kiwaradio.com
Orange City Hires New Development Director
Orange City, Iowa — The Orange City position formerly held by former Sheldon Chamber and Development Director Mark Gaul has been filled. Gaul left Sheldon ten years ago for a similar position — Community Development Director — in Orange City. In July of last year, Gaul made another career move, and is now the Community Development Director for the City of Le Mars.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon council hears two annual reports
SHELDON—Most of the fanfare at the Sheldon City Council meeting on Dec. 7 was at the beginning during what ended up being a light agenda. First, new Sheldon Police Department officer Trent Morton took his oath of office followed by the appointment and oath of office for councilman Brad Hindt, who became the newest chief for the Sheldon Fire Co.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley 2022 marked by 150th, new faces, big projects
SIBLEY—Community members enjoyed an expanded offering of events throughout 2022 with the transition back to pre-pandemic schedules, while experiencing adjustments to leadership positions and businesses. Sesquicentennial. The county’s top event of 2022 was 150 years in the making. Osceola County, the Osceola County Livestock Show and city of...
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Former councilman organizes horse show
Fred Wilson was well-known in Sheldon as a city council member 1926-34. There was no city manager at that time, so council members had to oversee the city’s departments, such as water, sewer, streets, parks, cemeteries and the power plant. Fred distributed food and assistance to the poor people in the area.
nwestiowa.com
Donna Struve, 89, formerly of Archer
URBANDALE—Donna J. Struve, age 89, of Urbandale, formerly of Archer, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at MercyOne Des Moines. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Archer United Methodist Church. Private family graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7,...
nwestiowa.com
Outstanding VNU staffer honored
SHELDON—The first time Becky Klemme stepped foot on the campus of Village Northwest Unlimited in Sheldon in 1978, she didn’t know her new job would become a lifelong career. Becky, who is 66, grew up in Sheldon, and after she graduated from Sheldon High School, she began to...
Sioux City PD ties lack of supervision to teenage burglaries
Gill said it’s not uncommon for young people to have bad influences, that's why it's important for parents to stay connected with their kids.
nwestiowa.com
New Sioux Center housing on pace in 2022
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center continues to grow, as the 2020 census showed. With more than 8,200 residents calling the city home, its housing market has remained strong in 2022. There’s a lot drawing people to seek housing in Sioux Center, such as the various investments made into the community like the new high school and amenities like Siouxnami Waterpark.
nwestiowa.com
Indoor turf facility open house today (Jan. 6)
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center’s new indoor turf facility is preparing to welcome people in January. Activities, events, and open turf time in the American State Bank Sports Complex, a partnership between the city of Sioux Center and Dordt University, are set to begin in January 2023. A free public...
nwestiowa.com
Countryside Body Shop changes owners, name
SIOUX CENTER—Three rural Sioux Center businesses have gained new ownership as of Jan. 1. Arlin and Janene Van Gorp sold their businesses — Countryside Body Shop, Countryside Signs and A & J Self Storage — to Sioux County natives Joel and Allison De Weerd. Countryside Body Shop’s...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan to consider extending school year
SIBLEY—Winter-weary residents faced another storm heading into the Christmas weekend, interrupting the school calendar once again along with holiday travel plans. Sibley-Ocheyedan students have already recorded seven snow days for the 2022-23 year, making it tempting to make every effort to get students to school and keep them there once classes resume in January.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
South Dakota sheriff’s office announces plow driver death
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a county highway department employee was helping a deputy clear a roadway for travel, suffered a medical emergency and later died.
nwestiowa.com
Early snowstorms put area on record pace
REGIONAL—Students got a little extra winter vacation this week as another snowstorm rolled in, with this one topping records as it dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of N’West Iowa. The flakes started falling Monday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. The storm system totaled...
nwestiowa.com
Ireton man jailed for OWI by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Ireton man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence near Sioux Center. The arrest of Matthew Logan Maxwell stemmed from a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe found stuck in a snowdrift on Dove Avenue, a Level B road near 390th Street, about seven miles west of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Cable rates, gas utilities, fees to rise in Hawarden
HAWARDEN—The Hawarden City Council approved a pair of ordinances calling for new rates and fees for gas utilities and cable rates and fees. First up for city council consideration was the third reading for the new gas utility rates. As seen in the agenda packet, the ordinance includes new language that, “In addition to the base rate, … each gas customer will be billed for and must pay for the demand and variable costs associated with transportation and delivery of natural gas to Hawarden’s town border station. This cost will be an averaged price per CCF charged to the city of Hawarden during the same one-month period. There will be no markup of associated transmission cost to city gas customers.”
KLEM
A new officer, and two promotions at Le Mars PD
The Le Mars Police Department welcomed a new police officer this week. Chad Singer has six years of law enforcement experience, most recently with the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office. There were also two promotions in the Department. Jeff Kramer, with 20 years of law enforcement experience, and John Kaskie, who...
SDHD encouraging Siouxlanders to test homes for radon gas
Radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and a local organization is encouraging Siouxlanders to test their homes.
nwestiowa.com
LaDonn Gruis, 85, formerly of Little Rock
ADRIAN, MN—LaDonn Kay Gruis, 85, Adrian, MN, formerly of Little Rock, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Sanford Worthington Medical Center. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at First Baptist Church in Adrian, MN. Burial will be at Worthington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
