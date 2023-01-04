Local artist Carrie Pill to take a Painted Tour

STATEWIDE — Vermont artist Carrie Pill is teaming up with Ski Vermont for a special project this ski season. The artist will visit all 20 of Vermont’s Alpine ski areas to ski and paint. These visits will include outdoor plein air painting on location, skiing, meeting up with locals, photographing and writing about each ski area.

“This is a dream project where I get to combine my love for skiing, writing and painting all over the Green Mountain State,” said Carrie.

The artist will share these adventures on Instagram (@carriepillart), Facebook (“Art by Carrie Pill”) and her blog at carriepill.com. Small paintings from each ski area will be released on her website throughout the project. A comprehensive show is anticipated for 2023/2024 with larger works representing all 20 ski areas and partial proceeds going to Vermont Adaptive.

Carrie Pill is a professional oilpainter living in Rutland who draws inspiration from skiing and mountain biking around the state. The artist studied art at Green Mountain College and is an exhibiting member of the Brandon Artists Guild.

Past notable projects include installations for the Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS), Rutland Regional Medical Center and Long Trail Brewery as well as published illustrations for Northern Woodlands magazine. Her work is in private collections both nationally and internationally.

About Ski Vermont: Ski Vermont (Vermont Ski Areas Association) is a private not-for-profit trade association founded in 1969 to help create a legislative, economic and social environment in which the state’s ski industry can grow and prosper, addressing issues including environmental integrity, economic and social contributions to the state’s welfare, and competitive positioning of the state as a destination for winter tourism. Ski Vermont serves its 20 Alpine and 30 Cross Country member resorts in three major areas: Governmental Affairs, Marketing and Public Affairs.

