Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in DallasDallas, TX
The Flavours of Dallas: A Guide to the Delicious Foods and Restaurants in the CityCorrie WritingDallas, TX
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football PlayerLarry LeaseAllen, TX
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Richardson, TX
Experience the best of North Texas by exploring the city of Richardson, home to the region’s top attractions and most anticipated festivals. Founded in 1873, Richardson in Collin County provides easy access to visitors with its close location to downtown Dallas, DFW International, and Love Field airports, plus major highways and routes.
Corrie Writing
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas
Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
peoplenewspapers.com
Seasons 52, Dreamscape Close at NorthPark
Seasons 52, a grill and wine bar restaurant known for healthy menu items, and Dreamscape, a virtual reality experience inside the AMC have both closed at NorthPark Center since the start of the new year. The Darden Restaurants concept opened in the prominent mall in 2012. “This is a tough...
Dallas sushi shop named the best place to get sushi in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is home to plenty of great places to eat. You can almost find a restaurant for every type of cuisine. If you are in the mood for sushi, there are tons of great options for you. Speaking of sushi Saturday, Jan. 6, is National Tempura Day.
Your Guide To The Best Places For Steak In Collin County
When it comes to steak, Collin County has a rich and storied history. The 19th century saw herds of longhorn cattle traverse the Texas Road, also known as the Shawnee Trail. It was the principal trail over which cattle were driven to northern markets through Dallas, Preston and Collin County.
papercitymag.com
New Winery Restaurant, Pancake Cafe and Bulldog Pub Are Headed to North Texas — We Eat Embraces Fort Worth, Plano and Dallas
Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery is headed to Fort Worth's Montgomery Plaza. Chicago-based We Eat Hospitality Group is making an even bigger move into North Texas with no less than six new restaurant and bars slated for the region. There are even plans to finally break a long running Fort Worth curse.
Visiting Dallas like a pro – short guide for travelers
Dallas has a lot to offer in terms of culture, history, and food, as well as unique surprises that one will only find in North Texas. It's home to the world-famous Dallas Cowboys, great restaurants and entertainment, and shopping that will keep you busy for days. It's where Southern friendliness meets a Texas twist.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
tourcounsel.com
Galleria Dallas | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
One of the best malls in Dallas and one of the must-sees for shopaholics is Galleria Dallas. This mall is one of the largest in the city and has more than 150 stores. Among these you will find the Macy's and Nordstrom department stores. There are also good fashion brands like Michael Kors, Banana Republic and Lucky Brand as well as Club Monaco and Abercrombie. You can also go shopping in the boutiques of the luxury firms Gucci and Louis Vuitton or in the most famous fast fashion brands such as the Spanish Zara or Forever 21.
Where To Eat Healthy in Plano, Frisco And McKinney
New Year’s resolutions come and go. We set goals and abandon them within weeks. You might strive to eat healthy, but taking the time to prepare a well-balanced meal can be exhausting. Good thing there are restaurants. Here are some spots around Collin County that offer healthy meals to...
Fast Casual
Velvet Taco adding 3 stores in DFW
Dallas-based Velvet Taco is adding three restaurants to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and each will bring over 50 jobs per location. "Dallas is where it all began for Velvet Taco," CEO Clay Dover said in a company press release. "With deep roots here, our guests have made it possible for us to keep serving our one-of-a-kind taco to more neighborhoods around the city. Our tribe, our tacos, our vibe, and our guests are what makes our brand so special, and we'll continue to deliver our unmatched experience wherever we go."
dmagazine.com
The Must-See Concerts Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth in 2023
It’s a new year, and with it comes an embarrassment of riches when it comes to live shows in the area. Here are the shows (so far) on North Texas’ to-do list. In January, 90s country crooner John Michael Montgomery will play the Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth, while American Idol and Grammy winner Fantasia Barrino will take the stage at Texas Trust Credit Union Theater in Grand Prairie. Finish off the month in Cowtown with Pat Green at Billy Bob’s Texas and Jackopierce at Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall. Also check out: Asleep at the Wheel, Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, Tesla, Tyrese, OneUs, Dita Von Teese, and the Nixons.
Jon Smith Subs Opening in North Texas
Two spots are planned--one in Frisco and one in Fort Worth.
Open casting for "1883: The Bass Reeves Story"
Now's your chance to see yourself on the big screen.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
These North Texas cities named among the worst for an active lifestyle in 2023
A new report from WalletHub has ranked 100 of the biggest cities in the nation based on which ones were the best and worst cities for an active lifestyle, and parts of North Texas need some improvement.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Hidden History of Racism Unveiled at Dallas Fair Park
The sometimes hidden history of racism was unveiled for all to see with an exhibit called "Fair Park Uprooted" in the Music Hall lobby Thursday. The Fair Park experience for Black people was much different than for whites over the years. Black people had to sit in the Music Hall...
papercitymag.com
5 Emerging Dallas Fashion Designers to Know in 2023
Crescente Patricio’s upcycled denim jacket saddle jackets are building a notable fan base. (courtesy) Home to Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak, and Forty Five Ten, Dallas’ retail prowess is well-proven. And thanks to celebrity-loved local fashion designers like Charles Smith II and Venny Etienne, the city now excels in creation as much as curation. But a New Year means a new class of buzzy up-and-coming labels. Ahead, discover the emerging Dallas fashion designers to know in 2023.
Fort Worth panadería bakes thousands of Rosca De Reyes for Three Kings Day
FORT WORTH, Texas — Through the doors of Panadería Don Goyo in Fort Worth, the sweet smell of pan dulce filled the air. Large ovens blasted busy bakers with warmth. For owner Greg Orduño, Friday, which was Three Kings Day, or Dia De Los Reyes Magos in Spanish, was his busiest day of the year.
Dallas Observer
MurieL, The Oak Cliff Princess, Is Honored With a Mural in Oak Cliff
Dallas hasn't always excelled at honoring its musicians. It took years and a lot of effort to get a proper homage to Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan going with a statue in their native Oak Cliff, and Deep Ellum visitors have finally been clued in to the neighborhood's heritage thanks to the Blues Alley mural project.
