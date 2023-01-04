Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carhartt heiress and prominent Detroit bussinesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade dies
DETROIT – Gretchen Valade, granddaughter of the founder of Carharrt Inc., has died at the age of 97, Wayne State University announced on Thursday. Valade, a prominent figure in the Detroit community, was the heiress of the popular Metro Detroit-based apparel company. She reportedly died in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3.
wdet.org
Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren
“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
Body of Detroit barber found, according to family
The body of David Woodger, a Detroit barber reported missing back in July, has been found, 2 members of his family confirmed to 7 Action News.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Missing Detroit barber David Woodger has been found dead, according to family. David's sisters confirmed with FOX 2 that her brother's remains were found but did not share details. 46-year-old David Woodger was last seen on July 21, 2022, leaving his barber shop on Seven Mile...
Arab American News
Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board
LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
13abc.com
Family looks to raise money for paralyzed Michigan detective shot in line of duty
MONROE, Mich (WTVG) - The family of Detective Sergeant Devin Kachar is hosting a benefit in honor of his career. The family says Kachar was paralyzed after being shot in action and is looking to raise money for Kacher. The benefit is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m....
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
Judge says Dearborn man's targeting of synagogue 'bone-chilling,' sends case to trial
A Bloomfield Hills judge on Thursday bound over for trial a Dearborn man charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation after he drove to a synagogue last month and yelled at parents dropping off their children at a preschool. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, appeared via video in 48th District Court as Judge Kimberly Small described his actions the morning of Dec. 2, when witnesses said he threatened Jewish and Black people at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield...
Centre Daily
Worker finds hand sticking out of grave behind abandoned home, Michigan reports say
A utility worker in Michigan made a grim discovery — a woman’s hand sticking out of a shallow grave, according to local news reports. The discovery was made behind an abandoned home on the east side of Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to WDIV. The worker noticed...
michiganradio.org
Detroit's going to restart water shutoffs. Here's how you can avoid one.
Tens of thousands of households in Detroit could find themselves with a water shutoff notice for non-payment, now that the city's moratorium has lifted after nearly three years. But Detroit Water and Sewerage Department officials say that won’t happen to anyone who enrolls in an assistance program or gets on a payment plan.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
Local Armenians worry about loved ones stranded by blockade overseas
Fear and concern are brewing in Armenia communities across metro Detroit. The region of Artsakh, which is primarily populated by Armenians, is facing a humanitarian crisis.
fox2detroit.com
Donate your body to science and get a free resting place at a Metro Detroit cemetery
ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - You can help medical research and get a free final resting place. The Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and the Pixley Funeral Homes of Rochester formed the OUWB Body Donor Program. Those interested can sign up to be donated to science when they die.
Rev. Jesse Jackson to host free MLK Day rally in Detroit
The event will be held at the Fox Theatre and honor six Detroiters ‘whose work have shined the light on humanity and expound the life of Dr. King’
16 Famous People From Detroit and What Their Net Worth is Today
Check out 16 famous people from Detroit and what they are worth today. The great state of Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. Today we will take a dive into those celebrities from Motown and see just what their net worth is today. In the...
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Hills-based Plunkett Cooney promotes 5 attorneys to shareholders
Bloomfield Hills-based Plunkett Cooney law firm recently promoted five attorneys as new shareholders of the firm. Three of the attorneys are based in the Bloomfield Hills office. They are Drew L. Block, Michael C. Dennis, and Jesse A. Zapczynski. The other two are based in the Chicago office: Daniel J. Hurley and Melissa J. Lettiere. The attorneys were promoted by vote of the Plunkett Cooney’s Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, according to a press release.
thetowerpulse.net
The culture of Catholicism: how religious shame has manifested in society
Shame. One of the most wretched, and subsequently, most powerful emotions humans are capable of experiencing. As a result, the emotion can be utilized as a tool of control, and is consistently used as such, often in a manner that is easily overlooked. People are constantly inundated with shame, whether...
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
Centre Daily
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
Comments / 0