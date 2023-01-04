Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD’s victim services unit offers trauma healing in the wake of violent events in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a week since the mass shooting in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. Mobile Police department’s Victim Services unit held an event to connect people, shaken up by what happened, with mental health resources. “We’ve had a couple of calls of...
WPMI
MPD to offer resources for counseling after NYE downtown shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department Victim Services Unit is offering free counseling and crisis intervention resources to anyone affected by the downtown New Year Eve’s shooting. The Victim Services Unit has received calls for help from families struggling to cope with the aftermath of the incident and is extending its support to the entire community.
Pensacola Humane Society ‘lets the hammer fall,’ closes shelter, is without department heads
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Now without staff and without animals, the Pensacola Humane Society announced on its Facebook page it is closed “until further notice.” WKRG News 5 spoke with the PHS board’s attorney Michael Kelly, who said, “The decision to close the shelter was neither granted by the board, nor was the board notified […]
WPMI
Prichard residents gather to protest planned destruction of historic Harlem Hotel
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Protesters gathered in Prichard today to fight against the tearing down of an historic building. The Harlem Hotel used to sit next to the Harlem Duke, a once thriving music club. The Harlem Duke started in the 1950's and hosted stars like BB King, Ray...
WALA-TV FOX10
The importance of prevention and early detection of kidney issues
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than 37 million Americans and 850 million people worldwide suffer from chronic kidney conditions that can impact virtually every aspect of their lives. Dr. Susan Quaggin is the President of the American Society of Nephrology. She joined us on Studio10 to discuss the importance of...
Mobile man completes 90 day ‘homeless on purpose’ journey for a good cause
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 originally featured a Mobile man in September who was attempting the unthinkable by embarking on a 90-day “homeless on purpose” trek as a way to raise money for the homeless and find out what resources are needed to help get people off the streets. After 3 months of living […]
200 new jobs coming to Eastern Shore as new restaurants prepare to open
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – As we first reported last year, two new restaurants are opening soon on the Eastern Shore. Contractors are hard at work this week, upgrading the bar, removing old flooring and expanding the kitchen getting the space ready for the opening of the new Ed’s Seafood Shed in March. “Ed’s 2.0 […]
WPMI
Annual Lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree Saturday January 14 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is home to Mardi Gras! Join us for the Annual Lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree!. Let the Good Times Roll with some festive Mardi Gras music from "The Juke Box Brass Band" as we Light the Tree to Celebrate the Season!
utv44.com
"Brought some things to light" Local community leader weighs in on Mobile NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile is a result of gang violence, according to the Mobile Police Department. This news has community leaders weighing in, saying this has been a problem all along and it's been kept in the dark. “It’s a sign...
WALA-TV FOX10
Make-A-Wish and Vertex Energy team up to grant Baldwin County child’s wish
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s a special day for 7-year-old Bennett Adamson. The lifelong Star Wars fan and his family made the trip to Saraland where some of his new friends at Vertex Energy Mobile helped make his dream come true. “It’s a humbling thing to see and be part...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD implementing new parking changes to control downtown congestion
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the first time since that deadly mass shooting in the heart of downtown Mobile, the public is hearing from the man in charge of keeping people safe in the entertainment district. Precinct Commander Captain Matthew Garrett introduced new parking changes that are being implemented this week,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Finley Richardson, Mobile County Distinguished Young Woman 2023
Finley Richardson, Mobile County DYW 2023, is a senior at Saraland High School. Finley has been around the DYW program from a young age. It was a lifelong dream to be named her county DYW representative. Finley has many activities on her schedule including her great friend “Sparty”, Student Government Executive Council, National Honor Society, Leo Club, Junior Council Member for the City of Saraland.
WPMI
"Creative Maladjustment" will be the call to action at this year's MLK Breakfast
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The words of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were held sacred, even before his assassination in 1968... used as a blueprint in the quest for equality in America. Even then, Dr. King's words were being applied to more than just equal rights,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Private ambulance companies show response improvement in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city’s two private ambulance companies have improved their response rates in recent months but not consistently enough for public safety officials to feel confident in recommending whether to allow a third company into the market. That application, by Medevac Alabama, has been pending for...
Bay Minette Police hosts run, hide, fight classes for Baldwin Co. school administrators
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A loud argument interrupts a school training seminar as a man enters the back of the room yelling “Where’s he at?” People scramble to hide under tables and in closets wondering what is going on. Luckily for these Baldwin County school administrators this was only a training exercise with foam weapons […]
WPMI
Daphne Bakery represents Alabama in 'King Cake Extravaganza' tasting competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Daphne bakery will be closely watching an annual event going on in New Orleans tonight as we begin Carnival Season. It’s called the King Cake Extravaganza and it’s a taste testing event featuring the top 20 king cakes from a 5-state region.
WEAR
Firefighters battling warehouse fire at sulfur plant in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. -- Firefighters are battling a warehouse fire at an Atmore sulfur plant Friday morning. The warehouse is located at Tiger-Sul Products on Highway 31 just west of the Atmore Country Club. Highway 31 in the area is closed, according to NorthEscambia.com. Fire stations from the Atmore area responded...
WPMI
ADPH: New Omicron subvariant accounts for roughly 40% of cases across the country
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Covid-19 numbers and hospitalizations are heading in the wrong direction. There's currently upwards of 600 people in the hospital in Alabama with Covid, a dramatic increase compared to what it was before the holidays. Now, there's a new Omicron subvariant people need to protect themselves...
Senior Bowl moves free Nelly concert; show still follows Mobile’s 1st Mardi Gras parade of season
It’s time for your best “Hot in Herre” joke: A free Feb. 3 Nelly concert in Mobile has been relocated due to “extraordinarily high levels of social media engagement and general public interest.”. That’s the word from the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which announced the change on...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several shots fired into vehicles and homes in Baldwin County cities
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County deputies are trying to solve a string of shots fired calls in Daphne and Bay Minette. There were four different crimes with someone shooting up cars and homes. It happened late last month, and investigators need help finding whoever this is, so they can...
