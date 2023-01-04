ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Another popular Charlotte shop is closing next month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another popular Charlotte business is shutting down. Your Mom's Donuts announced on Instagram that they're closing on Feb. 5. The owner wrote in part that closing "is the only option" saying she's so grateful for the community's support. "10 years ago, right about now, my world...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

1 injured in shooting near Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Uptown left one person injured on Tuesday. The shooting happened on Carson Street near South Blvd on Tuesday around 4 p.m. According to Medic, one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte FC releases its preseason schedule for 2023 MLS season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC announced Tuesday the Club’s preseason plans for the 2023 Major League Soccer season, which include stops in Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, and at the Coachella Valley Invitational before finishing the final phase of preseason in-market. The team left for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Just won the lottery? Here's what you should do next

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you just win the lottery? Great! Here are some tips from State Farm on what you should do next to protect yourself and your winning ticket!. State Farms says before you even turn your winning ticket in, make several copies of both sides to show your lawyer and/or accountant, and then lock the actual ticket away in a bank safe deposit box or a secure personal safe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CATS announces contingency plan ahead of potential bus driver strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced its contingency plans if union bus drivers go on strike amid failed contract negotiations. SMART union members voted 254-14 in favor of striking on Jan. 7, a source told WCNC Charlotte. The source said the union rejected two contract offers. The vote doesn't mean a driver strike is imminent, but it does mean a strike could happen in the future if the union decides to step away from negotiations. Any potential strike will not affect light rail service.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Surprising ways to use alcohol besides drinking it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dry January -- the month-long quest to go alcohol-free that's become a popular way to reset in the new year -- is halfway over. While those participating might not be drinking it, instead of letting those libations sit on the shelf, maybe find different uses for them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Eric Church is coming back to Charlotte this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eric Church is coming back to the Queen City!. The county music star is making a stop at PNC Music Pavilion on Sept. 23 for The Outsiders Revival Tour. Joining Church across varying dates are Paul Cauthen, Jackson Dean, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Cody Jinks, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Midland, Muscadine Bloodline, The Red Clay Strays, Jelly Roll, Shane Smith & The Saints, Travis Tritt, Morgan Wade, Koe Wetzel, Whiskey Myers, Hailey Whitters and Lainey Wilson.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman's body found in Catawba County, deputies report

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A driver reported finding a woman's body near a wooded area in Catawba County on Wednesday. In a news release, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said the driver found her along a wood line near Plateau Road and Trade Winds Street, just south of the Propst Crossroads area. The woman appears to be middle-aged with dark hair, but no identification was present.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

$200K lottery prize claimed by Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A $200,000 prize was quite the start to 2023 for Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, and all it took was playing the 200X The Cash game. "What an awesome way to start a new year," he said. "It really is still sinking in." Lee, who turns 60...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman shot dead in Lincoln County, second body found nearby

DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating two deaths that happened in the same area. Deputies were called to Sherwood Lane in Denver on Monday around 3:25 p.m. for a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Debra Ana Jackson, 35, was found shot in the head...
DENVER, NC
WCNC

WCNC

