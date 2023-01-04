ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘RHOBH’ Alum Brandi Glanville Calls It Out In ‘The Traitors’ Sneak Peek On Peacock

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pI7aD_0k3USO7Z00

Peacock has dropped the trailer for the inaugural season of The Traitors which premieres on January 12. Watch the trailer in the video posted above.

One of the most notable moments of the preview was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum calling her fellow castmates “traitors” during a banishment meeting. Bravo fans know that Glanville is known for calling it out from her time as a housewife.

The trailer ends with host Alan Cumming telling Glanville, “And you thought The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was bad.”

The Traitors is based on a Dutch format and the U.S. version comes on the heels of the success of the BBC version which concluded in December 2022. The show set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands brings celebrities and civilians together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? Three of the contestants coined “the traitors” will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined “the faithful.”

Peacock will drop all 10 episodes of the series on January 12.

The Traitors will feature reality stars and celebrity contestants including:
• Arie Luyendyk Jr. ( Bachelor / Bachelorette )
Brandi Glanville ( The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills )
• Cirie Fields ( Survivor )
• Cody Calafiore ( Big Brother )
• Kate Chastain ( Below Deck )
• Kyle Cooke ( Summer House )
• Rachel Reilly ( Big Brother )
• Reza Farahan ( Shahs of Sunset )
• Ryan Lochte (Olympian)
• Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick ( Survivor )

Civilians who will join the celebrities in alliances, deception, and even “murder” include:
• Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer) — Los Angeles, CA
• Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager) — Oneida, KY
• Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services) — Reno, NV
• Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst) — Houston, TX
• Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager) — Beaumont, TX
• Geraldine Moreno (Actress) — North Hollywood, CA
• Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive) — Rye, NY
• Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist) — Staten Island, NY
• Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor) — Los Angeles, CA
• Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse) — Carlisle, PA

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lisa Rinna Exits ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After 8 Seasons

Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she’s talking about her exit. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!'” she said in a statement. A representative for the star said that Rinna’s contract was up at the end of Season 12 and “after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided...
COLORADO STATE
Deadline

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Mark Capps Shot Dead By Nashville SWAT In Domestic Violence Confrontation

Mark Capps, a 54-year-old veteran Nashville producer and recording engineer, was killed by police in Nashville Thursday afternoon in a domestic violence confrontation. Nashville police said Capps was killed by a SWAT team member after he brandished a gun in his doorway. Earlier, he was allegedly holding his wife and adult stepdaughter at gunpoint in the house. Capps was a cowinner of the Grammy for Best Polka Album in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008. His family was well-known on the Nashville music scene, including Musicians Hall of Fame member Jimmy Capps. Mark Capps shooting came just two days after his brother died,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison For Fraud Case

Jen Shah, star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been formally sentenced in the wire fraud case. Shah will be going to prison for 6.5 years, or 78 months. “My intention is to impose a sentence of 78 months of incarceration and other conditions. Any formal objection to the procedure? Guideline range [from] 135 to 168 months. I sentence you to 78 months,” Judge Stein sentenced. (via Inner City Press) Shah would also serve an additional 5 years of supervised release. She would have to surrender to prison on February 17, 2023. During the sentencing, Shah mentioned that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Calls 2022 The “Worst Year Of Her Life”

Ariana Madix has been starring on Vanderpump Rules since 2013 and she absolutely did not have a smooth introduction. After transferring from bartending at Lisa Vanderpump’s Villa Blanca restaurant to SUR, Ariana became a Pump Rules series regular with a handful of haters. While being “best friends” with Scheana Shay could have been considered a strike […] The post Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Calls 2022 The “Worst Year Of Her Life” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Deadline

Suzanne Malveaux To Depart CNN After 20 Years

Suzanne Malveaux, who has been an anchor and correspondent for CNN for the past 20 years, is leaving the network. In a note to staffers on Friday, she said that she had “made the heartfelt decision to put myself and my family first and to pursue my long-desired professional passions: using storytelling to promote wellness, resiliency and social justice.” Malveaux is the latest veteran to depart the network. Barbara Starr, longtime Pentagon correspondent, exited last month. Others, including Martin Savidge, were part of the round of layoffs in early December, affecting hundreds of staffers. Although Malveaux’s name was rumored then...
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Star Cory Wharton Reveals Heartbreaking Update on Daughter Maya's Health

Teen Mom star Cory Wharton's younger daughter was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. The Challenge staple took to Instagram recently to reveal that the 7-month-old baby girl, Maya Grace, is experiencing some complications after having open-heart surgery. "Maya's doing okay. She's not doing great," he wrote. "They're keeping her sedated right now because her left lung has some fluid in it, and she's having a hard time breathing on her own. So I just need that little girl to push out all that fluid in her lungs so then hopefully her vitals start to look normal."
Deadline

Prince Harry To Appear On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has scored itself a prince. Prince Harry will appear on the CBS late-night show on Tuesday January 10 to promote his memoir Spare. It marks the Prince’s first time visiting the show and second late-night appearance, having previously appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. It is his latest appearance on CBS, having appeared in a controversial interview with Oprah alongside his wife Meghan Markle, as well as an interview on 60 Minutes. Spare is published by Random House on January 10 and has already started to leak out with plenty of juicy tidbits. More from DeadlinePrince Harry Recounts Extraordinary Physical Attack By Prince William In New Memoir 'Spare'New Year's Specials With Ryan Seacrest, Miley Cyrus, Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Ring In Ratings Wins Across Broadcast, CablePrince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper Why He Decided To Speak Out Publicly Amid Criticism In '60 Minutes' Interview - UpdateBest of DeadlineTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2022 The Year In Photos: Courtrooms, Kanye, Twitter, Tom Cruise & Zendaya
Deadline

Jeremy Renner Posts New Video Of “Amazing Spa Day”: First Shower & Shampoo Since Accident

Jeremy Renner has posted a new video on social media showing the bruised, battered and swollen actor getting a shampoo and enjoying an “amazing spa day” in his hospital room with his sister and mother. See the video below. Today’s tweet marks Renner’s first video message since the Jan. 1 snowplow accident that left him in critical condition. The actor posted a selfie on Instagram yesterday. The hospital room video is captioned, “A not no great ICU DAY turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama. Thank you sooooo much.” In the video, Renner can be heard commenting that the spa day brought his first shower in a week. “Gross,” he adds. More from DeadlineJeremy Renner Receives Messages Of Support From Marvel Costars & Other Celebrities After Sharing Health UpdateJeremy Renner Posts From Hospital Bed Ahead Of Sheriff's Press Conference Detailing "Tragic Accident" With Sno-CatJeremy Renner Update: Out Of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma, Still Critical But Stable In Intensive CareBest of DeadlineTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
People

Nick Lachey Says Daughter Brooklyn Has 'Gotten So Big and Grown Up' on Her 8th Birthday

The father of three dedicated a sweet Instagram tribute to his daughter on Thursday Nick Lachey is a proud girl dad! The dad of three penned a sweet Instagram tribute to his daughter Brooklyn in honor of her eighth birthday on Thursday, writing in part, "I always knew I wanted to have a little girl, but I am so happy that I got to have THIS little girl." Nick, 49, shares Brooklyn and sons Camden John, 10, and Phoenix Robert, 6, with his wife Vanessa. He added in the message to his...
Deadline

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: MTV Cuts Episodes To One Hour In Season 15

EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul’s Drag Race is going back to airing 60-minute episodes following the MTV show’s “supersized” two-episode premiere on January 6 at 8 p.m. Episodes of the hit reality competition series were 90 minutes from Season 10 to Season 14. The news follows the announcement of MTV’s newest series The Real Friends of WeHo premiering on January 20 at 9 p.m. following RuPaul’s Drag Race. The reason for the shortened episodes is to lean into the opportunity to build a destination night by using the existing hit franchise to launch a new series like The Real Friends of WeHo, sources close...
Deadline

Tom Hanks On Nepotism Controversy: “It’s A Family Business”

Tom Hanks believes Mae West got it wrong. Goodness has something to do with it. Hanks has waded into the ongoing controversy over nepotism in Hollywood with a few thoughts. In an interview with the UK’s The Sun, Hanks – whose son Truman stars with him in the new film A Man Called Otto – insisted that Hollywood is no different from a plumbing supply business. “Look, this is a family business,” Hanks said. “This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran...
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out On TikTok Video

Noah Schnapp, who plays the closeted gay teenager Will Byers on Netflix’s Stranger Things, has come out in real life as gay. Posting to TikTok on Thursday, the 18-year-old Schnapp wrote that friends and family were supportive. “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’” He added in a lip synch, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.” Schnapp added in the caption to his video, Schnapp, “I guess I’m...
Deadline

House Adjourns Until Friday After Kevin McCarthy Fails To Secure Speakership In 11th Round Of Voting — Update

UPDATE: After five roll call votes and no speaker. the House is adjourning for the night. When they return, many members will be marking the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. PREVIOUSLY: As expected, Kevin McCarthy fell short on the 11th ballot for speaker of the House. While there are reports of an imminent deal with at least some of the dissidents, an agreement doesn’t appear to be finalized as McCarthy’s allies plan to seek an adjournment until noon ET/9 AM PT on Friday. On the floor, Democrats have been in a large huddle around Hakeem Jeffries and other leaders. Jeffries...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

152K+
Followers
41K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy