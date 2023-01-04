ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Richardson, TX

Experience the best of North Texas by exploring the city of Richardson, home to the region’s top attractions and most anticipated festivals. Founded in 1873, Richardson in Collin County provides easy access to visitors with its close location to downtown Dallas, DFW International, and Love Field airports, plus major highways and routes.
RICHARDSON, TX
Corrie Writing

All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas

Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Seasons 52, Dreamscape Close at NorthPark

Seasons 52, a grill and wine bar restaurant known for healthy menu items, and Dreamscape, a virtual reality experience inside the AMC have both closed at NorthPark Center since the start of the new year. The Darden Restaurants concept opened in the prominent mall in 2012. “This is a tough...
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

Galleria Dallas | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

One of the best malls in Dallas and one of the must-sees for shopaholics is Galleria Dallas. This mall is one of the largest in the city and has more than 150 stores. Among these you will find the Macy's and Nordstrom department stores. There are also good fashion brands like Michael Kors, Banana Republic and Lucky Brand as well as Club Monaco and Abercrombie. You can also go shopping in the boutiques of the luxury firms Gucci and Louis Vuitton or in the most famous fast fashion brands such as the Spanish Zara or Forever 21.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Where To Eat Healthy in Plano, Frisco And McKinney

New Year’s resolutions come and go. We set goals and abandon them within weeks. You might strive to eat healthy, but taking the time to prepare a well-balanced meal can be exhausting. Good thing there are restaurants. Here are some spots around Collin County that offer healthy meals to...
PLANO, TX
Fast Casual

Velvet Taco adding 3 stores in DFW

Dallas-based Velvet Taco is adding three restaurants to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and each will bring over 50 jobs per location. "Dallas is where it all began for Velvet Taco," CEO Clay Dover said in a company press release. "With deep roots here, our guests have made it possible for us to keep serving our one-of-a-kind taco to more neighborhoods around the city. Our tribe, our tacos, our vibe, and our guests are what makes our brand so special, and we'll continue to deliver our unmatched experience wherever we go."
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Must-See Concerts Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth in 2023

It’s a new year, and with it comes an embarrassment of riches when it comes to live shows in the area. Here are the shows (so far) on North Texas’ to-do list. In January, 90s country crooner John Michael Montgomery will play the Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth, while American Idol and Grammy winner Fantasia Barrino will take the stage at Texas Trust Credit Union Theater in Grand Prairie. Finish off the month in Cowtown with Pat Green at Billy Bob’s Texas and Jackopierce at Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall. Also check out: Asleep at the Wheel, Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, Tesla, Tyrese, OneUs, Dita Von Teese, and the Nixons.
FORT WORTH, TX
101.5 KNUE

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Hidden History of Racism Unveiled at Dallas Fair Park

The sometimes hidden history of racism was unveiled for all to see with an exhibit called "Fair Park Uprooted" in the Music Hall lobby Thursday. The Fair Park experience for Black people was much different than for whites over the years. Black people had to sit in the Music Hall...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

5 Emerging Dallas Fashion Designers to Know in 2023

Crescente Patricio’s upcycled denim jacket saddle jackets are building a notable fan base. (courtesy) Home to Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak, and Forty Five Ten, Dallas’ retail prowess is well-proven. And thanks to celebrity-loved local fashion designers like Charles Smith II and Venny Etienne, the city now excels in creation as much as curation. But a New Year means a new class of buzzy up-and-coming labels. Ahead, discover the emerging Dallas fashion designers to know in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

MurieL, The Oak Cliff Princess, Is Honored With a Mural in Oak Cliff

Dallas hasn't always excelled at honoring its musicians. It took years and a lot of effort to get a proper homage to Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan going with a statue in their native Oak Cliff, and Deep Ellum visitors have finally been clued in to the neighborhood's heritage thanks to the Blues Alley mural project.
DALLAS, TX

