lacademie.com

19 Best Greek Restaurants In New York City To Enjoy 2023

It is easy to find out that the best Greek restaurants in New York City are gradually flourishing through the years. With many healthy components, Greek cuisine is now an appropriate choice for having a great meal at affordable prices. As a center of gastronomes, New York is full of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lacademie.com

Where To Eat In Chinatown, New York City 2023

If you have ventured into this neighborhood before, finding the best restaurants in Chinatown (New York City) is not easy. There are too many candidates to consider and too little time to spend looking. To save you the time you could spend enjoying your meals, this list will give you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lacademie.com

17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023

With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Architect Scott Johnson buys Harlem pad for $3.16M

Famed architect Scott Johnson, founding design partner of LA-based firm Johnson Fain, and his wife, Dr. Margaret Bates, have bought a ninth-floor unit at 145 Central Park North in Harlem. The three-bedroom, two-bath spread, which comes with picturesque views of the park and a private balcony, was asking $3.44 million....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC COVID Rates Top 30% as XBB Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now

COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn's East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data. And other boroughs are nearly as bad - positivity rates top 27% in the Astoria section of Queens and 22% in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

An Israeli Masterpiece

(917)-341-4169. Plenty of restaurants have delays when trying to open. It’s so common that you might be able to think of a couple of places that are having that issue right now. But when you’re trying to open a fine dining restaurant in Manhattan in March of 2020, delays will really throw your plans out the window.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Montclair Local

Montclair resident produces and directs CNN docuseries on Giuliani

Mention the name Rudolph “Rudy” Giuliani in a crowded room, and a number of arguments are bound to occur. The controversial former New York mayor turned advocate for President Donald Trump has garnered both positive and negative media attention over the last couple of decades. His drastic career fluctuations have led to wavering opinions about his legacy. This weekend, television viewers gain perspective on what happened to this complex political figure, in a docuseries produced and directed in part by a Montclair resident.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Commercial Observer

Manhattan’s Residential Sales Market Finally Feels Shaky Economy’s Effects

Happy New Year to everyone except for Manhattan’s residential sales market. New York’s priciest borough saw 28.5 percent fewer condominium and co-op sales in 2022 than 2021 as the red-hot housing market finally cooled, according to the latest quarterly report from brokerage Douglas Elliman out this week. Sellers saw those sky-high deals slip as the median condo and co-op sales price dropped in Manhattan by 5.5 percent to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
MANHATTAN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City

A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] This is How New York City Looked Before it was Built

In this short video from YouTube channel Urbanist: Exploring Cities, see how New York City looked like before it was built, a sneak peek of a New York Public Library exhibition. via Urbanist. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

5 Must-Visit 3-Star Michelin Restaurants in NYC

New York City is known for its diverse and delicious dining options, and the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants are some of the best in the world. Here are five 3-star Michelin restaurants in NYC that are worth a visit:. Eleven Madison Park – Located in the heart of Manhattan, Eleven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man kicked, slashed outside Manhattan restaurant

NEW YORK - The New York Police Department is looking for a man they say kicked and slashed another man outside a restaurant in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan. It happened Saturday, Dec. 31 around 12:06 a.m. in front of the Village Chicken & Burger restaurant located at 1739 Amsterdam Ave.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed

An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

