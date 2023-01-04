Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Related
stoughtonnews.com
Girls basketball: Stoughton rides quick scoring punch from Ella Hamacher to roll by Fort
First halves have been a struggle all season for the Stoughton girls basketball team. On Friday, Ella Hamacher proved to be a great solution to that struggle. Hamacher scored 12 quick points as Stoughton rolled by Fort Atkinson 68-37 in a Badger East game on Friday, Jan. 6, at Fort Atkinson High School.
stoughtonnews.com
Boys basketball: Forty-eight point second half lifts Stoughton to fourth straight win
A 48-point second half lifted the Stoughton boys basketball team to its fourth straight win after a 71-48 Badger East win over Monona Grove on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Monona Grove High School. Stoughton (8-2, 4-2 Badger East) trailed 29-23 at halftime before dominating the second half 48-19. For the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ocon bound for elite tournament
OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School wrestling team will compete in the Cheesehead Invitational — one of the most prestigious tournaments in Wisconsin — beginning at 5:15 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Kaukauna High School. This season’s Cheesehead field will consist of Amery, Arrowhead, Carl...
Channel 3000
Mineral Point takes down Cuba City in a top 10 showdown
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Wisconsin Badgers Land Another Massive Commit Via Transfer Portal
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hard at work since Luke Fickell arrived in early December. In that time the Badgers have landed four players via the transfer portal. Today a fifth committed to the University of Wisconsin. Another former Cincinnati player joined Luke Fickell and the Badgers in Madison. Offensive lineman Joe Huber announced his intentions to play for the Badgers in 2023.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
4-star WR transfer to visit Wisconsin today
Luke Fickell may not be done yet. After landing Temple defensive end Darian Varner on Thursday, Wisconsin's new head coach is still hot on the recruiting trail, as USC wideout C.J. Williams entered the transfer portal last night and is visiting Wisconsin today, per his Twitter. Williams, a four-star recruit...
Medical examiner confirms Verona principal died of injuries from crash
The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has determined Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died as a result of the injuries she suffered when a driver hit her with a car earlier this week.
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers: Recent Transfer Entry Wide Receiver Visiting Wisconsin Today
The Wisconsin Badgers are under new leadership. Head coach Luke Fickell has already brought in transfer quarterbacks Nick Evers from Oklahoma and Tanner Mordecai from SMU. There is certainly a great level of buzz surrounding the Badgers football program, and athletes from all over the country have taken notice. One of these is CJ Williams, a former four-star recruit who played for USC this past season. According to Williams’ own Twitter account, he has strong interest in Wisconsin.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
Beloit’s ABC Supply Stadium going cashless for Sky Carp games
BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) [Sky Carp news release[– The Beloit Sky Carp announced Thursday that ABC Supply Stadium will operate as a cashless stadium during the 2023 Minor League Baseball season and at all future team events at the ballpark. “ABC Supply Stadium will join arenas and ballparks across the country in transitioning to a cashless […]
Wisconsin adds Brown, Bicknell, Guidugli to offensive staff
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has announced the hires of Mike Brown as associate head coach/wide receivers coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. as offensive line coach and Gino Guidugli as passing game coordinator/tight ends coach. Brown and Guidugli worked with new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. Fickell posted a...
Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out
After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Badgers land 1st-team All-AAC transfer DL
The Wisconsin Badgers got a commitment from Temple transfer defensive lineman Darian Varner on Wednesday, adding some much-needed depth to the position group after the team lost both Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton to the NFL Draft. Varner comes in with multiple years of experience, including a 2022 season where...
wisportsheroics.com
Gino Guidugli hired as Wisconsin Badgers passing game coordinator, tight ends coach
New Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell has been making moves in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail in his first month on the job. He has also been fleshing out his new coaching staff. On Friday, he officially announced three new coaches for the offensive side of the ball and two will be joining him from Cincinnati. Associate head coach and wide receivers coach Mike Brown is on board as is passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Gino Guidugli.
Couple followed home, attacked after altercation at eastside bar
MADISON, Wis. — A couple was followed home and attacked by a group of people after they got into an altercation at an eastside bar over the weekend, according to Madison police. The couple told police several vehicles followed them home from the bar after they had gotten into some kind of fight with multiple other customers at the business....
nbc15.com
Final hearing held before homicide trial of former UW-Madison player
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former University of Wisconsin- Madison football player accused of killing two women appeared in court Friday for the final time before his trial begins next week. During the pre-trial conference held in Rock County for Marcus Randle El, court records indicate that all witnesses in...
State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
nbc15.com
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
Woman hospitalized in crash with school bus; bus driver cited for not stopping at stop sign
DEERFIELD, Wis. — A woman was transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after she hit a school bus that had failed to stop at a stop sign in the area. Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Oak Park Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
Comments / 0