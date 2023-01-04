ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux County, IA

kiwaradio.com

Orange City Hires New Development Director

Orange City, Iowa — The Orange City position formerly held by former Sheldon Chamber and Development Director Mark Gaul has been filled. Gaul left Sheldon ten years ago for a similar position — Community Development Director — in Orange City. In July of last year, Gaul made another career move, and is now the Community Development Director for the City of Le Mars.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon council hears two annual reports

SHELDON—Most of the fanfare at the Sheldon City Council meeting on Dec. 7 was at the beginning during what ended up being a light agenda. First, new Sheldon Police Department officer Trent Morton took his oath of office followed by the appointment and oath of office for councilman Brad Hindt, who became the newest chief for the Sheldon Fire Co.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley 2022 marked by 150th, new faces, big projects

SIBLEY—Community members enjoyed an expanded offering of events throughout 2022 with the transition back to pre-pandemic schedules, while experiencing adjustments to leadership positions and businesses. Sesquicentennial. The county’s top event of 2022 was 150 years in the making. Osceola County, the Osceola County Livestock Show and city of...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Vos: Former councilman organizes horse show

Fred Wilson was well-known in Sheldon as a city council member 1926-34. There was no city manager at that time, so council members had to oversee the city’s departments, such as water, sewer, streets, parks, cemeteries and the power plant. Fred distributed food and assistance to the poor people in the area.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Donna Struve, 89, formerly of Archer

URBANDALE—Donna J. Struve, age 89, of Urbandale, formerly of Archer, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at MercyOne Des Moines. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Archer United Methodist Church. Private family graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7,...
URBANDALE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Outstanding VNU staffer honored

SHELDON—The first time Becky Klemme stepped foot on the campus of Village Northwest Unlimited in Sheldon in 1978, she didn’t know her new job would become a lifelong career. Becky, who is 66, grew up in Sheldon, and after she graduated from Sheldon High School, she began to...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

New Sioux Center housing on pace in 2022

SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center continues to grow, as the 2020 census showed. With more than 8,200 residents calling the city home, its housing market has remained strong in 2022. There’s a lot drawing people to seek housing in Sioux Center, such as the various investments made into the community like the new high school and amenities like Siouxnami Waterpark.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Indoor turf facility open house today (Jan. 6)

SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center’s new indoor turf facility is preparing to welcome people in January. Activities, events, and open turf time in the American State Bank Sports Complex, a partnership between the city of Sioux Center and Dordt University, are set to begin in January 2023. A free public...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Countryside Body Shop changes owners, name

SIOUX CENTER—Three rural Sioux Center businesses have gained new ownership as of Jan. 1. Arlin and Janene Van Gorp sold their businesses — Countryside Body Shop, Countryside Signs and A & J Self Storage — to Sioux County natives Joel and Allison De Weerd. Countryside Body Shop’s...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley-Ocheyedan to consider extending school year

SIBLEY—Winter-weary residents faced another storm heading into the Christmas weekend, interrupting the school calendar once again along with holiday travel plans. Sibley-Ocheyedan students have already recorded seven snow days for the 2022-23 year, making it tempting to make every effort to get students to school and keep them there once classes resume in January.
SIBLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy

Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Early snowstorms put area on record pace

REGIONAL—Students got a little extra winter vacation this week as another snowstorm rolled in, with this one topping records as it dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of N’West Iowa. The flakes started falling Monday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. The storm system totaled...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ireton man jailed for OWI by Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Ireton man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence near Sioux Center. The arrest of Matthew Logan Maxwell stemmed from a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe found stuck in a snowdrift on Dove Avenue, a Level B road near 390th Street, about seven miles west of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Cable rates, gas utilities, fees to rise in Hawarden

HAWARDEN—The Hawarden City Council approved a pair of ordinances calling for new rates and fees for gas utilities and cable rates and fees. First up for city council consideration was the third reading for the new gas utility rates. As seen in the agenda packet, the ordinance includes new language that, “In addition to the base rate, … each gas customer will be billed for and must pay for the demand and variable costs associated with transportation and delivery of natural gas to Hawarden’s town border station. This cost will be an averaged price per CCF charged to the city of Hawarden during the same one-month period. There will be no markup of associated transmission cost to city gas customers.”
HAWARDEN, IA
KLEM

A new officer, and two promotions at Le Mars PD

The Le Mars Police Department welcomed a new police officer this week. Chad Singer has six years of law enforcement experience, most recently with the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office. There were also two promotions in the Department. Jeff Kramer, with 20 years of law enforcement experience, and John Kaskie, who...
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

LaDonn Gruis, 85, formerly of Little Rock

ADRIAN, MN—LaDonn Kay Gruis, 85, Adrian, MN, formerly of Little Rock, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Sanford Worthington Medical Center. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at First Baptist Church in Adrian, MN. Burial will be at Worthington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
ADRIAN, MN

