Stoughton, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Ocon bound for elite tournament

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School wrestling team will compete in the Cheesehead Invitational — one of the most prestigious tournaments in Wisconsin — beginning at 5:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Kaukauna High School. This season’s Cheesehead field will consist of Amery, Arrowhead, Carl...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Wisconsin Badgers Land Another Massive Commit Via Transfer Portal

The Wisconsin Badgers have been hard at work since Luke Fickell arrived in early December. In that time the Badgers have landed four players via the transfer portal. Today a fifth committed to the University of Wisconsin. Another former Cincinnati player joined Luke Fickell and the Badgers in Madison. Offensive lineman Joe Huber announced his intentions to play for the Badgers in 2023.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

4-star WR transfer to visit Wisconsin today

Luke Fickell may not be done yet. After landing Temple defensive end Darian Varner on Thursday, Wisconsin's new head coach is still hot on the recruiting trail, as USC wideout C.J. Williams entered the transfer portal last night and is visiting Wisconsin today, per his Twitter. Williams, a four-star recruit...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Badgers: Recent Transfer Entry Wide Receiver Visiting Wisconsin Today

The Wisconsin Badgers are under new leadership. Head coach Luke Fickell has already brought in transfer quarterbacks Nick Evers from Oklahoma and Tanner Mordecai from SMU. There is certainly a great level of buzz surrounding the Badgers football program, and athletes from all over the country have taken notice. One of these is CJ Williams, a former four-star recruit who played for USC this past season. According to Williams’ own Twitter account, he has strong interest in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin adds Brown, Bicknell, Guidugli to offensive staff

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has announced the hires of Mike Brown as associate head coach/wide receivers coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. as offensive line coach and Gino Guidugli as passing game coordinator/tight ends coach. Brown and Guidugli worked with new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. Fickell posted a...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Badgers land 1st-team All-AAC transfer DL

The Wisconsin Badgers got a commitment from Temple transfer defensive lineman Darian Varner on Wednesday, adding some much-needed depth to the position group after the team lost both Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton to the NFL Draft. Varner comes in with multiple years of experience, including a 2022 season where...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Gino Guidugli hired as Wisconsin Badgers passing game coordinator, tight ends coach

New Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell has been making moves in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail in his first month on the job. He has also been fleshing out his new coaching staff. On Friday, he officially announced three new coaches for the offensive side of the ball and two will be joining him from Cincinnati. Associate head coach and wide receivers coach Mike Brown is on board as is passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Gino Guidugli.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Final hearing held before homicide trial of former UW-Madison player

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former University of Wisconsin- Madison football player accused of killing two women appeared in court Friday for the final time before his trial begins next week. During the pre-trial conference held in Rock County for Marcus Randle El, court records indicate that all witnesses in...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. ﻿   The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
MARSHALL, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI

