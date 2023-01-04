ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Kyle Hudson first base coach and outfield instructor.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP Erich Uelmen from Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Dominic Smith on a one-year contract. Designated RHP A.J. Alexy for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WRs Isaiah Coulter and Auden Tate to the practice squad. Released OL Koda Martin from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR James Washington. Designated G Matt Farnick to return to practice from injured reserve. Placed S Juanyeh Thomas on the practice squad injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DL Daniel Wise to the practice squad. Released WR Bryan Edwards from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Mike Glennon to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Designated DL Jonathan Bullard to return to practice from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated S C.J. Garner-Johnson and DE Robert Quinn to return to practice from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated CB William Jackson to return to practice from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed LB De'Jon Harris on injured reserve. Promoted LB Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Ferrod Gardner to the practice squad. Reinstated G Nolan Laufenberg from the practice squad injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Justin Kirkland from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned F Laurent Dauphin to Tucson (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled LWs Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Alex Nedeljkovic to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed LW Jimmy Vesey to a two-year contract extension.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned D Nick Cicek to San Jose (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned RW Jonas Rondbjerg and C Byron Froese to Henderson (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned C Jansen Harkins to Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned G Kevin Mandolese to Allen (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned C Ryan Lohan to Jacksonville (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Returned C Patrick Guay to Savannah (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Returned D Jarrod Gourley to Adirondack (ECHL). Loaned LW Sebastian Vidmar to Adirondack (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUUINS — Recalled D Chris Ortiz from Wheeling (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced it has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of M Emerson Hyndman.

AUSTIN FC — Signed D Leo Vaisanen from IF Elfsborg (Swedish side) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Alvaro Barreal to a one-year contract extension.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced the retirement of G Brad Knighton and named him Revolution Academy Under-17 head coach.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Mitja Ilenic from NK Domzale (Slovenian side) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Daniel Gazdag to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

NAVY — Named Grant Chesnut football offensive coordinator.

