ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Chiefs definitively prove Tyreek Hill trade was the right move

As it turns out, the Kansas City Chiefs offense was just fine after they traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill this past offseason. The Kansas City Chiefs were written off before the 2022 season began. The AFC West had supposedly gotten better in terms of overall talent, and the Chiefs did have one big loss this offseason. After failing to agree to terms on a new contract, the Chiefs opted to trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and immediately agreed to terms on a four-year, $120 million contract.
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Will See 7 Old Friends on Bears Roster

A sports family reunion is on the way this weekend when the Minnesota Vikings travel to Chicago for a Week 18 date with the Bears. The Bears are 3-13 through 16 games, likely focused more on April’s draft positioning than climbing to a 4-13 record. The Vikings, on the other hand, maintain a puncher’s chance at the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed, a spot the team bungled last week at Green Bay. Minnesota needs a win and a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Arizona Cardinals to earn back the two-seed. So, you know, unlikely, as the 49ers are two-touchdown favorites.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Mark Davis should stand by complaints with Josh McDaniels decision

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis reportedly isn’t happy with the team. Should he part ways with head coach Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders were supposed to be battling the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West title in Week 18 of the 2022 season. Instead, they entered the game with a 6-10 record and eliminated from playoff contention. A far cry from the 2021 Raiders team that battled for a Wild Card berth under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. After that successful year, the Raiders brought in head coach Josh McDaniels, wide receiver Davante Adams, and linebacker Chandler Jones.
FanSided

Mark Davis reportedly upset that rival fans keep packing Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is reportedly unhappy that Allegiant Stadium is mostly filled by fans of rival teams. The Raiders franchise had been in Oakland, Calif. for two separate tenures, with their last running from 1995 until 2019. Beginning in the 2020 season, the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, where they would play in the massive Allegiant Stadium. But, there hasn’t been much success, besides the 2021 campaign where they made a late run to a Wild Card berth. In 2022, the Raiders underperformed massively from their expectations entering the year, as they were 6-10 after Week 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WolverineDigest

Michigan Defensive Back Declares For NFL Draft

After four years at the University of Michigan, cornerback DJ Turner announced on Friday that he's declaring for the NFL. In a lengthy Instagram post, Turner thanked everyone who made his journey at U-M possible. "First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Lovie Smith makes last-ditch effort to save his job with Texans

Lovie Smith hopes Houston Texans owner Cal McNair will give him more than just one season. Should Houston Texans owner Cal McNair fire Lovie Smith after this season, they will have gone one-and-done at head coach in back-to-back years. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network reported on...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added

The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy