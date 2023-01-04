ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

2023 Kansas Legislative calendar

TOPEKA, Kan. — The 2023 Legislative session begins Monday and the Kansas Association of School Boards has released the legislative calendar, as they understand it now. These dates are subject to change as legislative leadership makes decisions as the session continues. January. 9 – House and Senate convene.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Sec. of State releases plan to modernize Kansas election laws

TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules and regulation in past elections.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Schmidt reflects on his 12 years as Kansas AG in farewell letter

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt lists suing the national government, fighting vaccine mandates and advocating against illegal immigration as notable accomplishments in the position he held for more than a decade. In a farewell letter reflecting on his 12 years as the state’s top legal officer, Schmidt...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

WSU says employment will tighten

WICHITA, Kan. —Wichita State University's Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released an updated Kansas Employment Forecast. Uncertainty about an economic recession and inflation expectations has plagued the U.S. economy in 2022. The Bureau of Economic Analysis's preliminary estimates of Gross Domestic Product indicated significant declines, which sparked concerns about a recession. Those estimates have been revised upward but still, show losses. The third quarter estimates, however, have a significant rebound in the economy of 3.2%. An alternative measure of the economy that the Center has recently followed more closely is Gross Domestic Income (GDI). It too has a small decline in the first half of the year with a strong rebound in the third quarter. Based on these two estimates, the U.S. economy was on shaky ground in the first half of 2022 as it dealt with the fallout of the Russian invasion, increased energy prices, and residual COVID effects.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

KGS partnering with Salvation Army for LIEAP sign up

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Gas Service is partnering with Kansas agencies to assist customers with completing Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) applications. LIEAP, administered through the Kansas Department of Children and Families, helps low-income households pay a portion of their home energy costs through an annual benefit. Kansas...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Two Kansas house fires on Thursday started by trespassers

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Fire crews worked two house fires on Thursday afternoon in Topeka that were intentionally started by trespassers. Just before noon, crews responded to a house fire located at 722 SW Buchanan Street, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was extinguished, but not before...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Homicide: Registered Kan. offender strangled in prison cell

LANSING, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Just before 8:30 p.m., Friday corrections officers from the Lansing Correctional Facility were summoned to a two-person cell by a 25-year-old...
LANSING, KS
Hutch Post

$92M Powerball jackpot claimed in Kansas

The Kansas Lottery kicked off the new year with a bang this week, as not only was the winning Holiday Millionaire Raffle number announced, but the winner of the $92 million Powerball jackpot hit in Kansas on November 19 has come forward to claim their prize as well. The winning...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Keystone begins diversion of Kan. creek at site of oil spill

Canadian company TC Energy has temporarily diverted a north-central Kansas stream to isolate a four-mile stretch fouled by its busted Keystone oil pipeline. Last month’s spill primarily polluted that stretch of Mill Creek, though benzene and other chemicals turned up farther downstream in levels that could ultimately harm wildlife — but that remain too low to pose concerns for public drinking water. (No towns or cities draw their water from the immediate area.)
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Critically endangered rhino calf born at Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY —The Kansas City Zoo announced Thursday a new baby arrived. Zuri, a critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to an adorable calf in the early morning hours on December 31. The rhinos’ animal care specialists report the calf is walking, nursing, and even playing spar, and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Woman shot, found in Kansas ditch has died

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the victim who has died as 41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez of Belton, Missouri, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Kelly. First...
BELTON, MO
Hutch Post

Read final KBI report on investigation of alleged clergy abuse

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Friday received and released the final report by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation concerning allegations of child sexual abuse by members of the clergy in Kansas. In November 2018, following the release of internal files and documents by the Catholic dioceses...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas couple killed after SUV, pickup crash

BROWN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Efrain Perez-Ordonez, 58, Hood, Texas, was stopped at the stop sign on Eastbound 260th Road at U.S. 75 one half mile east of Sabetha.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy