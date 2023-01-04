ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Iberia Parish authorities searching for escaped prisoner

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ul71K_0k3UOSh300

A man being held on a failure to appear charge escaped from the Iberia Parish Courthouse, and law enforcement are now looking for him.

Tiequin Allen, 24, was arrested after he failed to appear in court on previous charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During a court hearing, the judge ordered that he be detained and that's when he ran out of the courtroom, deputies say.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and New Iberia Police Department are currently searching for the individual and following up on leads, a release states.

Deputies say that, "as with any suspect, he should not be approached. Anyone spotting him should contact law enforcement."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tiequin Allen are asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711, the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or can submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Youngsville Man Arrested in St. Landry Parish with More Than $22,000 Worth of Meth

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish. On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel

PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
PORT ALLEN, LA
KLFY News 10

Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Raymond Laborde correctional officer arrested for malfeasance in office

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. – (WNTZ) – On December 28, 2022, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Investigators reporting offenses committed by a Correctional Officer employed at the Correctional Center. Further investigation revealed that 34-year-old April Pickney of Opelousas, LA engaged in inappropriate and illegal activity with an offender at RLCC.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Deputy charged in bar rampage

A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy who went on a New Year’s Day rampage at a bar in the Eunice area has been charged and resigned, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Joshua John Courville, 32, of the 1300 block of Baron Avenue, Eunice is charged with sexual battery, simple battery and domestic abuse battery. All of the charges are misdemeanors. His bail was set at $5,000.
EUNICE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of molesting 10-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says a 57-year-old Baton Rouge man is in custody after being accused of molesting a 10-year-old. EBRSO has identified the man as Daron Barnett Cain. According to an arrest warrant, detectives say Cain was arrested Thursday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy