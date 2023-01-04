ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man threatened to start ‘another Las Vegas shooting’ because of divorce, police say

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xfUu_0k3UOYzP00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of threatening to start “another Las Vegas shooting” ahead of New Year’s Eve because his wife was divorcing him, according to an arrest report.

Justine Santos is facing a charge of making a threat or communicating false information regarding an act of terrorism, records showed.

The victim told police that she and Santos were separated and in the process of getting a divorce when he showed up unannounced to her place of work in Las Vegas.

Santos, who moved in with his family in California due to the separation, came to the victim’s place of work on Nov. 21, 2022 and began yelling at employees and demanding to see the victim, the report said.

Santos allegedly remained for a short time and continued to yell before leaving.

On Dec. 27, Santos and the victim were arguing about money over text when Santos allegedly made several threats, including:

  • “They told you to break up with me so I should go in there and kill them all”
  • “Another Las Vegas shooting is about to happen”
  • “Wait I’ll plan it out”
  • “I will shoot all of you there (or I will gun down all of you there)”

Santos was planning to come back to Las Vegas to celebrate the new year at the time, where he would stay with family and have access to firearms, the report said.

In an interview with police, Santos said he and the victim moved to Las Vegas around a year ago and constantly argued about money. He admitted to making the threats over text, but added that he apologized to the victim for making the comments, according to the report.

Santos was then arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. He posted bond and was no longer being held there as of Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 19

gmoney
3d ago

So now that you have him keep him. He is dangerous but I will bet he gets sent home without punishment because of our corrupt and non caring law enforcement

Reply(2)
5
Lori Woo
2d ago

So now he is back on the streets and still dangerous. Doesn't sound like he has a job with back and forth from Cali and living with family.

Reply
2
 

