Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is reportedly unhappy that Allegiant Stadium is mostly filled by fans of rival teams. The Raiders franchise had been in Oakland, Calif. for two separate tenures, with their last running from 1995 until 2019. Beginning in the 2020 season, the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, where they would play in the massive Allegiant Stadium. But, there hasn’t been much success, besides the 2021 campaign where they made a late run to a Wild Card berth. In 2022, the Raiders underperformed massively from their expectations entering the year, as they were 6-10 after Week 17.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO