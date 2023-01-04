Read full article on original website
Crypto Friendly Bank Silvergate Sees Shares Plummet by Almost 50%, Deposits Sink by $8.1 Billion
Silvergate (NYSE:SI) shares are tanking today, dropping by approximately 46% – as of this writing. Silvergate has been a crypto-friendly regulated bank accepting deposits from crypto firms where other banks feared to tread. Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX was one of Silvergate’s customers. In recent weeks, Silvergate has attempted...
Sorry. You Put Money Into Celsius Earn, You Gave it Away. Court Ruling Crushes Hopes of Impacted Investors
Celsius Network, once a high-flying digital asset platform that promised incredible returns for its investors, is meandering its way through the bankruptcy process as the platform collapsed last year. Yesterday, the courts published an Opinion that Celsius Earn investors will not like. Last June, Celsius announced that it was halting...
New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Alex Mashinsky, Founder of Celsius Network
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against the beleaguered founder and former CEO of Celsius Network, Alex Mashinsky. Celsius is in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings. Once a high-profile crypto executive, Mashinsky exited the firm this past September. According to the AG, Mashinsky defrauded thousands of...
PayMax to Empower Consumers in Pakistan with Secure Financial Services Platform
China Mobile, the parent firm of Pakistan’s telecommunications network, Zong 4G, showcased its first digital payments solution ‘PayMax,’ during an exclusive product showcasing event at Zong HQ in Islamabad. This initiative aims to empower the consumers of Pakistan with a financial solution that is secure and ensures...
Juni, the Financial Platform Built for Commerce, Says Businesses Need to Carefully Determine Marketing Budget
Instead of dealing with different platforms and currencies, receipts and invoices, and arguing with banks over spend limits, you can consider using services provided via Juni. The company explains that with automatic receipt generation, real-time spend insights and Google Ads invoices auto-pulled into your account, it can be easier “to keep track of your payments.”
Payments Fintech Brightwell Partners with Virgin Voyages, Providing Corporate Disbursements for Clients
Following a successful integration with Navigator in 2019, Brightwell, a global payments technology company, has expanded its partnership with Virgin Voyages. With ReadyRemit, powered by Brightwell’s international payment partners, Virgin Voyages can now easily “pay vendors, workers, and others, and provide customer-facing payouts like rebates, rewards, and refunds with one digital solution.”
Cornerstone FS, Cloud based Provider of International Payments, Enters Share Purchase Agreement
Cornerstone FS Plc (AIM: CSFS), the cloud-based provider of international payment, currency risk management and electronic account services to SMEs, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) for the sale of its non-core subsidiary, Avila House Ltd., a registered small electronic money institution, to Aspire Commerce Ltd., trading as MulootMoney.com, the provider of payment accounts and lending services, for a consideration of £300,000 to be paid in cash on completion.
Funding Circle US Appoints New Managing Director
Funding Circle US, a subsidiary of the UK firm Funding Circle (LSE:FCH) has selected a new Managing Director to lead operations. According to a release, Steve Allocca will take over the US operations of the SME online lending platform, reporting directly to Funding Circle CEO Lisa Jacobs. Jacobs commented on...
Crypto Firm Wyre Shutting Down: Report
Add another casualty to the crypto contagion pile. Crypto firm Wyre is said to be shutting down, according to multiple reports. Earlier this week, Axios reported that the collapse of the deal by Bolt to acquire Wyre was the final nail in the coffin. Industry insider Scott Purcell distributed an...
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Introduces ADIB PAY, Region’s First Token Payment Enabled Wearables
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a financial institution, announced the launch of the region’s first tokenized, contactless payment methods “through the options of clasp and ring ‘ADIB PAY’, in partnership with token enablement service provider Tappy Technologies and global digital payments leader, Visa.”. ADIB Visa cardholders...
Fintech PayBy Licensed by UAE Central Bank to Conduct Retail Payment Services Operations
PayBy, a Fintech firm recently acquired by Astra Tech in August 2022, has been licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE “to conduct Stored Value Facility (SVF) and Retail Payment Services (RPS) operations.”. The license “represents one of the country’s highest levels of financial services approvals, enabling Astra...
Indian Lending Fintech KreditBee Finalizes Second Tranche of $200M Round
Bengaluru-headquartered Fintech lending platform KreditBee has reportedly extended its Series D funding round with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Advent International. The Advent funding has now topped up the first tranche of the Series D investment round, which also netted $100 million and included contributions from Japan’s...
ComplyAdvantage, an AI-driven Fraud and AML Risk Detection Platform, Announces Inclusion in Chartis RiskTech100
ComplyAdvantage, which claims to be a global leader in AI-driven fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) risk detection, announced its inclusion in the Chartis RiskTech100. The RegTech saw “an increase in its overall score compared with 2022, driven by an almost 8 percentage point increase in its market presence rating.”
The Clearing House Appoints David Watson as CEO
The Clearing House (TCH) announced that President & CEO Jim Aramanda will be retiring in early-2023, “after 15 years leading the company.”. Aramanda will be “succeeded by David Watson, who most recently served as Chief Product Officer of Swift.” In this role, Watson maintained responsibility “for Swift’s product engineering, development, and innovation with focus on the company’s services to banking, securities, market infrastructure, and corporate customers.”
SaaS Firm Liberate Innovations Acquires $7M in Funding to Automate Claims, Underwriting
Liberate Innovations Inc., a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch “after raising $7 million in venture funding.”. The platform “empowers insurers to deliver digital self-serve experiences and orchestrate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to automate...
Private Securities Survey: 92% of Investors Would Consider Investing in Private Firms
A survey addressing private capital markets – think investment crowdfunding, venture capital, and private equity – was completed this past month. And respondents have overwhelmingly indicated they are interested in private markets – in fact, more so than publicly traded firms, according to the results. Private securities...
Silvergate Bought Facebook – Meta’s Diem Platform for $200 Million, It is Now Worth ZERO
Silvergate (NYSE:SI), a west-coast regulated bank that has moved into the digital asset sector in a big way, announced that it was writing down its purchase of Diem to zero. Diem was the digital currency project launched by Facebook – META (NASDAQ:FB) that attempted to create a non-sovereign global currency. The entire project was a mess from the beginning as policymakers from around the world pushed back against the large social media firm and its attempt to create its own digital currency. Launched with much fanfare and embraced by numerous big tech names, DIEM was killed off, and its assets were sold to Silvergate in January 2022.
Majority of UK Consumers Believe Physical Wallets Will Become Less Relevant, Mastercard Survey Reveals
More than half (51%) of consumers in the United Kingdom believe physical wallets will become a lot less relevant as virtual payments continue to grow in adoption. This, according to the latest research shared by Mastercard (NYSE: MA). Mastercard teamed up Central Saint Martins on the research in order to...
Singapore Consumers Want Option to Control Data, Visa Report Reveals
With Singapore consumers living their lives online, nearly eight out of 10 (around 77%) would like the option to control their data instead of leaving it up to the discretion of firms and governments, according to Consumer Data Confidence Research shared by Visa (NYSE: V). The research revealed that two...
EY Introduces South West Innovation Hub as Part of Fintech Investment
EY has today announced plans to establish a new Business Research Innovation Technology and Engineering (BRiTE) Hub in Bristol, as it looks “to ramp up capabilities in financial services design, data analytics and engineering to create practical and tangible solutions to some of the big challenges facing businesses.”. The...
