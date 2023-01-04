– Anjali Natarajan, née Angeline Charity George, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on December 30th, 2022 at the age of 84. Ms. Anjali, also known as Angeline or Angie, was a woman who is best described as larger than life; she was a mother, sister, and inspiration to far more than just those who were related to her by blood. Her generous spirit made her an empathetic confidante and a charitable giver to many. She could recite Macbeth from memory, cook enough to feed armies, and make a friend out of anyone, regardless of background or differences.

