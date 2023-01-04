A woman on the Livingston County Most Wanted list since August of 2021 was arrested in Indiana. Forty-eight-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist of Marion, IN was arrested Tuesday morning in Grant County, IN. the arrest was on a Livingston County probation violation warrant. Crist had been on probation since her guilty plea for possession of a controlled substance in May of 2021.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO