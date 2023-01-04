ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Carlsbad Blvd and Tamarack Improvements

The City of Carlsbad is asking the public to review two options for reconfiguring the busy intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Tamarack Avenue and provide feedback to the Traffic & Mobility Commission by Feb. 6. Traffic & Mobility Commission. Monday, Feb. 6. 4 p.m. Provide input in person – Carlsbad...
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Carlsbad Office Building Sold by Family Trust for $2.7M

A two-story office building in Carlsbad has been sold for $2.73 million, a real estate brokerage announced. The Yocum Family trust, represented by Commercial Asset Advisors principal Brian Jenkins and an associate, Gino Kalasho, sold the property, approximately 6,288 square feet, located at 1241 Carlsbad Village Drive. The buyer was...
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Public Watchdogs call out SDG&E

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Oceanside MainStreet

Reminder: Both of our markets are closed today, Jan. 5, due to rain. Contact: Cathy Nykiel, 760-754-4512, sunsetmarket@pacbell.net. Oceanside, CA. — January, 2023: Calling all Oceanside authors! MainStreet Oceanside and the Oceanside Public Library invite you to apply to share your work at Authors Night at the Sunset Market.
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

Vista Garden Club February Meeting

The Art & Practice of Creating Healthy Soil and Why It’s Important will be the topic of a presentation at 1:45 p.m. February 3, in the Azalea Room at the Gloria McClellan Senior Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista CA. The Speaker is Craig Kolodge Ph.D, owner of San...
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Good Eats – Enjoy Variety of Special Menus at Cohn Restaurants for Group’s 40th Anniversary

Member restaurants continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cohn Restaurant Group with special prix fixe menus. Cohn restaurants, spread throughout San Diego County, include Coasterra on Harbor Island, Vintana in Escondido, Draft Republic in Carlsbad and San Marcos, Surf Rider Pizza Co. in La Mesa and SEA180° Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Festival brings magic and charm of winter to Poway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From Jan. 13 through Jan. 14 Poway’s Winter Festival will provide family friendly entertainment to the San Diego community. Sledding on real man-made snow, an ice rink, marshmallow roasting, and photo booths are some of the attractions that will be available at the festival.
POWAY, CA

