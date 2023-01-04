ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike

An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

One in critical condition following overnight shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -An overnight shooting near Nashville on Saturday has left one victim critically injured. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place just after midnight on Harding Place and Nolensville Road. One adult victim was confirmed to be critically injured following the incident. The shooting...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

La Vergne police officers fired

There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
LA VERGNE, TN
WKRN

Investigation continues after deadly officer-involved shooting

Investigation continues after deadly officer-involved shooting. Investigation continues after deadly officer-involved …. Investigation continues after deadly officer-involved shooting. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing man could be traveling to Fort Campbell

Since the new year began, Nashville has seen five shootings. Two of those shootings happened in District 19. La Vergne officers were involved in intimate relationships, leading to their firings and suspensions. City of Spring Hill working to add water reservoir …. Growth is not just impacting Nashville, but it’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fatal crash puts spotlight on dangerous Murfreesboro road

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two people were killed in a car crash on Fortress Boulevard in Murfreesboro, a nearby neighborhood is calling attention to how dangerous they feel the road has become. Murfreesboro Police say in the last two years, 20 people have been injured in crashes on Fortress...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Metro police on scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting took place in Hermitage Thursday afternoon. Metro police on scene of deadly officer-involved …. The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting took place in Hermitage Thursday afternoon. Engineer killed by SWAT officer in...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County

DRIVERS TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 31 BETWEEN NORTH COLUMBIA AND THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE WILL ENCOUNTER ROADWORK THIS WEEK. WORK CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH RESURFACING ON US 31 IN MAURY COUNTY FROM FRYE ROAD TO THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE. THE WORK WILL INCLUDE A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER SATURN PARKWAY. WORK WILL BE DONE FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON STATE ROUTE 99 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF PHASE 3 BRIDGE. TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE FULLY OPEN EACH MORNING.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Stores selling vapes to underage buyers

Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect jailed for allegedly stabbing man in Franklin parking lot

A man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a stabbing in Franklin. Suspect jailed for allegedly stabbing man in Franklin …. A man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a stabbing in Franklin. Engineer killed by SWAT officer in Hermitage. Engineer killed by SWAT officer in Hermitage. Newsmaker:...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Columbia resident hospitalized after house fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was hospitalized Friday after a Columbia house fire. Columbia Fire and Rescue responded to the Cheyenne Trail house fire at about 9:30 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Fire crews were able to put out the fire, which was started accidentally by an open flame, fire officials said.
COLUMBIA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy