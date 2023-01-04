ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

WVNews

A West Virginia toy story gets a much anticipated sequel in Wetzel County

Steve Conlon knew everything about the traditional Appalachian folk toys that he and his wife Ellie manufactured at the Mountain Craft Shop Co. in Proctor. He knew the history, the principle of physics that made them work and the right technique to make that ball on a string float up into the air and come down perfectly inside the wooden cup.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Timothy Hoy Tucker, 53, Bridgeport, and Whitney Danielle Moore, 35, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Little Brick Building needs some helping hands in Weston

The little brick building is located on Main Avenue in Weston. Built in 1886 by William Edward Lively, the building is nestled between two private homes and sits across from the Holt property and the Museum of American Glass in WV (MAGWV). The building has served many purposes through the...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

DUMONT — A son, Dawson Paul Dumont, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, was born Dec. 27, 2022, at Bridgeport, West Virginia, to Amy Dumont (Davis) and Ryan Dumont of Jane Lew. Maternal grandparents are Steven and Darlene Davis, Jane Lew. Paternal grandparents are Dian and the late Paul Dumont, Barrackville.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Stevenson offers apology for his actions in WVU’s recent losses

Often, those involved in a controversial situation like to hide from the public after their transgression. Thus, you have to give West Virginia senior guard Erik Stevenson a great deal of credit for stepping up and facing the music during Friday’s regularly-scheduled press conference.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Indians run streak to 4 with win over RCB

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport broke the press at the right time. A free throw by Robert C. Byrd’s Bryce Byrd cut the Flying Eagles’ deficit to three points, but with 40.3 seconds remaining, Bridgeport’s Landon Sanders received an inbounds pass on the right wing.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU downs Kansas State for first Big 12 win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WV News) — Powered by a trio of 20-point performances, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team picked up its first Big 12 Conference win of the season on Saturday afternoon, by defeating Kansas State, 77-70, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. West Virginia (10-4, 1-2 Big...
MANHATTAN, KS
WVNews

West Virginia’s offense ice cold in its loss to Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Saturday was always viewed as an uphill climb for the Mountaineers, as they entertained the defending national champions in the Kansas Jayhawks, who came to the WVU Coliseum ranked No. 3 in the country. West Virginia’s difficult task became basically impossible, though, when its offense suffered...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Kansas, WVU meet in expected high-scoring battle

Kansas and West Virginia are both ranked in the Top 40 nationally in scoring, and their meeting Saturday evening in Morgantown will put a number of accomplished point producers on the court. Can the Mountaineers, who have had two consecutive below-par shooting games, get their offense back on track?. Without...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/6/23

West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins details the many challenges of facing Kansas. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV

