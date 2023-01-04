Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Charlotte restaurant group offering a 3-course fixed menu amid economic turmoil
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 5th Street Group announced its launching of a companywide promotion, ‘Economy Gastronomy.’. The menu is formatted as a 3-course menu with a fixed, value-driven price. Chef Jamie, with 5th Street Group, said he hopes this new concept will make their restaurants more accessible to the community.
Another popular Charlotte shop is closing next month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another popular Charlotte business is shutting down. Your Mom's Donuts announced on Instagram that they're closing on Feb. 5. The owner wrote in part that closing "is the only option" saying she's so grateful for the community's support. "10 years ago, right about now, my world...
Mecklenburg County man wins $182,073 playing NC lottery
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man is celebrating a big win following Friday's lottery drawing. Daniel Brandenburg took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery...
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
1 injured in shooting near Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Uptown left one person injured on Tuesday. The shooting happened on Carson Street near South Blvd on Tuesday around 4 p.m. According to Medic, one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about...
Charlotte FC releases its preseason schedule for 2023 MLS season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC announced Tuesday the Club’s preseason plans for the 2023 Major League Soccer season, which include stops in Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, and at the Coachella Valley Invitational before finishing the final phase of preseason in-market. The team left for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on...
Just won the lottery? Here's what you should do next
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you just win the lottery? Great! Here are some tips from State Farm on what you should do next to protect yourself and your winning ticket!. State Farms says before you even turn your winning ticket in, make several copies of both sides to show your lawyer and/or accountant, and then lock the actual ticket away in a bank safe deposit box or a secure personal safe.
What is quiet hiring and how is it expected to change hiring in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How is quiet hiring expected to change hiring in 2023?. New data shows tens of millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs last year and that comes as many employers struggle to fill open positions. Quiet hiring is when a business expands its capabilities without actually...
CATS announces contingency plan ahead of potential bus driver strike
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced its contingency plans if union bus drivers go on strike amid failed contract negotiations. SMART union members voted 254-14 in favor of striking on Jan. 7, a source told WCNC Charlotte. The source said the union rejected two contract offers. The vote doesn't mean a driver strike is imminent, but it does mean a strike could happen in the future if the union decides to step away from negotiations. Any potential strike will not affect light rail service.
Surprising ways to use alcohol besides drinking it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dry January -- the month-long quest to go alcohol-free that's become a popular way to reset in the new year -- is halfway over. While those participating might not be drinking it, instead of letting those libations sit on the shelf, maybe find different uses for them.
Seven years and $3 million in sales later, Charlotte mom finds a buyer for her business where it all began
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven years after social media helped a Charlotte mother grow a business out of her kitchen, her followers are playing a bigger role in the company's future. Stephanie Rickenbacker was just trying to take care of her family when she started Sweet's Elderberry back in 2016....
Charlotte man convicted for defrauding $11M from North Carolina Medicaid program with urine samples
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal jury has convicted a Charlotte man for his efforts to defraud North Carolina's Medicaid program out of millions of dollars over the course of three years. 57-year-old Donald Booker was found guilty of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, violating the Anti-Kickback Statute, money...
‘It’s so sad’: Four killed in North Carolina crash/car fire; I-85 closed for hours
All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 are closed, NCDOT reports. The collision happened near mile marker 45 needed south.
Eric Church is coming back to Charlotte this summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eric Church is coming back to the Queen City!. The county music star is making a stop at PNC Music Pavilion on Sept. 23 for The Outsiders Revival Tour. Joining Church across varying dates are Paul Cauthen, Jackson Dean, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Cody Jinks, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Midland, Muscadine Bloodline, The Red Clay Strays, Jelly Roll, Shane Smith & The Saints, Travis Tritt, Morgan Wade, Koe Wetzel, Whiskey Myers, Hailey Whitters and Lainey Wilson.
CATS looking for artists to help design new light rail station in South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte and the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) are looking for professional artists to help design the light rail station coming to the South End. The new light rail stop will be added between the East/West and New Bern stations in response to...
Woman's body found in Catawba County, deputies report
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A driver reported finding a woman's body near a wooded area in Catawba County on Wednesday. In a news release, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said the driver found her along a wood line near Plateau Road and Trade Winds Street, just south of the Propst Crossroads area. The woman appears to be middle-aged with dark hair, but no identification was present.
$200K lottery prize claimed by Charlotte man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A $200,000 prize was quite the start to 2023 for Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, and all it took was playing the 200X The Cash game. "What an awesome way to start a new year," he said. "It really is still sinking in." Lee, who turns 60...
Woman shot dead in Lincoln County, second body found nearby
DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating two deaths that happened in the same area. Deputies were called to Sherwood Lane in Denver on Monday around 3:25 p.m. for a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Debra Ana Jackson, 35, was found shot in the head...
Lincolnton woman's lottery win means knee replacement surgery can be paid for
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A $3 Powerball ticket didn't just turn into a six-figure win for a Lincolnton woman. It's also become a way for her to get a double knee replacement surgery paid for. Ronda Isaac used a digital Quick Pick ticket for Saturday, Jan. 7's drawing via Online...
Fire rips through abandoned education building in Salisbury, firefighters say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A five-alarm ripped through an abandoned building in Salisbury Saturday night, firefighters said. The Churchland Fire Department said it was assisting Rowan units in East Spencer at the old Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on North Long Street just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday. WCNC Charlotte has reached...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0