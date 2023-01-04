ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, OH

Warm temps means less skiing in NE Ohio this week

By Laura Morrison
 3 days ago

**Boston Mills opened in late December, as seen above.**

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — Those looking to hit the slopes in Northeast Ohio this week are going to have fewer options due to warm weather melting snowpack.

Boston Mills , Brandywine and Alpine Valley, all owned by Vail Resorts, were only able to open in the last few weeks, as they waited for cold enough temperatures to make snow. Now, following a polar blast over the holidays, a big swing up to the 60s has led to some tough choices.

Here are the hours as they stand now:

Boston Mills (7100 Riverview Rd., Peninsula) — Wednesday and Thursday the resort remains open 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Brandywine (1146 W. Highland Rd, Northfield) — The resort is closed Wednesday and Thursday at this time.

Alpine Valley (10620 Mayfield Rd, Chesterland) — The resort announced its shutting down as of Wednesday with no reopening date yet.

FOX 8 meteorologists are forecasting a cool down coming for the weekend. We will update this story as more is learned for resort reopenings.

