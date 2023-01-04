ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawnee County, KS

Related
WBRE

I-81 traffic stop leads to meth, weed seized

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a wanted man after they pulled him over on I-81 and multiple drugs were found stashed inside his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 27 around 2:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on Interstate 81 for numerous traffic violations. Troopers investigating say […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

658 bags of suspected fentanyl seized, two arrested

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County men were arrested and now face charges after police seized 658 bags of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday. Police said several law enforcement agencies were in the 10 block of Beaumont Street, Wilkes-Barre, to execute a search warrant on one of the homes. Police entered the home and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on the arrest of a barricaded gunman who kept police at bay for several hours in Wilkes-Barre Township.  On Saturday afternoon, 66-Year-old David Nugent was arraigned on numerous charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel and is now at Luzerne County Prison. According to state […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game […]
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man accused of assaulting officer, driving stolen car

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he was driving a stolen car and assaulted a police officer in Hazleton. According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Wednesday around 2:00 a.m., officers were notified that a stolen car reported on Tuesday was driving in the area of Diamond Avenue and […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly found with 530 suspected fentanyl pills facing charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a Hazleton man after he was allegedly found to be in possession of large amounts of fentanyl. On December 29, just before 1:30 a.m., officers say they were dispatched to the 300 block of East Juniper Street for a reported burglary. Officials say upon arrival at […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly jumps out of car after harassing woman

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say jumped out of a car on State Route 309 after he harassed the driver. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 10 around 11:00 p.m., troopers received a call that a man jumped out of a car in Schuylkill County. Police say that […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Great Bend Post

Great Bend traffic stop ends with cocaine charges

On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at approximately 3:48 a.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of Casey's General Store, 2716 10th Street, for an illegal license plate. During the traffic stop, K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free...
GREAT BEND, KS
WBRE

Shooting suspect allegedly found with multiple fentanyl pills

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who allegedly had a role in a shooting that took place in Wilkes-Barre last year was arrested for possession of a loaded gun and 60 fentanyl pills, police say. According to Pennylsvia State Police, on Sunday around 8:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on East Church Street […]
LARKSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Woman accused of stealing money from Reading Education Association

READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman is accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from the Reading Education Association. The Berks County District Attorney released a statement on Friday, announcing charges against the REA treasurer, Lisa Herbenko, 49, of Douglassville. The statement said investigators were alerted to the thefts on...
READING, PA
pahomepage.com

Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says

An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
EMMAUS, PA
WBRE

Police arrest Scranton man for firing shots during road rage incident

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing multiple charges after firing shots at an occupied car during a road rage incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. On Wednesday just before 5:00 p.m., 25-year-old Erik Viquez was traveling south on the Cross Valley Expressway when, police say, another vehicle attempted to move into […]
SCRANTON, PA
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/5)

BOOKED: Melissa Sanders on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Brendon Dry on Barton County District Court case for Revoked Bond through Wichita Bonding for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Clayton Martin on Barton County...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
