Cozy Stews and Breads workshop at Billings Farm and Museum, Jan. 7

Saturday, Jan. 7 — WOODSTOCK —There’s nothing better than a warm, homemade stew with fresh bread in the winter. Follow along with Chef Emery as she shares how to use preserved vegetables and herbs in a new and delicious way to make a cozy meal of stew. The perfect addition to stew is a nice crusty bread fresh from the oven, so participants will learn how to make a no knead loaf to accompany the stew.

A Q&A period may continue for up to 30 minutes past the scheduled end time.

This workshop will be held at Billings Farm & Museum.

About Chef Gray:

Emery Gray, farm-to-table manager at Billings Farm & Museum and former pastry chef de partie at the Woodstock Inn and Resort, had a passion for food at a very young age. Seeing the way that people connected through the growing, sharing and cooking of food inspired her to make a career in the kitchen. She attended Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, earning her Associates Degree in Baking and Pastry Arts and her Bachelor’s in Business Management. Traveling the country and the world has translated into a deep appreciation for sustainability of local food systems, and all types of outdoor pursuits year-round.

Billings Backyard is a series of workshops designed to teach sustainable living skills to adult participants and is underwritten by a generous grant from the SpringRiver Private Foundation Trust. Each workshop includes hands-on demonstrations and concrete steps for incorporating these skills into everyday life.

