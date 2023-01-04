ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WPMI

MPD to offer resources for counseling after NYE downtown shooting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department Victim Services Unit is offering free counseling and crisis intervention resources to anyone affected by the downtown New Year Eve’s shooting. The Victim Services Unit has received calls for help from families struggling to cope with the aftermath of the incident and is extending its support to the entire community.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The importance of prevention and early detection of kidney issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than 37 million Americans and 850 million people worldwide suffer from chronic kidney conditions that can impact virtually every aspect of their lives. Dr. Susan Quaggin is the President of the American Society of Nephrology. She joined us on Studio10 to discuss the importance of...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD implementing new parking changes to control downtown congestion

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the first time since that deadly mass shooting in the heart of downtown Mobile, the public is hearing from the man in charge of keeping people safe in the entertainment district. Precinct Commander Captain Matthew Garrett introduced new parking changes that are being implemented this week,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Finley Richardson, Mobile County Distinguished Young Woman 2023

Finley Richardson, Mobile County DYW 2023, is a senior at Saraland High School. Finley has been around the DYW program from a young age. It was a lifelong dream to be named her county DYW representative. Finley has many activities on her schedule including her great friend “Sparty”, Student Government Executive Council, National Honor Society, Leo Club, Junior Council Member for the City of Saraland.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Private ambulance companies show response improvement in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city’s two private ambulance companies have improved their response rates in recent months but not consistently enough for public safety officials to feel confident in recommending whether to allow a third company into the market. That application, by Medevac Alabama, has been pending for...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Firefighters battling warehouse fire at sulfur plant in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. -- Firefighters are battling a warehouse fire at an Atmore sulfur plant Friday morning. The warehouse is located at Tiger-Sul Products on Highway 31 just west of the Atmore Country Club. Highway 31 in the area is closed, according to NorthEscambia.com. Fire stations from the Atmore area responded...
ATMORE, AL

