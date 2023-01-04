Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
Related
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs
The bird flu has been causing supply issues since March and people in San Diego are finally feeling it.
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
2 San Diego plant stores ranked on Yelp’s top 50 list
From plant nurseries to succulent sanctuaries and more, Yelp has released an all-time list of the top plant stores in the US and Canada. The good news for San Diegans? You won't have to go far to find best as two local businesses ranked in the top 50.
northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbad Blvd and Tamarack Improvements
The City of Carlsbad is asking the public to review two options for reconfiguring the busy intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Tamarack Avenue and provide feedback to the Traffic & Mobility Commission by Feb. 6. Traffic & Mobility Commission. Monday, Feb. 6. 4 p.m. Provide input in person – Carlsbad...
Big waves in San Diego attract crowds along coast, damage businesses
Thursday's storm brought massive waves to San Diego's coast, drawing in excited surfers and flooding parts of Mission Beach.
NBC San Diego
With Storm Passed, San Diego Deals With Crashing Waves, Flooding and Sinkholes
A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage. At the Beaches. High Surf. Swells have...
Tree falls onto Vista street during rainstorm
A tree toppled onto Melrose Way in Vista early Thursday morning during heavy rain and winds in the area.
Carlsbad Office Building Sold by Family Trust for $2.7M
A two-story office building in Carlsbad has been sold for $2.73 million, a real estate brokerage announced. The Yocum Family trust, represented by Commercial Asset Advisors principal Brian Jenkins and an associate, Gino Kalasho, sold the property, approximately 6,288 square feet, located at 1241 Carlsbad Village Drive. The buyer was...
kusi.com
San Diego Public Watchdogs call out SDG&E
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
VIDEO: Ocean Beach pier gets slammed by high surf
The high surf on the San Diego County coast prompted the closure of the Ocean Beach Pier for a second day Friday, with large waves slamming into the pier.
San Diego residents stunned as utility bills more than double this month
San Diego residents struggling to keep up with high energy bills will need to brace themselves for yet another round of utility rate hikes. San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) just announced their new electricity and gas prices that will take effect starting January 2023.
Lifeguards rescue surfers near La Jolla
Lifeguards have been busy responding to rescues at our local beaches. In some cases, the high surf proved to be too much for even some of the more experienced surfers.
thevistapress.com
Oceanside MainStreet
Reminder: Both of our markets are closed today, Jan. 5, due to rain. Contact: Cathy Nykiel, 760-754-4512, sunsetmarket@pacbell.net. Oceanside, CA. — January, 2023: Calling all Oceanside authors! MainStreet Oceanside and the Oceanside Public Library invite you to apply to share your work at Authors Night at the Sunset Market.
nrn.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken signs deal to bring the biscuit franchise to San Diego, California
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has signed a franchise deal to bring the award-winning biscuit brand to San Diego, Calif. The agreement marks the brands first San Diego franchise deal and comes just months after Rise opened its first California location in Thousand Oaks in Q4 of 2022. At...
thevistapress.com
Vista Garden Club February Meeting
The Art & Practice of Creating Healthy Soil and Why It’s Important will be the topic of a presentation at 1:45 p.m. February 3, in the Azalea Room at the Gloria McClellan Senior Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista CA. The Speaker is Craig Kolodge Ph.D, owner of San...
Travel alert: No COASTER service this weekend due to rail line closure
COASTER service in San Diego County will not be available to travelers this weekend due to regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor, officials said.
Sinkhole forms on SR-163 offramp
Drivers are having to avoid an offramp from state Route 163 near the Bankers Hill neighborhood due to a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Good Eats – Enjoy Variety of Special Menus at Cohn Restaurants for Group’s 40th Anniversary
Member restaurants continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cohn Restaurant Group with special prix fixe menus. Cohn restaurants, spread throughout San Diego County, include Coasterra on Harbor Island, Vintana in Escondido, Draft Republic in Carlsbad and San Marcos, Surf Rider Pizza Co. in La Mesa and SEA180° Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach.
kusi.com
Festival brings magic and charm of winter to Poway
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From Jan. 13 through Jan. 14 Poway’s Winter Festival will provide family friendly entertainment to the San Diego community. Sledding on real man-made snow, an ice rink, marshmallow roasting, and photo booths are some of the attractions that will be available at the festival.
Comments / 0