BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County receives over $350,000 to help local organizations and nonprofits fight against the opioid epidemic. This money comes from a $26 billion National Opioid Settlement. In response, the state has set up the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund to distribute its settlement share of more than $360 million. At least 92% of these funds will be used to address the opioid crisis across the state.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO