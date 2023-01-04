Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer
The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks hit with ‘concerning’ take after Hornets loss
The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past few weeks or so. Despite Khris Middleton’s injury-related absences, the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, should still have enough to remain a rock-solid regular season outfit. And for the most part, they have been, as they entered their Friday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets with a good, if not great, 25-14 record. But on the occasions they fall, they fall flat on their face, and fall flat they did against the Hornets.
2 best trades Mavs must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline is just about a month away, and the Dallas Mavericks need to be one of the more active teams before the trade window closes. The Mavs trade deadline strategy has to be a combination of buying and selling. They need to get guys who aren’t working out (like Christian Wood) and bring players in who can fit with Luka Doncic. That means shooters who can also create a little on their own. That’s why the two best trades the Mavs must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline include bringing in Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons and Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat.
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears rumored trade destination for former struggling All-Pro WR
The Chicago Bears need more help at WR than any other team in the NFL. Darnell Mooney was injured and out for the season, Chase Claypool hasn’t lived up to expectations and the rest of the roster is just garbage. So the Chicago Bears are rumored to be a...
Yardbarker
The No. 1 overall pick is within reach for Chicago Bears
For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft. But as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
RUMOR: Myles Turner turns down Pacers contract extension amid trade links
The odds of Myles Turner parting ways with the Indiana Pacers before the February trade deadline have just increased significantly. This is after reports emerged about the 6-foot-11 center turning down a contract extension offer from his current team. Turner has already been linked to several teams across the league, and this latest development should only further fuel his exit rumors.
Chiefs news: Patrick Mahomes adds to Kansas City’s total ownage of the Raiders in Week 18 blowout
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished their schedule in the 2022 NFL regular season with an absolute domination of the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night, scoring an easy 31-13 win in Sin City to bring their record to 14-3. The game already looked over before even the end of the first half, with the Chiefs heading to their locker room with a 21-point lead.
FOX Sports
Jones helps Spurs overcome injuries, Pistons to end skid
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tre Jones had 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame injuries to their two leading scorers to beat the Detroit Pistons 121-109 on Friday night, snapping a three-game skid. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson did not return after injuring his left hamstring with four minutes...
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Haliburton teases major change following strong Pacers victory over Damian Lillard, Blazers
Over the past three games including their 108-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton began wearing a headband. It shouldn’t be that big a deal, especially when three other members of the Pacers starting lineup in Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Andrew Nembhard wear the aforementioned accessory as well. It’s not the first time that a player has worn a headband in solidarity with his other teammates.
DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are in dire need of depth, particularly on the frontcourt amid Anthony Davis’ injury. LeBron James, simply put, needs some help in carrying the Lakers’ razor-thin squad. And the Lakers may soon utilize their open roster spot following the waiving of Matt Ryan last month. Enter DeMarcus […] The post DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company
LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
Los Angeles works out veteran big man amid Anthony Davis injury
The Los Angeles Lakers would love nothing more than to have a lineup that includes Anthony Davis in addition to LeBron James. However, Davis has been out with a foot injury and the Lakers are unsure when he will be able to return to game activity. As a result, the...
Prominent ESPN Radio Host Is Considering Retirement
Michael Kay of ESPN Radio could step away from the microphone fairly soon. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Kay is "seriously contemplating" retiring from his ESPN show. Kay has been hosting his ESPN New York show for more than two decades. It's worth noting that Kay's...
REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation
The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers
Trae Young, Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks had one of their worst games of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, prompting former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins criticize the team and offer some harsh prediction for them this 2022-23. The Hawks were out of sorts from the […] The post Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo...
