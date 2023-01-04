Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Niles Sentenced To Six Years For Meth Possession
WARSAW — A Kimmell man will serve six years in prison after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine. Tyler James Niles, 35, 9521 W. 75N, Kimmell, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony. Two additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
inkfreenews.com
Shuster Arrested After Threatening To Kill Cop
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly threatening a police officer while intoxicated. Douglas Paul Shuster, 53, 3762 W. Old Road 30 Lot 700, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation, a level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement, both class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Mench Arrested After Allegedly Battering, Strangling Woman
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly battering and strangling a woman while in the presence of four children. Michael David Mench, 40, 2492 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Alma Arrested After Hitting Two Police Officers
WARSAW — A South Whitley man was recently arrested after allegedly hitting two police officers. Dillon Michael Alma, 24, 8306 W. 300S, South Whitley, is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official and disarming a law enforcement officer, both level 5 felonies; resisting law enforcement resulting in injury, a level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.
WOWO News
Mother sentenced to 20 years in son’s beating death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The mother who was connected with the death of a 9-year-old boy in December 2021 has now been sentenced. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that on Friday, Jenna M. Miller, 37, has been sentenced to 20 years after she pleaded guilty to three neglect charges in November.
inkfreenews.com
KCSO Officers Sworn In Again
WARSAW — With the start of Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith’s administration, officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office were sworn in again on Friday, Jan. 6. Kosciusko Superior Court 4 Judge Chris Kehler administered the oath in the Kosciusko County Courthouse’s Old Courtroom. Look for more...
inkfreenews.com
Osceola Man Arrested For Illegal Drug, Firearm Possession
CROMWELL — An Osceola man was arrested for illegal drug and firearm possession after a traffic stop. Damian Lee Cassidy, 24, Osceola, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances and unlawful carrying of a handgun, both level 5 felonies; possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia with a sentence enhancement, both class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Smith Has Deputies Sworn In Again
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith started his first week in office with having his deputies sworn in again. At 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, in the Kosciusko County Courthouse’s Old Courtroom, Kosciusko Superior Court 4 Judge Chris Kehler gave the oath of office to Smith and the deputies.
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
inkfreenews.com
Snyder Arrested After Driving Vehicle Under Influence While Child Present
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence while a child was in his vehicle. Jonathan Tyler Snyder, 32, 1755 Rozella Road No. 2, Warsaw, is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor passenger in the vehicle and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 500 block of North CR 175E, Warsaw. Francisco Cesario Castillo lost his military ID. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 8:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 100 block of...
inkfreenews.com
Passenger Dies In US 30 Crash
WARSAW — Amy R. Hall, 39, Warsaw, a passenger in a 2023 Nissan, was pronounced deceased at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Jan. 7. The crash occurred on US 30, near Van Ness Road. Emergency personnel responded to the collision at 5:23 a.m. Hall’s death was...
WNDU
Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Fulton County man is in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash. The crash happened north of Akron on Nov. 5, 2021. 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student Brelynna Felix was killed, and a 15-year-old boy was injured. In October,...
1039waynefm.com
Coroner identifies 18-year-old victim in South Anthony shooting
UPDATE (January 5, 2023):. The Allen County Coroner says an 18-year-old was the victim in a deadly South Anthony Boulevard shooting. She and another person were shot on Tuesday. Police say three people are now facing charges. The other victim, an adult male, was initially listed. in critical condition. His...
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
30-year-old from Hillsdale taken into custody after drive-by shooting
One shot went through the driver's door and hit the victim in both legs, MSP said.
kchi.com
Most Wanted Arrest
A woman on the Livingston County Most Wanted list since August of 2021 was arrested in Indiana. Forty-eight-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist of Marion, IN was arrested Tuesday morning in Grant County, IN. the arrest was on a Livingston County probation violation warrant. Crist had been on probation since her guilty plea for possession of a controlled substance in May of 2021.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:22 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, East CR 500N, east of EMS T7 Lane, Warsaw. Driver: Scott E. Helt, 65, East Lakeview Trail, Leesburg. Helt’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $1,000. 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4,...
Indiana man arrested in Florida after K9 finds contraband during traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — An Indiana man was arrested in Florida after a traffic stop this week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was monitoring traffic on Monday afternoon when they spotted a Ford F-150 going 73 mph in a 55 mph zone near the Bahia Honda Bridge. When deputies tried to pull the driver […]
WNDU
Winona Lake man arrested for stabbing relative
The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is quote "in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Gage Rogers, 27, received a 9-and-a-half-year...
Comments / 0