communityadvocate.com
James F. McDermott, 77, of Shrewsbury
– James F. “Jim” McDermott, 77, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen A. “Kay” (Fennell) McDermott; daughters Cathleen M. McDermott of Worcester, Megan E. McDermott of Shrewsbury, and Colleen A. McDermott of Shrewsbury; brothers Peter McDermott and his wife Jane of Southport, NC, David McDermott and his wife Yukimi of Sandwich, MA; sisters Claire Dowling of Narragansett, RI, Terri Beck and her husband Larry of Lexington, NC, and Sandra Moroney of Sandwich, MA. Jim is also survived by many nieces, nephews and grand dogs.
communityadvocate.com
Joan C. Bafaro, 89, of Westborough
– Joan C. (Virgilio) Bafaro, 89 of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Westborough. Joan was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Salvatore J. and Frances R. (Gioella) Virgilio. She graduated from Worcester Public Schools and has lived in Westborough for the past 20 years. Joan was also a resident of Worcester, Framingham, and Cape Cod throughout her life.
communityadvocate.com
Ashley Wardle, 30, of Northborough
– Ashley Paige Wardle, 30, of Northborough, MA passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at UMass Memorial Hospital, Worcester after fighting one last battle, surrounded by her loving family. Ashley was born in Framingham, MA, the daughter of the late Robert C. Wardle IV and Johanna L. (Koenig)...
communityadvocate.com
Gerard W. Bourque, 89, of Northborough
– Gerard “Jerry” W. Bourque, a longtime resident of Northborough, passed away after a brief illness on January 2, 2023. He was 89 years old. Born and raised in Waltham, MA, Gerard was the youngest of 10 children to Camille Joseph and Cora Tina (Ellis) Bourque. Following his...
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: Marlborough gathers for Hanukkah celebration
MARLBOROUGH – A Menorah, nine-feet high, in front of the Walker Building, was lit on the evening of Dec. 19 as Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant joined with Rabbi Yisroel Freeman for the Chanukah Community Celebration. Hosted by the Chabad Center of Sudbury, the event featured the singing of Chanukah...
communityadvocate.com
Cricket comes to Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Inside the new Max Cricket Sports store on Milk Street, cricket is the word, and the world. On a recent Saturday afternoon, several local players checked out the bats, balls and other equipment available for purchase. One “pinged” a ball off a bat, while another prepped a new bat by striking it repeatedly with a small mallet.
communityadvocate.com
Richard T. Curley Sr., 89, of Hudson
Hudson – Richard T. Curley Sr., 89, life long resident of Hudson, MA, and owner and operator of Richard T. Curley Plumbing & Heating of Hudson, MA passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. He leaves his beloved wife of 58 years, Charleen M....
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough church makes holidays brighter for merchant marines
MARLBOROUGH – Waiting until Christmas to open presents delivered weeks in advance can be a challenge, but a group of seafarers vowed to do just that when 31 packages of warm winter clothing and other gifts donated by St. Stephen Lutheran Church arrived in New Haven, Conn., where merchant marines were in port for a day.
communityadvocate.com
Barbara A. Bugbee, 78, Grafton
– Barbara A. (Vigeant) Bugbee,78, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 2nd in St. Vincent Hospital, after a brief illness. Barbara’s husband of 51 years, Paul F. Bugbee passed away in 2019. She leaves a daughter, Tammy Stachura and her husband, Frank of Millbury; two sisters-in-law, Pauline Mahoney of CT and Joan Germain of East Brookfield; a brother-in-law, James Bugbee and his wife, Alice of Dudley; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Priscilla Vigeant.
communityadvocate.com
Car hits boy crossing the street near Westborough rotary
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Police Department is seeking the public’s help after a car struck a 12-year-old boy while he was crossing the street near the rotary. Officers were dispatched to the rotary at about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 5. According to a press release, the boy was crossing...
communityadvocate.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes rings in third birthday
SHREWSBURY – Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its third birthday in its Shrewsbury location at 98 Boston Turnpike. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, customers can pick up a free confetti Bundtlet. This deal is only valid at the Shrewsbury bakery and is only while supplies last for up to 200 bundtlets. Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving out one bundtlet per guest.
communityadvocate.com
Algonquin boys hockey defeats Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – The Algonquin Regional High School (ARHS) boys varsity hockey game versus Westborough kept fans on the edge of their seats Jan. 4. ARHS defeated Westborough 1-0 with just five minutes left in regulation play. “I feel great about the win. The win was it,” ARHS Head Coach...
communityadvocate.com
CSF Marlborough Dollars for Scholars plans Casino Night
MARLBOROUGH – CSF Marlborough Dollars for Scholars has provided need-based scholarships to residents for more than 30 years. Last year, the organization provided $85,000 in scholarships. Scholarships range in amount from $1,000 to $2,000. In addition, 116 scholarships have been distributed through the SummerFUNds Enrichment Program for students in kindergarten through grade 11.
communityadvocate.com
Clinton Savings Bank donates funds to save exotic animals
CLINTON – Clinton Savings Bank recently donated $1,500.00 to support Animal Adventures, with locations in Bolton and soon to be Hubbardston. The exotic animal rescue was founded by Ed and Brenda Laquidara in 1977 in Bolton. Its mission is to provide a home to unwanted and unable to be cared for animals.
communityadvocate.com
Market Basket announces opening date for Shrewsbury store
SHREWSBURY – The Market Basket in Shrewsbury is officially opening Jan. 13. That’s according to Operations Manager David McLean. This announcement comes after customers have been anticipating the opening of the store after the Planning Board approved plans for the Edgemere Crossing project in 2020. In the fall,...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury middle school students compete in a spelling bee
SHREWSBURY – Schottische. It’s a noun that describes a round dance that resembles a slow polka. It was also the winning word at the Sherwood Spelling Bee on Dec. 9 held by the Sherwood and Oak Parent Teacher Organization. The competition was fierce. After three hours of spelling,...
communityadvocate.com
New director for Marlborough Public Library announced
MARLBOROUGH – A longtime member of the Newton Free Library will be the new director of the Marlborough Public Library. In a Jan. 5 letter to the City Council, Mayor Arthur Vigeant announced that Sara Belisle will replace Margaret Cardello when she retires on Jan. 13. Belisle is a...
communityadvocate.com
Anjali Natarajan, 84, of Shrewsbury
– Anjali Natarajan, née Angeline Charity George, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on December 30th, 2022 at the age of 84. Ms. Anjali, also known as Angeline or Angie, was a woman who is best described as larger than life; she was a mother, sister, and inspiration to far more than just those who were related to her by blood. Her generous spirit made her an empathetic confidante and a charitable giver to many. She could recite Macbeth from memory, cook enough to feed armies, and make a friend out of anyone, regardless of background or differences.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury leaders voice concerns about special education tuition hike
SHREWSBURY – Like other communities across the region and state, Shrewsbury leaders are bracing for a 14% increase in the tuition for special education private schools. Members of the School Committee and Select Board voiced concerns during a joint meeting on Dec. 6 to review the town’s financial forecast for fiscal year 2024.
communityadvocate.com
Lions Gate Spiritual and Wellness Center brings joy, light, and peace to the community
WESTBOROUGH – Lions Gate Spiritual and Wellness Center serves the community as a place where individuals can explore their spiritual journey and seek holistic wellness. The center includes an Enlightenment and Wellness Center and a retail Metaphysical Shoppe. Owner Wendy Rieder, a lawyer who manages her own law firm,...
