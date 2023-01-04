Bond revoked for Auburn man in child porn possession case after marijuana test

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn man charged in the deadly 2019 vehicle crash that killed the voice of the Auburn Tigers and his wife is back in jail. 19-year-old Johnston Taylor’s bond on allegations of Possession of Child Pornography was revoked by Judge Russell Bush Wednesday, January 4th after Taylor tested positive for marijuana in December of 2022.

“Given a little bit of extra rope, he hangs himself with it,” said Judge Bush in open court during the bond revocation bearing.

In June of 2022, the teen was arrested by Auburn police on allegations of six Felony charges for Possession of Child Pornography. Auburn Police and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiated a June investigation after Johnston allegedly downloaded multiple child porn videos to a dropbox account. He was released on bond pending trial.

Taylor was booked into the Lee County Detention Center on Tuesday, December 13th after the Lee County District Attorney filed a motion to revoke bond. According to court documents on or about December 13, 2022, Taylor failed a drug test by testing positive for marijuana, a violation of his bond conditions. The test was administered to Taylor by his Pardon and Parole officer. The officer testified Taylor also admitted to smoking marijuana on December 8th. The district attorney did not comment on the case to WRBL.

Taylor’s attorney Walter Northcutt informed the judge this was the only test Taylor had failed. Judge Bush ordered Taylor to remain behind bars until trial on child porn charges. Northcutt declined to do an interview after the hearing. He did speak with WRBL after his client’s arrest in June.

“I’m just hoping everyone doesn’t jump to conclusions. We hope the public will give us time, give me time, to look at the evidence and figure out what happened and give the young man an equal opportunity that everyone deserves under the law,” said Northcutt.

Taylor was 16 when he crashed into Rod and Paula Bramblett on March 25, 2019, along Shug Jordan Parkway, killing the couple. Taylor is traveling 91 miles per hour. Taylor’s blood sample indicated “recent” use of marijuana.

The District Attorney wanted to try Taylor as an adult. However, a judge granted Youthful Offender status in April of 2021. The ruling was a legal win for Taylor’s defense and prevented the public from knowing the exact punishment and the circumstances of his probation. We do know YO reduces a possible prison sentence and probation to three years. Since the case was considered an adjudication, not a conviction, Taylor was able to own a firearm, vote, hold public office, and did not have to disclose the crime on a job application.

Now, Taylor is expected to be charged as an adult in the child pornography case. With this recent bond revocation, Taylor will remain in jail until trial or the case is resolved in a court of law.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.