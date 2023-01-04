Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha man sentenced, threw brick at officer during 2020 unrest
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, convicted of obstructing an officer during 2020 unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Ashton Howard, 29, pleaded guilty to the offense in 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department...
Three police pursuits overnight, several teens arrested: Milwaukee Police
The Milwaukee Police Department was involved in three vehicle pursuits overnight, resulting in several arrests.
wtmj.com
Armed fugitive at large in Milwaukee for violently attacking Barton woman
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Washington County are searching for a 38-year-old fugitive named Willie B. Johnson. He is accused of violently attacking a woman he was staying with in the Town of Barton before fleeing to the city. According to a social media alert from the Washington County Sheriff’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash; 2 teens arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police said two 17-year-old boys were arrested after a police chase and crash Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Officials said a West Allis officer was in the area of 70th and Rogers around 1 a.m. and saw an Acura speeding, estimated to be around 60 mph. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled while running a stop sign.
Racine woman charged in connection to quintuple shooting in Racine last year
A Racine woman was recently charged in connection to a quintuple shooting that happened in Racine in August.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman Park police chase, crash; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night, Jan. 6 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. Police said they began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle driving recklessly near Sherman and Locust around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said the pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle...
wxerfm.com
Public Asked for Help Finding Fugitive From Neighboring Washington County
The public is being asked to help locate an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. The man is identified as 38-year-old Willie B. Johnson, who was released on extended supervision from Milwaukee late last November. He’d been living with a female companion in the Town of Barton in neighboring Washington County for several weeks before allegedly attacking the woman over several days leading up to Christmas.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12th and Wright shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 61-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright on the city's north side Friday evening, Jan. 6. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County deputy accused; allegedly stole money during eviction
MILWAUKEE - A former Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy is charged with a criminal misdemeanor after allegedly taking money found during an eviction last spring. Christopher Boyd, 40, of Brown Deer was charged last month with attempted misconduct in office, acting in excess of lawful authority. It is unclear if Boyd has an attorney. When a FOX6 News reporter stopped by Boyd's home, a man said through a doorbell camera that he was not giving any interviews.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6. Police said the man stole tools from inside Home Depot around 3 p.m. The thief then...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, officers shot at on north side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the people who allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed chase early Friday morning, Jan. 6. The chase started in Sherman Park around 2:45 a.m. but ended miles away on the city's northwest side. Police spotted the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.
Driver high on meth in deadly 98th and Good Hope crash, police say
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after prosecutors say he was drunk and high on meth when he crashed into another vehicle in Menomonee Falls, killing one person and injuring two others.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Pursuit Terminated After Car’s Occupants Shoot at Cops
Milwaukee police chased a stolen vehicle early Friday, only to have a supervisor terminate the pursuit after occupants of the stolen vehicle fired shots at the pursuing officers, Wisconsin Right Now has exclusively learned. According to Milwaukee Police, the investigation is ongoing, and they continue to seek unknown suspects. The...
Milwaukee County deputy terminated, charged with misconduct
A former Milwaukee County Deputy Sheriff was charged with misconduct after an incident occurred during an eviction.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Timmy Brooks sentenced, life in prison for Kenosha homicide
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha County judge sentenced Timmy Brooks on Thursday, Jan. 5 to life in prison plus five years for a weapons enhancer in connection with the homicide of 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell at a hotel last May. Brooks originally faced the following criminal counts in this case:. First-degree...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 5 years prison, 2017 fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - Jorian Bruce was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 5 to five years in prison and another six years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting that killed a man near 51st and Chamber in Milwaukee in November 2017. According to police, a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mom pleads guilty; infant died, sippy cups fentanyl-positive
MILWAUKEE - Tateyani Harris of Milwaukee reached a plea agreement in connection with the the death of her 15-month-old child. According to online court records, Harris pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 5 to child neglect resulting in death. A second charge of first-degree reckless homicide was dismissed by the court.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
