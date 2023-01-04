ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Fashion Influencer Caitlin Covington's Parenting Essentials Include Subscription Toys & a Meghan Markle-Approved Lipstick

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dF4Sq_0k3US01O00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vh4FE_0k3US01O00

For fashion influencer Caitlin Covington , being prepared to share her favorite product picks with a large audience is second nature. For nearly 12 years, Covington has curated the lifestyle blog Southern Curls & Pearls , where she shares her outfits, beauty routine, wellness hacks and travel guides. Although she’s amassed 1.3M followers on Instagram, you probably better recognize her as ‘ Christian Girl Autumn ‘ — a meme she’s fully embraced with her annual leaf-peeping trips to Vermont.

Lately, the influencer has taken on a few new roles — including becoming a mother to her (almost) two-year-old daughter Kennedy. She is also expecting her second child this year! Now her social pages include her family more than ever. And even though her posts occasionally feature children’s recommendations, the busy mom always suggests items that work for her family, like a subscription box , a parent-friendly app and even fashion that helps Covington define her “mom” style.

Speaking of fashion, Covington launched a collaboration with Liverpool Los Angeles that includes basics that every wardrobe should have. The collection features cozy cardigans, tops and jeans that you can dress up or down — available at Nordstrom now. Ahead, Covington shared the parenting essentials that get her through every milestone.

The podcast I’m listening to right now

I just discovered the podcast “ Raising Good Humans ,” and I am really enjoying it! It’s all about what it sounds like: Raising good humans. As a parent, I just want my child to be a good person, with a kind heart. The episodes are always science-backed and very empowering for parents, discussing mindfulness tactics and how to use self-compassion to better connect with your children.

The books my toddler is currently obsessed with

We love all of the Karen Katz books . They are lift-the-flap books, so they’re very interactive — the drawings are cute and colorful, and they’re usually tailored to a season or theme. Right now, my daughter is obsessed with the Halloween version called Where is Baby’s Pumpkin ?

What I’m currently reading myself

I really love fiction, it’s how I unwind at night! Readers of my blog know that I’m a huge fan of the thriller/mystery genre. The book I’m currently reading is The It Girl , by Ruth Ware. It’s a page-turner!

The beauty product I never leave the house without

Lipstick! My favorite is Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk . It’s the perfect berry and neutral shade that looks like your natural lips, but better.

The apps that make my life as a parent easier

We have been using the Huckleberry app since Kennedy was just a newborn! When she was younger, we tracked Kennedy’s sleep and diaper changes. Now we just track her sleep. It’s an extremely helpful app — it notifies us when she’s reached a new milestone or when it’s time to change her nap schedule. As a new parent, getting your baby to sleep is essential, and this app has been beneficial for us in the process.

The music we listen to as a family

Right now, we have “Wheels on the Bus” playing on repeat in our household! It’s my daughter’s favorite song, and she asks for it over, and over, and over again (haha). I can’t wait until she’s a little older and we can all listen to some classics together. My husband and I love a lot of the ’70s bands and artists like Marvin Gaye, Queen and Frankie Valli.

TV shows we actually enjoy watching together

My daughter’s favorite TV show is Songs for Littles . My husband and I watch it with her, and we like to dance and sing the songs with her. We probably look totally goofy from an outsider’s perspective, but she loves it!

The parenting accounts I love to follow

I love following Biglittlefeelings , an Instagram account run by two moms and child therapists. They give amazing and practical advice for moms, usually in an entertaining and comedic format. I love their approach to teaching toddlers about learning and labeling their feelings — their advice is truly invaluable when your toddler is having a meltdown or is experiencing anger or frustration for the first time.

My favorite subscriptions for my toddler

We are subscribed to the Lovevery play kits since Kennedy was a newborn. Every couple of months, they send a box filled with toys tailored to your child’s learning during critical developmental windows. The toys are well-made, consist of sustainably-harvested wood, organic cotton and non-toxic paint, and have become some of Kennedy’s favorite toys! We have saved all of them for baby number two and will introduce them to her as she ages into them.

My favorite bath & skincare products for toddlers

Kennedy has really sensitive skin, so we have to be very careful what we put on her skin. We really love using Tubby Todd All Over Ointment on her after bath time. It keeps her skin soft and moisturized, but it’s free of toxins, parabens, sulfates, preservatives and BPA.

The one product my toddler can’t be without

Our toddler still loves her pacifier! She’s 23 months old right now, but we do plan to wean her by the time she reaches age two. She just loves it so much and it helps her sleep at night!

The clothing brand that helps me ‘mom’ in style

I recently came out with a clothing collection with Liverpool Los Angeles — the entire collection is available at Nordstrom and consists of easy, classic items for your wardrobe, like great-fitting denim and cozy cardigans.

The quality is outstanding. As a mom, it’s nice to have pieces that you can rely on and put on over and over again, knowing that they’re going to withstand the test of time and the washing machine. They even hold up with food stains and paint — Kennedy likes to put all of my clothes to the test! As for my favorite item, definitely the Gia Glider Jean . It’s actually a pull-on pant, but it looks like a real pair of jeans, complete with a button and working pockets. It’s so nice to be able to pull them on in the morning and go!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoLLt_0k3US01O00
More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Baby Names That Are Perfect for January Babies

You don’t have to have a New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day baby to choose a name that’s inspired by the idea of a fresh start or the promise and hope of a new year. (We could all use a little more hope these days, right?) It’s January, and as far as we’re concerned, the whole month is symbolic of a fresh start. If you are looking for a baby name that’s perfect for a January baby — or just a little one that you’re hoping to imbue with an extra dose of optimism — we’ve pulled together a few options. Baby...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims Palace ‘Approved’ Meghan Markle’s 2017 Invictus Jeans — But ‘No One’ Defended Her Publicly After Backlash

A little support could have gone a long way. Prince Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare, that he feels his family should have done more to defend wife Meghan Markle against public backlash. In the soon-to-be released book, Harry, 38, opened up about his and Meghan's first official public outing — the 2017 Invictus Games […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Tatcha’s Fan-Fave Lucky Bag Event Is Back: Score $200 Worth of Meghan Markle-Approved Japanese Skincare for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The start of the new year is the perfect time to reflect on your skincare goals and stock up on products that can help you achieve them. If you’re a fan of Tatcha, the beginning of the year is the absolute best time to shop, especially if you don’t mind scoring free products. Right now, Tatcha’s Annual Fukubukuro Event is on and you can get a lucky bag filled with up to $200 worth of Japanese-inspired skincare with your purchase....
In Style

I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Snagging This Super Cozy Amazon Sweater Dress While It’s $29

I love jeans. There, I said it. While many may find them uncomfortable and restrictive, jeans are the do-it-all fashion staple that make getting ready a breeze. Sometimes, of course, I wish there was another, more elegant piece that catered to the same style ease. Well, a quick scroll on Amazon showed me there is. Meet the Pink Queen Oversized Sweater Dress; it’s comfy, versatile, and goes with just about everything.
SheKnows

Get Sky-High Lashes Instantly Thanks to This $9 ‘Game-Changing’ Mascara With Over 52,000 Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No makeup look, whether you’re dressing up or down, is complete without the perfect mascara. However, finding the perfect mascara can be a quest of its own. One is too clumpy, one doesn’t lengthen enough, and another could be so expensive that it’s not practical enough to use long-term.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
SheKnows

The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans

Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
Page Six

Kate wanted Charlotte’s dress remade before Harry, Meghan’s wedding: memoir

In his explosive new memoir, “Spare,” Prince Harry reveals new details on Meghan Markle’s infamous fight with Kate Middleton over the bridesmaid dresses for the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding. The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote that the Princess of Wales texted his wife the week of their nuptials about a “problem” with daughter Princess Charlotte’s frock for the occasion. The “French haute couture dresses” had been “hand-sewn based solely on [the bridesmaids’] measurements” so it made sense that they would need some tweaks, Harry wrote of the pint-sized designs, which were custom-made by Givenchy’s then-creative director Clare Waight Keller, who also created Markle’s wedding...
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
ETOnline.com

Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is on Sale at Amazon: Shop Cozy Deals on Blankets and Pajamas For The Winter

Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush, comfortable, and cozy throw blankets you'll never want to take off this winter. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are on sale at Amazon. You can save big while adding extra warmth and a cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
SheKnows

SheKnows

92K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy