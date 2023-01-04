Film screening, concert features Reverend Vince Anderson & His Love Choir at Next Stage, Jan. 7

Saturday, Jan. 7 — PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts presents a screening of “The Reverend,” a documentary feature film, followed by a Q&A with director Nick Canfield on Saturday, Jan.7 at 2 p.m. at Next Stage in Putney. The subjects of the film, Reverend Vince Anderson & His Love Choir, perform at Next Stage at 7:30 p.m.

Monday nights in Brooklyn are world-famous because of Reverend Vince and His Love Choir,” said Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “He’s the musician of the musicians of New York, attracting a packed house every Monday night with a Who’s Who list of attendees dancing. This has been a dream of ours to bring this documentary film of him, followed by Vince & the Love Choir.

“The Reverend” follows the spiritual and musical journey of Reverend Vince Anderson. After coming to New York in the ’90s to enter seminary, Anderson dropped out to follow his second calling, music. With his band The Love Choir, he has played a now-legendary weekly show for over 20 years. Reconnecting with his faith and using his intense soulful music, he began to preach a type of spirituality that meets people where they are, is open to all, and moves everyone that sees him play. Reverend Vince is also deeply involved in social activism, working with other progressive faith leaders at home and around the country to build inclusive communities. Filmed over several years and featuring Questlove and members of “TV On The Radio,” The Reverend is a rocking concert film as well as an intimate portrait of Reverend Vince’s inspiring personal and spiritual life. 86 minutes.

A Q&A with director Nick Canfield will follow the screening.

The band, which defines its style as “dirty gospel,” busts out trumpets, guitars and a keyboard every week for lively performances in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. An actual ordained reverend, Anderson studied to be a Methodist minister in the ’90s—but dropped out to pursue music full time.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney. Tickets are $20 advance / $24 at the Door. Advance tickets are available at nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar.

The post Film screening, concert features Reverend Vince Anderson & His Love Choir at Next Stage, Jan. 7 appeared first on The Mountain Times .