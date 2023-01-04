ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

This Top Coat Extends Your Manicure By Weeks—& Reviewers Say Their Nail Techs Are ‘Blown Away’ By Its Benefits

By Maya Gandara
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m stunned by the ingredients some beauty formulas contain, such as bee pollen or snail slime. The same can be said for a product I came across that contains a peptide derived from New Zealand sheep’s wool. Yes, you read that correctly. The suspect in question is one of Dermelect’s nail care offerings, the High Maintenance Instant Nail Thickener Top Coat , which leans on this niche ingredient to keep your nails from splitting, breaking or chipping.

As someone who experiences all of the above with any kind of manicure, I was incredibly intrigued. Therefore, I got to work on what exactly makes this top coat polish so unique. Here are my findings.

The High Maintenance polish utilizes protein-peptide technology to thicken the top of your nails by adding a durable top coat, which in turn, extends the shelf-life of your manicure. It supplies a barrier overtop that protects your natural nails from harm, while adding long-lasting shine and protection to polish. In addition, the “fast-drying and super glossy” thickening treatment acts as a UV absorber to ensure your polish doesn’t fade or change colors during wear. Described as “one of the most innovative top coats you will ever use” by the brand, I can’t help but think it sounds almost too good to be true.

High Maintenance Top Coat $16 Buy Now

Well, folks, it’s not. According to reviews from customers, it really does what it intends. Per one reviewer who had damage from “years of artificial nails,” after six months of using the top coat, their natural nails became “very strong.” Another shopper claimed their manicure was “still looking pretty good” after nearly a month (!!!) thanks to the top coat .

RELATED: Reviewers Say This Hair Serum Provided ‘Significantly Less Fallout’ Within Days of Use—& It’s $10 Off

“For years I’ve had white spots on my toenails from years of polish..not fungus, just dry white spots,” shared a third. “I started using High Maintenance as a base coat as well as top coat in July of 2021, and I haven’t had a single white spot! My nail tech is blown away, as am I! The added benefit is my pedi looks just as fresh three weeks after, as it did the first day!”

The formula is ideal for use on thinning, brittle, and hard to grow nails, so if you deal with any of the above, you may want to scoop a bottle ASAP. Even those seeking to reverse damage from gel and acrylic manicures may find it to be a hero product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0k3US85C00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

People Are ‘Giving Up on Expensive Face Creams’ For This $14 Option That Makes Small Lines ‘Disappear’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. This month, it’s all about hydrating skincare. Whether you’re up against dry flakes from icy winds or the painful cracks that quickly appear from stepping out without gloves, having a consistent face and body care regimen in place is a smart move. Luckily, you won’t have to rely on a multitude of products to keep your skin nourished, since options like Ancient Greek Remedy Butter Cream soften the face, hands and cuticles all in one. If you’ve ever wanted to cut...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Seeing New Growth on Bald Spots With This $19 Spray—& Even Their Stylists Are Intrigued

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re someone who chooses to hibernate more during the colder months, there’s no better time to start a new project. Whether that’s beginning your tretinoin journey to reduce acne, setting aside more self-care (or self-pleasure) time, or working to increase hair growth on a thinning scalp, we’ve got you covered. Back to the latter: We’re basically pros at this point on finding the highest-rated growth formulas out there, and the Paisle Botanics Biotin Spray is the latest to land...
StyleCaster

M.A.C. Is Officially Getting Into Skincare With 3 New Makeup-Enhancing Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. No matter how well you apply your makeup, how perfect it is for your skin type and tone, without good skincare products, you’ll never really achieve that flawless base. M.A.C. knows that, which is why the iconic brand just rolled out three skincare products — yes, skincare! Hyper Real is “makeup-enhancing” skincare designed to work with your products: Serumizer Skin Balancing Hydration Serum, Skincanvas Balm Moisturizing Cream and Fresh Canvas Cleansing Oil. “As all makeup artists will agree, the secret to...
StyleCaster

I Dyed My Hair Champagne Blonde and These Were the Results – Hint: You’ll Definitely Want to Copy the Look

Gone are the days of trending ash blonde hair with strands so white, they look silver. (Been there!) These days, trendsetters and celebs are going golden with their blonde. Just this month, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and Bella Hadid all dyed their hair a warm blonde shade that feels fresh for the season. So, when I heard Redken’s 2023 Blonde Haircolor Of The Year is Champagne Blonde With A Kiss Of Rose, I jumped at the chance to give my brassy strands a boost. I headed over to Cutler Salon in West Hollywood, CA to see colorist Roxy Coberly. She recommended the...
StyleCaster

This TikTok-Viral Serum Is So Illuminating, One Shopper Warns: Your Skin Will ‘Glow Like a Newborn Baby’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing better than a beauty product that gives you the best of both worlds. Why buy two different products when you can get the same benefits in one makeup and skincare hybrid? Yes, products like this actually exist and they’re a lot easier to find than you might think. Thanks to TikTok, you now have one that you can add to your routine rightaway.  You might recognize Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops and its distinct pink color and...
StyleCaster

These 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Year—Here’s Why 2023 Is Looking Bright

If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone. It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes. The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023. For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed. On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope. In the...
StyleCaster

Pelé Was Married 3 Times Before His Death—Inside His Complicated Relationships

Pelé is regarded as one of, if not the best, soccer players in the world. After his death, many football fans might wonder about his life off the field, including who is Pelé’s wife. Turns out, his personal life was nothing but complicated and he was married three times in total before his death at age 82. Born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Pelé was propelled into stardom while playing for the Brazilian national team and Santos. He ended up winning a record three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His popularity skyrocketed...
StyleCaster

Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money

Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father. Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter...
StyleCaster

Prince Harry Signed a 4-Book Deal Before Releasing ‘Spare’—Here’s How Much He Made

After making headlines with several leaks from the book, many Royal fans are asking: how much does Prince Harry make with Spare? Prince Harry’s book named Spare launched on January 10, 2023, but many details of its contents were leaked a week prior. The book is described by its publisher, Penguin Random House, as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” The book will be the first insight into Prince Harry’s life since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties and since the bombshell Oprah...
StyleCaster

Kate Is ‘Hit Very Hard’ By Harry Revealing That She ‘Shouted’ At Meghan In His Book—She’s ‘Upset’

After some bombshell reveals of his feud with his brother William in his new book, many people are asking how is Kate responding to Harry’s Spare? The book named Spare launched on January 10, 2023, but many details of its contents were leaked a week prior. The book is described by its publisher, Penguin Random House, as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” The book will be the first insight into Prince Harry’s life since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties and...
StyleCaster

Your January Horoscope Will Inspire You to Start 2023 Strong & Hit the Ground Running

Excited for the new year? Your January 2023 horoscope predicts an exciting month that sets a motivating tone for the rest of the year. Capricorn season is upon us and it is time to make those new year resolutions and actually follow through on them (at least until February)! With the sun in Capricorn, you’re ready to take on new responsibilities with poise and class. Plus, the sun will immediately form a trine with innovative Uranus on January 5, which means it’s the perfect time to try new things and welcome positive change. One small hiccup—Mars has been retrograding since October...
StyleCaster

Cancer—Your January Horoscope Says You’re Building Relationships Based on Trust This Month

It’s the first month of the New Year and you’re ready to make an impression! According to your Cancer horoscope for January 2023, you won’t be hiding away in your shell during this year’s Capricorn season. Instead, you’ll be standing tall, right in the center-stage. Expansive Jupiter is shining bright in your 10th house of public reputation and telling you to go for more! It’s time for that promotion you deserve. Take concrete steps to improve your work situation or chase your dream vocation! This won’t be the pinnacle of your work achievement (Saturn will be bringing that around at a...
StyleCaster

Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More Than His ‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa—See His ‘American Idol’ Salary & More

If you’ve watched him on your television for the past two decades, you may be wondering about Ryan Seacrest’s net worth and how much he makes from American Idol, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more hosting jobs. Seacrest, whose full name is Ryan John Seacrest, was born on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. His broadcast career started when he was 16 years old and won an internship at the radio station 94.1 WSTR in Atlanta, where he would substitute as a DJ when the show’s regular DJs called in sick. Seacrest went on...
GEORGIA STATE
StyleCaster

Harry Claims Kate Was ‘Reluctant’ to Lend Meghan Her Lip Gloss—She ‘Grimaced’ When Meg Used It

Sister in law. Prince Harry’s Spare stories about Kate Middleton reveal that he had more than just drama with his brother and father. Spare, which was published on January 10, 2023, is the Duke of Sussex’s first memoir. The title is based on the phrase “the heir and the spare,” terms often used to describe the first and second born children of a royal monarch. Harry wrote in Spare that his father, King Charles III, first used the word to describe him in a conversation with his mother, Princess Diana, after he was born. “‘Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir...
StyleCaster

Barbara Walters Was Married 4 Times Before She Died, Including Twice to 1 Husband—Here’s if Any Are Still Alive

Since her death, fans have wanted to know more about Barbara Walters’ husbands and who she was married to before she died. Walters once said she wasn’t “very good at marriage” after four divorces—including twice to one husband. Walters, whose full name was Barbara Jill Walters, was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 25, 1929. She joined the TODAY show in 1961 as a writer and researcher before later becoming a correspondent. She made history in 1974 after she became TODAY‘s first female-co-host and the first female co-host of a major news program in the United States. Walters left TODAY in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
StyleCaster

Barbara Walters ‘Wished’ She ‘Spent More Time’ With Her Daughter Before She Died—Look Back at Their Relationship

She may have been one of the most famous broadcast journalists in the world, but to Barbara Walters’ daughter, Jacqueline Guber, she was just her mother. Walters, whose full name was Barbara Jill Walters, was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 25, 1929. She joined the TODAY show in 1961 as a writer and researcher before later becoming a correspondent. She made history in 1974 after she became TODAY‘s first female-co-host and the first female co-host of a major news program in the United States. Walters left TODAY in 1976 and signed a $5 million, five-year contract with ABC, making her...
MAINE STATE
StyleCaster

How Did Barbara Walters Die? She Had Been in ‘Declining Health For Several Years’

If you watched her everyday on shows like TODAY, The View and 20/20, you may have questions over how Barbara Walters died and what caused her death after a 60-plus-year-long career as one of the world’s famous broadcast journalists. Walters, whose full name was Barbara Jill Walters, was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 25, 1929. She joined the TODAY show in 1961 as a writer and researcher before later becoming a correspondent. She made history in 1974 after she became TODAY‘s first female-co-host and the first female co-host of a major news program in the United States. Walters left TODAY...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
StyleCaster

Leo—Your January Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Ready For a More Serious Relationship

Attention, brave lions! Prepare for your mind to expand and for your life story to take some unexpected turns. Your Leo horoscope for January 2023 wants you to leap into this new year fearlessly, ready for whatever may come! Right off the bat, you may embark on an exciting trip since Jupiter sails through your 9th house of travel. With Venus sending you her love on January 3 you may see some good fortune coming your way, potentially fattening up your bank account. No matter what, you are sure to dazzle your social circle with your charisma and magnetism! Meanwhile, Saturn has...
shefinds

Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age

In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

74K+
Followers
5K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy