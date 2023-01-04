ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

23 things to do in 2023 that can make a difference in student success

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

When counselors at Vermont Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC) speak with students who have successfully completed high school and achieved their first early-adulthood goals — be it college admission, starting a technical program, or starting a job — there is usually one common denominator: Adults shared their expectations, their encouragement, and their advice.

VSAC offers this list of 23 “resolutions” for parents of middle- and high-school students:

  1. Support your student by providing proper nutrition and a good night’s sleep.
  2. Attend school events, especially parent-teacher conferences. Meet your student’s teachers and school counselor.
  3. Get to know the resources offered by the school counseling office.
  4. Make sure your student has a good place to study and that homework gets done.
  5. Help your student organize schoolwork, observe deadlines, and set priorities among their assignments.
  6. Talk to your student about good study habits, such as sitting in the front of the classroom, participating in discussion, asking questions, and submitting assignments before they’re due.
  7. Observe your student at home as they complete an assignment or prepare for a test, or ask them to show you their methods. You may be able to make suggestions that can improve their study skills.
  8. Have conversations about your student’s personality, likes and dislikes, non-academic concerns, and joys.
  9. Introduce your student to people who have careers or jobs that they’re interested in.
  10. Talk to friends, family members, co-workers, and/or the school counseling office about setting up a job shadow for your student.
  11. Take an active role in helping your student choose classes and extracurriculars that align with their interests and prepare them for their career and college goals.
  12. Help your student find meaningful summer activities, such as programs on college campuses, summer camps, paid work, and volunteer opportunities.
  13. Visit a college or tech-center campus, even if it’s an unofficial visit, such as for a sports event or a performance. Middle school students often do better in school when they realize that college can be a goal.
  14. Attend a college or career fair with your student, such as VSAC’s springtime College and Career Pathways event, a free conference for sophomores, juniors, and parents.
  15. For high school students, ask the school counseling office how your student should register for standardized tests, such as the SAT, ACT, TOEFL, or Accuplacer. (For these tests, registration typically takes place in the spring).
  16. For middle school students, inquire about practice standardized tests, such as the PSAT or PreACT, which typically accept registrations in the fall.
  17. Have the college cost conversation with your child early. Use net price calculators at collegesscorecard.ed.gov to estimate what college might cost.
  18. Learn about financial aid. Consider attending a “Financial Aid and Managing College Costs” presentation at your school in the spring or view online at vsac.org/financial-aid-videos.
  19. It’s never too late to open a 529 college savings account. You can start with just $25, and funds can be used to pay back student loans. Visit vsac.org/save .
  20. Talk with your student about the application process for college or technical programs. To learn what’s involved, visit vsac.org/plan/applying-to-college.
  21. Help your student obtain college application materials.
  22. Keep copies of everything, including college applications, financial aid applications, and tax returns.
  23. If you have a student in a tech center program, remind your student to talk to their school counselor about the credential they can receive from their program and how to get it.

Whatever “to-dos” you put on your own list, the most important thing is your involvement. It shows your student that you’re interested and that you believe in them.

The post 23 things to do in 2023 that can make a difference in student success appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 1

Related
Mountain Times

Vermont Public name is confusing

Dear Editor, Since the merger between Vermont PBS and VPR and the subsequent name change, I have been referring to the organization as “Vermont Public Whatever.” My suggestion, made to a long time VPR reporter as well as various concerned […] Read More The post Vermont Public name is confusing appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Local artist Carrie Pill to take a Painted Tour

STATEWIDE — Vermont artist Carrie Pill is teaming up with Ski Vermont for a special project this ski season. The artist will visit all 20 of Vermont’s Alpine ski areas to ski and paint. These visits will include outdoor plein […] Read More The post Local artist Carrie Pill to take a Painted Tour appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Legal Services Vermont wins technology grant to help Vermonters file key forms

The Legal Services Corporation in Burlington has received technology initiative grants for 29 legal services providers across the country. Legal Services Vermont is one of the organizations selected for a grant-funded project that leverages technology in delivering legal help to […] Read More The post Legal Services Vermont wins technology grant to help Vermonters file key forms appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BURLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Refugee turned resettlement director now an award-winning Vermonter

By Kevin O’Connor/VTDigger Joe Wiah grew up in the African republic of Liberia, fled its civil war at age 21 and has gone on to help the Ethiopian Community Development Council resettle refugees from Afghanistan. That’s why Wiah is now […] Read More The post Refugee turned resettlement director now an award-winning Vermonter appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

New fund pays early childhood education students to graduate early, join the workforce.

Students pursuing a certificate or degree in early childhood education can get paid to increase the number of college courses they take and graduate sooner. A partnership between the Community College of Vermont (CCV) and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) […] Read More The post New fund pays early childhood education students to graduate early, join the workforce. appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Housing advocates ask for $175 million to build homes

By Fred Thys/VTDigger Vermont’s affordable housing advocates kicked off an expected legislative debate over the state’s housing crisis earlier this month by putting a $175 million price tag on what they say it will take next year for Vermont to […] Read More The post Housing advocates ask for $175 million to build homes  appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Blue Cross to pause relationship with OneCare in 2023

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont (Blue Cross) will forgo a contract with OneCare Vermont (OCV) for the 2023 plan year. Despite having collaborated with OCV every year since its inception, Blue Cross is unable to reach an agreement […] Read More The post Blue Cross to pause relationship with OneCare in 2023 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Birds like Christmas trees, too

By Gary Salmon Warm fires and cozy living rooms complete with a decorated Christmas tree are a part of many of our December lives. We look for just the right tree, not too dense to prevent ornament hanging, but just […] Read More The post Birds like Christmas trees, too appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Nonprofit wish list 2022

By Liz DiMarco Weinmann The lyrics of the holiday ballad “Grown-Up Christmas List,” reference fervent hopes for peace and a better world, a poignant contrast to blaring jingles that play on endless repeat. The song, written three decades ago by […] Read More The post Nonprofit wish list 2022 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Carolina wrens move north

By Susan Shea I saw a new bird at my feeder last winter. In mid-December, a small, reddish-brown bird with an upturned tail, a white eyebrow-stripe, and a long, slender, down curved bill was on the deck below our feeder. […] Read More The post Carolina wrens move north appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

New weatherization financing program available for Vermonters

Drafty, inefficient homes in need of weatherization will soon have a new affordable program available to them with the launch of the Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program (WRAP). The program, funded by $9 million from the state and overseen by the […] Read More The post New weatherization financing program available for Vermonters appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

And the stockings were hung….

By Rep. Jim Harrison The popular holiday poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Clement Moore, was first published nearby in a Troy, New York newspaper on Dec. 23, 1823. With this past weekend’s fresh snow cover, the visions of […] Read More The post And the stockings were hung…. appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Online hunting and fishing license gift certificates are available

STATEWIDE – Finding a gift that will continue to give for a full year is a challenge, but the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. has a solution: a license gift certificate for hunting and fishing licenses. “It’s a perfect gift […] Read More The post Online hunting and fishing license gift certificates are available appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Gov. Scott’s annual tree cutting celebrates Vermont’s Christmas tree industry

Gov. Phil Scott and Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts visited White’s Tree Farm in Essex Dec. 9. to celebrate the arrival of the 2022 Christmas season with the help of Vermont’s farmers. The trees cut during this visit will decorate the […] Read More The post Gov. Scott’s annual tree cutting celebrates Vermont’s Christmas tree industry appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Vermont takes No. 4 in latest energy efficiency state rankings

California ranks No. 1; Maine is most improved; Northeast leads nation As Americans struggle to pay rising energy bills, leading states have instituted energy efficiency policies that cut utility bills—especially for those who need it most—while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, […] Read More The post Vermont takes No. 4 in latest energy efficiency state rankings appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas

By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series on the early “lost” ski areas that propelled several generations of skiers in the greater Rutland Region. Vermont skiing dates back to 1892 when the Woodstock […] Read More The post Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

‘One of the worst storms in history’

110K households lost power Staff report  The first major storm of the year brought nearly two feet of heavy, wet snow to the region and caused outages for 110,000 customers, according to Green Mountain Power. “This storm ranked as one […] Read More The post ‘One of the worst storms in history’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Vermonters urged to challenge broadband map data

The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) is calling on all Vermonters to check their addresses on the FCC National Broadband Map and file a challenge if the information is incorrect. Correcting addresses that are incorrectly listed as served at speeds […] Read More The post Vermonters urged to challenge broadband map data appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

National Forest Service urges caution on winter trails

Now that winter has finally arrived with lots of snow for snowmobiling fun, the U.S. Forest Service reminds snowmobile enthusiasts to put safety first out on the trails, not only in the national forest but on all lands. Carelessness and […] Read More The post National Forest Service urges caution on winter trails appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
855
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy