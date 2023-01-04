Read full article on original website
Muni to Host Trivia Night at Hoogland Center For the Arts
Join members of The Muni on Saturday, January 14th, for a trivia competition to raise money for future productions! This in-person event will take place in the Peggy Ryder Theater (Theater 3) at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. Doors open at 6:30pm, trivia will start at 7pm. Bring your...
Pritzker: Progress made toward assault weapons ban
CHATHAM, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says while time is running out during the lame duck legislation session going on now in Springfield, there is still time to get a ban on assault weapons done. A proposal is being filed that would also ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire...
State rifle association calls assault weapons ban an 'unconstitutional overreach'
Lawmakers in Springfield have approved a measure that would immediately ban the sale of assault weapons in Illinois, among other things and it’s not sitting well with the state’s rifle association.
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
An Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Has Passed the House. Here's What The Bill Says, and What's Next
Hours after more than 100 gun safety supporters descended on Springfield, of the Illinois House of Representatives overnight passed a historic and sweeping piece of gun legislation that, among other things, would ban the sale, delivery and purchase of assault weapons ban across the state. "We know that this topic...
