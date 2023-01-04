ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IN

‘Do me a favor and don’t follow too close’: New video shows traffic stop in Indiana involving Idaho murder suspect

By Matt Adams
cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. Police were sent to a home in the 10200 block of E. County Road 100 South around 9:15 Saturday morning for a welfare check. A family member told police they were unable to reach a loved one after the person […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
FOX59

2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Affidavit links Kohberger DNA, cell records in Idaho killings

(NewsNation) — Police identified Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student accused of killing four University of Idaho students, through a combination of DNA evidence at the scene, cell phone records and Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra, according to a newly unsealed probable cause affidavit. The court records...
MOSCOW, ID
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo police release photos of suspect car in burglary, arson

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police on Friday released photos of a car they believe to have been involved in the burglary and arson of a business in hopes that it will lead to an arrest. The Kokomo Police Department said a white sedan — possibly a Toyota — was...
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after I-65 police chase

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after a police chase through Tippecanoe County on Interstate 65. According to police, On Wednesday night just after 7:30, ISP stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima on I-65 North near mile marker 172 for speeding. The driver then sped off as a trooper approached his car.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Turn Signal Law Change in Indiana

With the new year comes a new law when it comes to using turn signals in Indiana. The law used to be that your turn signal had to be on for at least 200 to 300 feet before turning. You might be thinking that that distance might be a little hard to judge while you’re driving. So did your state lawmakers. Last year, they passed a measure that took effect on January 1 that now states you have to signal a “reasonable” amount of time before turning. Law enforcement experts say this may make it easier for drivers to judge when to signal while also giving the cops more leeway in deciding whether to pull someone over.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Interstate 69 road rage incident ends in multiple arrests

ANDERSON – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested individuals after they allegedly pointed a firearm during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. On Wednesday, January 4, just before midnight, Indiana State Police dispatch received a report of a road rage incident in which a firearm was pointed at the caller.
ANDERSON, IN
wyrz.org

Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Possible Murder/Suicide

AVON- On 01/07/2023 at approximately 9:14 am Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a welfare check in the 10200 block of Co Rd 100S. It was reported to deputies, by a family member, that they were unable to reach a loved one at the residence and that the person had not reported to work in several days. A family member made entry into the residence with the assistance of Hendricks County Deputies and located two people inside the residence deceased.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Gov. Holcomb proposes starting pay increase for state police

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb wants a 30% increase in starting pay for state troopers. “For any thriving, prosperous community, they need to be safe,” Holcomb said at a news conference Wednesday as he announced his 2023 agenda. Holcomb said Indiana has the money to spend more on...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy