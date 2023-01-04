Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Related
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
lacademie.com
19 Best Greek Restaurants In New York City To Enjoy 2023
It is easy to find out that the best Greek restaurants in New York City are gradually flourishing through the years. With many healthy components, Greek cuisine is now an appropriate choice for having a great meal at affordable prices. As a center of gastronomes, New York is full of...
lacademie.com
Where To Eat In Chinatown, New York City 2023
If you have ventured into this neighborhood before, finding the best restaurants in Chinatown (New York City) is not easy. There are too many candidates to consider and too little time to spend looking. To save you the time you could spend enjoying your meals, this list will give you...
lacademie.com
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023
With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Architect Scott Johnson buys Harlem pad for $3.16M
Famed architect Scott Johnson, founding design partner of LA-based firm Johnson Fain, and his wife, Dr. Margaret Bates, have bought a ninth-floor unit at 145 Central Park North in Harlem. The three-bedroom, two-bath spread, which comes with picturesque views of the park and a private balcony, was asking $3.44 million....
NBC New York
NYC COVID Rates Top 30% as XBB Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now
COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn's East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data. And other boroughs are nearly as bad - positivity rates top 27% in the Astoria section of Queens and 22% in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.
The Jewish Press
An Israeli Masterpiece
(917)-341-4169. Plenty of restaurants have delays when trying to open. It’s so common that you might be able to think of a couple of places that are having that issue right now. But when you’re trying to open a fine dining restaurant in Manhattan in March of 2020, delays will really throw your plans out the window.
Montclair resident produces and directs CNN docuseries on Giuliani
Mention the name Rudolph “Rudy” Giuliani in a crowded room, and a number of arguments are bound to occur. The controversial former New York mayor turned advocate for President Donald Trump has garnered both positive and negative media attention over the last couple of decades. His drastic career fluctuations have led to wavering opinions about his legacy. This weekend, television viewers gain perspective on what happened to this complex political figure, in a docuseries produced and directed in part by a Montclair resident.
Commercial Observer
Manhattan’s Residential Sales Market Finally Feels Shaky Economy’s Effects
Happy New Year to everyone except for Manhattan’s residential sales market. New York’s priciest borough saw 28.5 percent fewer condominium and co-op sales in 2022 than 2021 as the red-hot housing market finally cooled, according to the latest quarterly report from brokerage Douglas Elliman out this week. Sellers saw those sky-high deals slip as the median condo and co-op sales price dropped in Manhattan by 5.5 percent to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City
A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] This is How New York City Looked Before it was Built
In this short video from YouTube channel Urbanist: Exploring Cities, see how New York City looked like before it was built, a sneak peek of a New York Public Library exhibition. via Urbanist. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon...
Road Trip: The newly restored Fulton Fish Market in lower Manhattan
As fresh as the fish it serves up, the Fulton Fish Market in lower Manhattan opened its doors fully restored and transformed less than four months ago by Chef Jean-Georges.
stupiddope.com
5 Must-Visit 3-Star Michelin Restaurants in NYC
New York City is known for its diverse and delicious dining options, and the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants are some of the best in the world. Here are five 3-star Michelin restaurants in NYC that are worth a visit:. Eleven Madison Park – Located in the heart of Manhattan, Eleven...
Early Addition: A-Rod's dream of being a New York City landlord has come to an end
Because the former Yankee put his 20-unit East Village apartment building back on the market, here are your early links: AirTrain payment system still sucks, George Santos seems lonely, it's Tacombi town now, and more. [ more › ]
U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos has told a long list of confirmed lies
George Santos, US Congressman-ElectPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) has a long list of confirmed lies. Some people have suggested that he should step down. However, he is refusing to do so. Instead, he continues to add more lies to the list.
fox5ny.com
Man kicked, slashed outside Manhattan restaurant
NEW YORK - The New York Police Department is looking for a man they say kicked and slashed another man outside a restaurant in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan. It happened Saturday, Dec. 31 around 12:06 a.m. in front of the Village Chicken & Burger restaurant located at 1739 Amsterdam Ave.
East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed
An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
Why Ubers are striking all day long in NYC today
Uber drivers in New York City are striking until 11:59pm tonight to protest the Taxi and Limousine Commission's (TLC) decision to block a scheduled pay raise and fare hike that was officially approved a few months ago. Protestors have also asked users to turn off the app in solidarity with...
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
Undercover investigators entrap people of color through illegal cabs crackdown at NYC airports: lawsuit
A lawsuit filed on Jan. 5, 2023 alleges New York City officers pose as desperate travelers to entrap law-abiding motorists into offering illegal rides at JFK and LaGuardia airports. Four New Yorkers claim TLC enforcement agents posed as visitors desperate for a ride from the city's airports before slapping them with steep fines. [ more › ]
Comments / 0