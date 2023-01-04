Read full article on original website
2023 Kansas Legislative calendar
TOPEKA, Kan. — The 2023 Legislative session begins Monday and the Kansas Association of School Boards has released the legislative calendar, as they understand it now. These dates are subject to change as legislative leadership makes decisions as the session continues. January. 9 – House and Senate convene.
Sec. of State releases plan to modernize Kansas election laws
TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules and regulation in past elections.
Schmidt reflects on his 12 years as Kansas AG in farewell letter
TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt lists suing the national government, fighting vaccine mandates and advocating against illegal immigration as notable accomplishments in the position he held for more than a decade. In a farewell letter reflecting on his 12 years as the state’s top legal officer, Schmidt...
WSU says employment will tighten
WICHITA, Kan. —Wichita State University's Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released an updated Kansas Employment Forecast. Uncertainty about an economic recession and inflation expectations has plagued the U.S. economy in 2022. The Bureau of Economic Analysis's preliminary estimates of Gross Domestic Product indicated significant declines, which sparked concerns about a recession. Those estimates have been revised upward but still, show losses. The third quarter estimates, however, have a significant rebound in the economy of 3.2%. An alternative measure of the economy that the Center has recently followed more closely is Gross Domestic Income (GDI). It too has a small decline in the first half of the year with a strong rebound in the third quarter. Based on these two estimates, the U.S. economy was on shaky ground in the first half of 2022 as it dealt with the fallout of the Russian invasion, increased energy prices, and residual COVID effects.
KGS partnering with Salvation Army for LIEAP sign up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Gas Service is partnering with Kansas agencies to assist customers with completing Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) applications. LIEAP, administered through the Kansas Department of Children and Families, helps low-income households pay a portion of their home energy costs through an annual benefit. Kansas...
On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Senate seat announced
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 announced Friday that he'll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Lucas Kunce, 40, served 13 years...
Two Kansas house fires on Thursday started by trespassers
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Fire crews worked two house fires on Thursday afternoon in Topeka that were intentionally started by trespassers. Just before noon, crews responded to a house fire located at 722 SW Buchanan Street, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was extinguished, but not before...
Kansas inmate alleges he is being denied cancer treatment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man who claims he was framed for a 2002 murder alleges in a federal lawsuit that the Kansas Department of Corrections is not providing proper medical treatment for his terminal cancer. Lawyers for John Keith Calvin, 56, said in an emergency filing last...
University’s latest survey shows rising risk of recession
OMAHA — Creighton University’s latest survey of manufacturing supply managers in a region including Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri signals a rising risk this year of a recession. “Not since April and May of 2020, the middle of the 2020 recession, has the overall index fallen below growth neutral...
Homicide: Registered Kan. offender strangled in prison cell
LANSING, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Just before 8:30 p.m., Friday corrections officers from the Lansing Correctional Facility were summoned to a two-person cell by a 25-year-old...
$92M Powerball jackpot claimed in Kansas
The Kansas Lottery kicked off the new year with a bang this week, as not only was the winning Holiday Millionaire Raffle number announced, but the winner of the $92 million Powerball jackpot hit in Kansas on November 19 has come forward to claim their prize as well. The winning...
Keystone begins diversion of Kan. creek at site of oil spill
Canadian company TC Energy has temporarily diverted a north-central Kansas stream to isolate a four-mile stretch fouled by its busted Keystone oil pipeline. Last month’s spill primarily polluted that stretch of Mill Creek, though benzene and other chemicals turned up farther downstream in levels that could ultimately harm wildlife — but that remain too low to pose concerns for public drinking water. (No towns or cities draw their water from the immediate area.)
Critically endangered rhino calf born at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY —The Kansas City Zoo announced Thursday a new baby arrived. Zuri, a critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to an adorable calf in the early morning hours on December 31. The rhinos’ animal care specialists report the calf is walking, nursing, and even playing spar, and...
Sheriff: Woman shot, found in Kansas ditch has died
MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the victim who has died as 41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez of Belton, Missouri, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Kelly. First...
Read final KBI report on investigation of alleged clergy abuse
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Friday received and released the final report by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation concerning allegations of child sexual abuse by members of the clergy in Kansas. In November 2018, following the release of internal files and documents by the Catholic dioceses...
'Junk science' claim derails Kansas trial over baby's death
TOPEKA — The Douglas County district attorney will not retry a Eudora woman for murder after questionable conclusions from a medical examiner led to concern that she was improperly convicted. Carrody Buchhorn, a day care worker, was convicted in 2018 for killing 9-month-old Ollie Ortiz while in Buchhorn’s care....
🏀 Texas fires coach Chris Beard amid domestic violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has fired basketball coach Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée, with the school telling his attorney on Thursday that Beard is “unfit" for the position. Beard had five years...
🏀WBB: Kersgieter, Franklin Power No. 21 Kansas Past Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 21-ranked Kansas Jayhawks moved to 2-0 in conference play and 12-1 on the season with a convincing 77-59 victory against Texas Tech on Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. Holly Kersgieter finished with a season-high 26 points, while Zakiyah Franklin also scored 26 and Taiyanna...
Kansas Jayhawk Conf. Basketball Standings, Scores and Schedule
Seward 5-5 9-7 Barton 4-5 9-6 Pratt 4-5 7-7 Jayhawk Women's Standings (CONF-OVERALL)
Kansas couple killed after SUV, pickup crash
BROWN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Efrain Perez-Ordonez, 58, Hood, Texas, was stopped at the stop sign on Eastbound 260th Road at U.S. 75 one half mile east of Sabetha.
