Cardinals-49ers Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The 49ers are the biggest favorites in Week 18 against the Cardinals at home. San Francisco is favored by two touchdowns.

The 49ers have won nine straight games since their 3-4 start, putting them in position to steal the top seed in the NFC if the Eagles trip up in Week 18 versus the Giants . Brock Purdy has a surprising 5-0 record, while gaining 8.0 yards per pass attempt with strength in his completion rate (67.4).

San Francisco has the best defense in the league in points allowed (264), leading to 10 opponents scoring 17 points or fewer. The 49ers held 12 teams to fewer than 100 yards rushing. Rushers gain only 3.4 yards per rush with 10 touchdowns.

Over the past two weeks, the Commanders (289/3) and Raiders (365/3) had success passing the ball but San Fran allows 6.9 yards per pass attempt, with quarterbacks tossing 19 scores. Five offenses beat the 49ers’ secondary with their wide receivers ( Chiefs – 15/271/3; Cardinals – 23/244, Dolphins – 13/259/2; Commanders – 15/205/3; Raiders – 13/212/2).

Over their last four games, the 49ers ran the ball at an elite level (36/209/3, 34/170/1; 26/153/2; 7/170/2) while gaining 5.0 yards per rush in each matchup. George Kittle picked up the pace over his past three starts (4/93/2; 6/120/2; 4/23/1) after San Francisco lost Deebo Samuel to an injury. The 49ers scored 19 touchdowns and 10 field goals over 59 possessions, with Purdy behind center over the previous five weeks. They’ve also won the time of possession battle in five of their last six games.

The Cardinals etner Week 18 with a six-game losing streak, but three of those losses were by three points or fewer (25-24; 19-16; 20-19). They’ve started a different quarterback in three consecutive games, and DeAndre Hopkins looks to be out this week. In addition, James Conner picked up a slight shin issue last week. He has been their best player over the past five matchups (575 combined yards with four touchdowns and 22 catches). The Chiefs (360/5) and Saints (409/4) are the only teams to pass for more than 300 yards against Arizona.

Arizona has risk against the run (409/1,847/19 – 4.5 yards per carry), with a below-par pass rush (32 sacks). Running backs have seven touchdowns over the previous four contests. Their defense has lost the time of possession battle over the past three weeks (32:58, 36:57 and 32:24). The Cardinals haven’t held an offense to fewer than 20 points only four times in 2022. In Week 11, the 49ers dominated Arizona with the run (28/159/1) and pass (228/4) in their 38-10 victory.

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

Moneyline : Cardinals (+650) | 49ers (-1000)
Spread: ARI +14 (-110) | SF -14 (-110)
Total: 40.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Jan. 8, 2023 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Cardinals Straight-Up Record: 4-12
Cardinals Against the Spread Record: 8-8

49ers Straight-Up Record: 12-4
49ers Against the Spread Record: 10-6

Odds and Betting Insights

San Francisco enters Week 18 with a 5-0 record against the spread (ATS) in the NFC West and has covered four straight games at home. On the flip side, the Cardinals are 1-4 versus the betting line in NFC West matchups. I expect the 49ers to run and hide in this matchup while dominating the clock with their offense. Arizona must score at least 17 points to cover the spread (I don’t expect that to happen).

· The Cardinals are 4-3 ATS on the road. They have yet to cover in three consecutive matchups. Arizona will be getting more than 10 points in the betting line for the first time this season.

· The game total has gone under in three of their past four contests for the Cardinals. Earlier in the season, Arizona delivered four wins on the under followed by five victories on the over.

· The 49ers saw their six-game winning streak versus the spread end last week. They have been favored in eight straight games (6-2 versus the betting line).

· The over has been the winning side of the game total in seven of San Francisco’s last 10 contests. Its season started with five under wins over the first six weeks.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700 .

