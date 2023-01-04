Read full article on original website
What channel is the Lions vs. Packers game on Sunday? Free live stream
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (8-8) and Green Bay Packers (8-8) will have all eyes on them as they close the NFL’s regular season, in what could potentially decide the NFC’s final wild-card spot. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch or listen...
Chiefs definitively prove Tyreek Hill trade was the right move
As it turns out, the Kansas City Chiefs offense was just fine after they traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill this past offseason. The Kansas City Chiefs were written off before the 2022 season began. The AFC West had supposedly gotten better in terms of overall talent, and the Chiefs did have one big loss this offseason. After failing to agree to terms on a new contract, the Chiefs opted to trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and immediately agreed to terms on a four-year, $120 million contract.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Packers Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations.
Vikings Will See 7 Old Friends on Bears Roster
A sports family reunion is on the way this weekend when the Minnesota Vikings travel to Chicago for a Week 18 date with the Bears. The Bears are 3-13 through 16 games, likely focused more on April’s draft positioning than climbing to a 4-13 record. The Vikings, on the other hand, maintain a puncher’s chance at the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed, a spot the team bungled last week at Green Bay. Minnesota needs a win and a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Arizona Cardinals to earn back the two-seed. So, you know, unlikely, as the 49ers are two-touchdown favorites.
Chase Claypool Wanted to Send Message With Sideline Outburst Vs. Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool was heated on the sideline Sunday when quarterback Justin Fields came over to calm him down and talk through his frustration. The Bears were getting dismantled by the division rival Detroit Lions, the offense was going nowhere, and Claypool had had enough. "I was...
Lions Jared Goff Explains Pressure Playing Packers on SNF
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff explains the pressure the team is facing in the season finale playing the Green Bay Packers.
Mark Davis should stand by complaints with Josh McDaniels decision
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis reportedly isn’t happy with the team. Should he part ways with head coach Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders were supposed to be battling the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West title in Week 18 of the 2022 season. Instead, they entered the game with a 6-10 record and eliminated from playoff contention. A far cry from the 2021 Raiders team that battled for a Wild Card berth under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. After that successful year, the Raiders brought in head coach Josh McDaniels, wide receiver Davante Adams, and linebacker Chandler Jones.
Mark Davis reportedly upset that rival fans keep packing Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is reportedly unhappy that Allegiant Stadium is mostly filled by fans of rival teams. The Raiders franchise had been in Oakland, Calif. for two separate tenures, with their last running from 1995 until 2019. Beginning in the 2020 season, the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, where they would play in the massive Allegiant Stadium. But, there hasn’t been much success, besides the 2021 campaign where they made a late run to a Wild Card berth. In 2022, the Raiders underperformed massively from their expectations entering the year, as they were 6-10 after Week 17.
Vikings Roster Moves and Updates: Harrison Smith, Irv Smith Jr., Za'Darius Smith
Harrison Smith will miss Sunday's game against the Bears with knee soreness.
MLive.com
Lions CB Jeff Okudah listed as questionable after suffering elbow injury
ALLEN PARK -- Jeff Okudah has been added to the Detroit Lions’ injury report after elbow pain limited him at practice on Friday. He’s officially questionable to play in the must-win game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The nature/extent of the injury is unknown, but it’s...
Michigan Defensive Back Declares For NFL Draft
After four years at the University of Michigan, cornerback DJ Turner announced on Friday that he's declaring for the NFL. In a lengthy Instagram post, Turner thanked everyone who made his journey at U-M possible. "First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play...
Chicago Bears: 3 Bold predictions for season finale against Vikings
The regular season is coming to an end, and the Chicago Bears will play their last game in front of the home fans at Soldier Field. This game doesn’t particularly mean anything in the big picture, as the Bears are currently sitting at 3-13. On top of the circumstances,...
Detroit Lions upgrading turf at Ford Field
Dan Campbell said that the change has “been in the making for a while” with the support of Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp and president Rod Wood.
Lions Fans Week 18 Rooting Guide
All Lions takes a look at the key Week 18 NFC matchups that will impact Lions’ playoff chances and potential postseason matchups.
Lions final injury report for Week 18: Okudah, Ragnow among 5 Detroit players questionable
The final Detroit Lions injury report for the 2022 regular season is out now. And it’s a positive report overall, with just one player ruled out due to injury for Sunday night’s matchup with the Packers in Green Bay. Reserve offensive lineman Kayode Awosika will miss his fourth...
Broncos take first step in Sean Payton chase, but it comes with a catch
The Denver Broncos have received permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, but they’ll have to wait a bit. The Broncos are considered one of the frontrunners to land Sean Payton — a Super Bowl winner who previously coached the New Orleans Saints — but they’ll have plenty of competition.
Lovie Smith makes last-ditch effort to save his job with Texans
Lovie Smith hopes Houston Texans owner Cal McNair will give him more than just one season. Should Houston Texans owner Cal McNair fire Lovie Smith after this season, they will have gone one-and-done at head coach in back-to-back years. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network reported on...
NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added
The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
Lions Move Up Field Turf Replacement
Detroit Lions are replacing their field turf at Ford Field.
Aidan Hutchinson wants prime-time games to become the norm for Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions aren’t hiding from the magnitude and implications waiting for them when they face the Green Bay Packers in a prime-time game to end the regular season. They’re embracing the attention and pressure, hoping to make this the new norm for...
