MLB trade grades: Phillies acquire Tigers All-Star closer Gregory Soto
The Philadelphia Phillies look like the winners in the latest MLB trade with the Detroit Tigers. While the New York Mets are busy trying to finalize things with Carlos Correa, the Philadelphia Phillies are busy improving their bullpen further. The latest MLB trade will send Detroit Tigers All-Star closer to Philadelphia and Kody Clemens to Philadelphia for three players.
Surprising update on DJ LeMahieu’s status changes Yankees’ 2023 outlook
So much has happened with the New York Yankees over the last month that we’ve perhaps forgotten about DJ LeMahieu’s injury situation heading into 2023. In fact, the last we wrote about it was Nov. 29! That’s a long time. There’s been a whole lot of nothing...
Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos not done yet with Atlanta contract extensions
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed his motivation for giving out so many huge contract extensions — the Montreal Expos. Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider, Michael Harris, Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and Austin Riley. Those are just a few young stars Alex Anthopoulos has locked up through 2028, at the earliest. It’s a unique business model — and dare I say a refreshing one — that prioritizes signing young talent before they hit arbitration.
Dodgers call BS on Trevor Bauer’s statement after release
The Dodgers refuted the idea that they told Trevor Bauer they wanted him to pitch for the team this year before releasing him on Friday. After being released by the Dodgers on Friday, Trevor Bauer turned some heads when he claimed in his statement that LA officials told him “they wanted [him] to return and pitch for the team this year.”
