Detroit, MI

MLB trade grades: Phillies acquire Tigers All-Star closer Gregory Soto

The Philadelphia Phillies look like the winners in the latest MLB trade with the Detroit Tigers. While the New York Mets are busy trying to finalize things with Carlos Correa, the Philadelphia Phillies are busy improving their bullpen further. The latest MLB trade will send Detroit Tigers All-Star closer to Philadelphia and Kody Clemens to Philadelphia for three players.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN to debut new college football theme song during National Championship

ESPN has received a new theme song for the College Football Playoff National Championship from legendary composer John Williams. On Monday, the 2022 college football season officially reaches its end. The Georgia Bulldogs look to defend the College Football Playoff National Championship against the underdog TCU Horned Frogs with a win at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. This is going to be one of the biggest games of the year, and ESPN is going all out for the broadcast.
GEORGIA STATE
