Iberia Parish authorities searching for escaped prisoner

A man being held on a failure to appear charge escaped from the Iberia Parish Courthouse, and law enforcement are now looking for him.

Tiequin Allen, 24, was arrested after he failed to appear in court on previous charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During a court hearing, the judge ordered that he be detained and that's when he ran out of the courtroom, deputies say.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and New Iberia Police Department are currently searching for the individual and following up on leads, a release states.

Deputies say that, "as with any suspect, he should not be approached. Anyone spotting him should contact law enforcement."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tiequin Allen are asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711, the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or can submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

