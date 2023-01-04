ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A fabled downtown NYC epicenter of Black creative music returns to life in a new concert series

By Piotr Orlov
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrK3w_0k3UQPpU00
Saxophonist Sam Rivers, seen performing with drummer Barry Altschul and bassist Dave Holland, created a focal point for a new jazz scene at Studio Rivbea.

The rediscovery of a New York music-history landmark is a reason for joy, especially when the past few decades have seen so many physical markers of the city's cultural past lost to gentrification, zoning priorities and general changes in the city's civic DNA. That’s especially true of DIY jazz spaces, which served as flourishing community hubs and would go on to become creative touchpoints but were often disregarded in their day. When the past is acknowledged, it can be as if a lineage needlessly severed is suddenly made whole.

The multinight performance “Studio Rivbea Revisited” celebrates the legacy of one such place: Downtown Manhattan’s great independent, artist-run jazz loft of the 1970s, Studio Rivbea. The concerts will take place at the Gene Frankel Theatre experimental arts space — the original location of Rivbea, which was previously operated by saxophonist Sam Rivers and his wife, Beatrice. The series runs from Jan. 4-8 and features artists who represent the past and future of New York's improvised music. It's produced by local organization Arts For Arts, whose downtown events and annual Vision Festival are primary outlets for New York's free jazz and spiritual jazz scenes.

Traditionalists have marginalized Rivbea and the downtown lofts — the scene was ignored in Ken Burns’ vaunted “Jazz” miniseries, for instance. Yet “Studio Rivbea Revisited” comes at a time when the narrative of late 20th century Black creative music as told by jazz institutions is being challenged, sounds like those made at Rivbea in its heyday are becoming more influential among contemporary composers and performers, and young improvisers are using Rivbea as a model for their own DIY spaces throughout New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECW7A_0k3UQPpU00

“It looms large,” said poet, historian and NYU performance studies professor Fred Moten, referring to Studio Rivbea’s stature. “For me, it's like Minton’s Playhouse [in Harlem] or 52nd Street. These are crucial sites for the development of the music, and Rivbea is totally part of that.”

The seed for what would become “Studio Rivbea Revisited” was planted when dancer Patricia Nicholson, who is also a co-founder and artistic director of Arts for Art, was invited by fellow dancer and choreographer Yoshiko Chuma to participate in a performance at the Gene Frankel Theatre. The venue’s address sparked something in her memory.

“It was at 24 Bond Street, which sounded very familiar,” Nicholson said. “‘It must be near where Rivbea was’ – I think I even thought that. And then I went into this space and I recognized it. I couldn't believe I was there again.” It wasn’t long before Nicholson began to dream: “I knew I wanted to do something there immediately.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vw1P9_0k3UQPpU00

When Nicholson was last there in 1973, the six-story building on Bond Street, between Lafayette and Bowery, was already acquiring a sense of New York mythology. The building was owned by artist-activist Virginia Admiral – the mother of actor Robert DeNiro, Jr., who that year had a break-out role in Martin Scorsese's “Mean Streets.” According to her obituary in The New York Times, Admiral was “instrumental in establishing low-cost housing for artists in SoHo.” She’d recently sold the fourth-floor loft to a talented young photographer, Robert Mapplethorpe, who occasionally visited the musical performances hosted by Sam and Beatrice, who went by Bea.

Though not a household name, Sam Rivers was well-established in the jazz world. He was for a short period the saxophonist in Miles Davis’ classic second quintet, before aligning himself with the more experimental music that began to divide the jazz world in the late 1960s. In 1969, he and Bea, who also managed his career, moved into a loft at 24 Bond Street so that the musician could give lessons to supplement his income.

By the following year, their loft joined a number of other artist-run spaces around Lower Manhattan, hosting performances by improvisational musicians whose sound was less welcome in the city’s increasingly conservative jazz clubs. During what became known as the city’s “loft jazz” scene, spaces like Studio Rivbea, singer Joe Lee Wilson’s Ladies’ Fort (one block over at 2 Bond Street), and saxophonist Ornette Coleman’s Artists House (at 131 Prince Street), among others, helped push the new music forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wz7UC_0k3UQPpU00

Even among these friendlier settings, Rivbea stood out. “You felt welcome in the space,” said bassist William Parker, who often played at Rivbea and has been a cornerstone of New York’s free jazz community for the past 50 years.

“If you [were] a young musician and you walk into the space, you could run into any of your musical heroes, and then the next thing you know, you're playing with them,” Parker said. “You just felt that you weren't watched over, or people weren't counting what you were playing, or criticizing. They were cheering you on, and they were interested in the music.”

A lot of that community energy dissipated in the 1980s, a time Parker marks as “when Ronald Reagan became president, real estate went up, and musicians moved to New Jersey, then to Brooklyn,” or went off to teach at universities. The downtown jazz scene splintered over that time. Parker and Nicholson founded Arts For Art in 1996 partly to realign the city’s musicians.

The do-it-yourself lessons of independent spaces like Studio Rivbea also seeped into the imaginations of multiple generations of players and DJs, whose attitudes were as informed by hip-hop and punk culture as they were by jazz. Isaiah Barr, 27, is a Brooklyn-born saxophonist with Onyx Collective, one of the Lower East Side-based groups whose sound moves fluidly between jazz, soul, funk and rap. He was born over a decade after Studio Rivbea closed its doors in 1979, but said he learned about the space from listening to Sam Rivers’ records, some of which were recorded at the loft, and through being mentored by local musicians like saxophonist Roy Nathanson and guitarist Marc Ribot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LInPl_0k3UQPpU00

Barr says Rivbea’s example lives on in the intentions of places where Onyx Collective plays. “I feel I've been very fortunate to grow up in New York and see kind of the changes in the remnants of that era,” he said. “I have always been very proactive in thinking about space in general in New York: from a sonic standpoint, but also a communal standpoint of what makes a place suitable or able to house a performance that is intimate and focused around creativity — and not entertainment.”

The spirit of Rivbea was present in 2016, when Barr and Onyx Collective took over a vacant restaurant space they dubbed NYXO on West Broadway to stage their own summerlong music series. “It starts with having that genuine connection with people on your block or in the neighborhood that can create a bridge,” he said, “and trying to then have an audience that's fluid, that doesn't feel like they're not able to connect or speak with the artists.”

For Nicholson, inviting Barr and other younger musicians to play on the “Return to Rivbea” bill had a purpose. “I wanted to book people who played there, and I wanted to book people who would've played there, if then was now,” she said. “I wanted to make it equal.”

Other new-generation players participating include saxophonists James Brandon Lewis, Isaiah Collier and Darius Jones. Among the Rivbea veterans on the bill are Parker, pianist Dave Burrell, bassoonist Karen Borca and trumpeter Ahmed Abdullah. The series also features poets, including Moten, Anne Waldman and Bob Holman. (A full schedule of participants can be found here .)

For Moten, having Studio Rivbea reawaken, especially with a conglomeration of younger and older players, speaks to something inherent in the music. “This is a unique opportunity in the sense that the space is made by the music,” he said. “And even though that space has changed, even though it's different when the music comes back in there — and especially with new generations and musicians playing — then that space will be remade. We remake these spaces with our practices.”

Maybe our cities, too.

“Studio Rivbea Revisited” runs Jan. 4-8 at the Gene Frankel Theatre, 24 Bond St., and all performances will also stream live online; go here for details and ticket information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Architect Scott Johnson buys Harlem pad for $3.16M

Famed architect Scott Johnson, founding design partner of LA-based firm Johnson Fain, and his wife, Dr. Margaret Bates, have bought a ninth-floor unit at 145 Central Park North in Harlem. The three-bedroom, two-bath spread, which comes with picturesque views of the park and a private balcony, was asking $3.44 million....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lacademie.com

19 Best Greek Restaurants In New York City To Enjoy 2023

It is easy to find out that the best Greek restaurants in New York City are gradually flourishing through the years. With many healthy components, Greek cuisine is now an appropriate choice for having a great meal at affordable prices. As a center of gastronomes, New York is full of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lacademie.com

Where To Eat In Chinatown, New York City 2023

If you have ventured into this neighborhood before, finding the best restaurants in Chinatown (New York City) is not easy. There are too many candidates to consider and too little time to spend looking. To save you the time you could spend enjoying your meals, this list will give you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City

A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] This is How New York City Looked Before it was Built

In this short video from YouTube channel Urbanist: Exploring Cities, see how New York City looked like before it was built, a sneak peek of a New York Public Library exhibition. via Urbanist. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama

New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed

An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelawaits.com

One Of New York City’s Most Famous Streets Is Getting A Major Makeover — Why It’s Great For Visitors

New Yorkers and visitors alike will soon get a break when they visit the city’s bustling Fifth Avenue. The stretch of Fifth Avenue from Bryant Park at 42nd Street to Central Park at 59th Street, which includes the Rockefeller Center area, is a major tourist destination because it’s known around the world for its shopping. Indeed, shoppers in that area can visit luxury boutiques for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Prada, Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Cartier, Omega, Chanel, and department stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

The People (Bragg) vs. Dolan: The Manhattan District Attorney is on the case of the MSG bully

We are glad that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reads the Daily News. That allowed him to see our Monday editorial calling for him to investigate if Jim Dolan, owner of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater, is in violation of state Civil Rights Law §40-b, entitled: “Wrongful refusal of admission to and ejection from places of public entertainment and ...
MANHATTAN, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

A New Food Concept Coming to the Upper West Side

Marc Lore—the man who co-founded Jet.com, the e-commerce platform which sold to Walmart for $3.3 billion in 2016—has been working on something new, and it’s coming to the Upper West Side. The name of his latest venture is Wonder: a food delivery concept that’s been operating in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Afro-Caribbean restaurant fighting to keep their doors open

A Downtown Brooklyn restaurant known for their Afro-Caribbean cuisine and tropical cocktails is fighting to keep its doors open after falling on hard times following the pandemic. Amarachi staff says they’ve been struggling to fill the restaurant since the pandemic began and still has yet to pick up, to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy