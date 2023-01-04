ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman

The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

D-backs sign 3-time All-Star Evan Longoria to 1-year deal

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed three-time All-Star third baseman Evan Longoria to a one-year deal. The team announced the signing on Thursday. The 37-year-old Longoria is a 15-year veteran, spending his first 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and the last five with the San Francisco Giants.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Red Sox sign former Dodgers All-Star Turner to 1-year deal

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox signed infielder Justin Turner to a one-year contract on Friday, adding a player they hope can help make up for the loss of All-Star infielder Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man...
BOSTON, MA
Camden Chat

Saturday Bird Droppings: Projections reveal Orioles obvious needs

One of the more exciting days for the analytically-inclined amongst us arrived on Friday as FanGraphs published friend-of-the-site Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS projections for the 2023 Orioles. Of course, projections are not guaranteed to come true, but they certainly are fun to read through. They also provide for a numbers-based...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

How Shanahan's 'holy cow' moment cemented his faith in Purdy

It didn't take long for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to feel comfortable with rookie seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy under center. After replacing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has become an overnight sensation. The Iowa State product has helped lead San Francisco to wins in his first four starts following his three-plus quarter appearance against Miami.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Sean McVay’s days with Rams could be numbered

Rams head coach Sean McVay is reportedly mulling a departure from Los Angeles after his first losing season as a head coach. The Rams may have to look for a new coach this year. Sean McVay is considering the possibility of stepping away from coaching, according to Adam Schefter of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
