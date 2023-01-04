ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

wnns.com

Muni to Host Trivia Night at Hoogland Center For the Arts

Join members of The Muni on Saturday, January 14th, for a trivia competition to raise money for future productions! This in-person event will take place in the Peggy Ryder Theater (Theater 3) at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. Doors open at 6:30pm, trivia will start at 7pm. Bring your...
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: Progress made toward assault weapons ban

CHATHAM, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says while time is running out during the lame duck legislation session going on now in Springfield, there is still time to get a ban on assault weapons done. A proposal is being filed that would also ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire...
starvedrock.media

Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield

(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
foxillinois.com

Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
