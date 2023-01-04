Read full article on original website
I-81 traffic stop leads to meth, weed seized
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a wanted man after they pulled him over on I-81 and multiple drugs were found stashed inside his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 27 around 2:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on Interstate 81 for numerous traffic violations. Troopers investigating say […]
658 bags of suspected fentanyl seized, two arrested
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County men were arrested and now face charges after police seized 658 bags of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday. Police said several law enforcement agencies were in the 10 block of Beaumont Street, Wilkes-Barre, to execute a search warrant on one of the homes. Police entered the home and […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on the arrest of a barricaded gunman who kept police at bay for several hours in Wilkes-Barre Township. On Saturday afternoon, 66-Year-old David Nugent was arraigned on numerous charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel and is now at Luzerne County Prison. According to state […]
WOLF
Monroe Co. man sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug delivery resulting in death
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Stroudsburg man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for selling heroin and fentanyl for over a year, resulting in the death of at least one person. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 31-year-old Edward Johnson was sentenced following his conviction...
Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game […]
Suspects linked to Kingston fatal shooting waive hearings
WILKES-BARRE — Two men charged for their alleged roles in a fatal shooting in Kingston last year waived their rights to a preliminary he
Man accused of assaulting officer, driving stolen car
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he was driving a stolen car and assaulted a police officer in Hazleton. According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Wednesday around 2:00 a.m., officers were notified that a stolen car reported on Tuesday was driving in the area of Diamond Avenue and […]
UPDATED: Man, 66, arraigned in WB Twp. standoff
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A Chestnut Street man faces charges after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his home Friday night, leading to a
Man allegedly found with 530 suspected fentanyl pills facing charges
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a Hazleton man after he was allegedly found to be in possession of large amounts of fentanyl. On December 29, just before 1:30 a.m., officers say they were dispatched to the 300 block of East Juniper Street for a reported burglary. Officials say upon arrival at […]
Wanted Wilson Borough man found in Easton with drugs and a gun, cops say
A Wilson Borough man wanted on a drug charge after allegedly scuffling with his parole officer was found Thursday morning in an Easton home with drugs and a handgun, city police said. Shadee Ismael Johnson, of the 1600 block of Spruce Street in the borough, was taken into custody at...
Man allegedly jumps out of car after harassing woman
RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say jumped out of a car on State Route 309 after he harassed the driver. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 10 around 11:00 p.m., troopers received a call that a man jumped out of a car in Schuylkill County. Police say that […]
Great Bend traffic stop ends with cocaine charges
On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at approximately 3:48 a.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of Casey's General Store, 2716 10th Street, for an illegal license plate. During the traffic stop, K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free...
Shooting suspect allegedly found with multiple fentanyl pills
LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who allegedly had a role in a shooting that took place in Wilkes-Barre last year was arrested for possession of a loaded gun and 60 fentanyl pills, police say. According to Pennylsvia State Police, on Sunday around 8:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on East Church Street […]
WGAL
Woman accused of stealing money from Reading Education Association
READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman is accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from the Reading Education Association. The Berks County District Attorney released a statement on Friday, announcing charges against the REA treasurer, Lisa Herbenko, 49, of Douglassville. The statement said investigators were alerted to the thefts on...
Lawsuit filed in restaurant groping case
WILKES-BARRE — A Hazle Township former restaurant owner sentenced to three years probation for groping a teenage female employee is the
pahomepage.com
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
Police arrest Scranton man for firing shots during road rage incident
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing multiple charges after firing shots at an occupied car during a road rage incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. On Wednesday just before 5:00 p.m., 25-year-old Erik Viquez was traveling south on the Cross Valley Expressway when, police say, another vehicle attempted to move into […]
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/5)
BOOKED: Melissa Sanders on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Brendon Dry on Barton County District Court case for Revoked Bond through Wichita Bonding for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Clayton Martin on Barton County...
