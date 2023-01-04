ESPN has received a new theme song for the College Football Playoff National Championship from legendary composer John Williams. On Monday, the 2022 college football season officially reaches its end. The Georgia Bulldogs look to defend the College Football Playoff National Championship against the underdog TCU Horned Frogs with a win at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. This is going to be one of the biggest games of the year, and ESPN is going all out for the broadcast.

