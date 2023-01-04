Damar Hamlin injury: Bills resume football activities Wednesday for first time since teammate's scary scene

Read full article on original website
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
ETOnline.com
Damar Hamlin Returns to Instagram and Flashes Wide Smile, Thanks Fans for 'Overwhelming Support'
Damar Hamlin returned to Instagram for the first time since suffering a life-threatening tackle on Monday Night Football, thanking fans for their "overwhelming" support and flashing a wide smile!. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety posted Saturday a couple of pictures of himself in uniform as well as a block quote...
Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital
Damar Hamlin has made significant progress in his recovery over the past two days, and doctors said the Buffalo Bills defensive back was able to begin communicating with them via writing on Wednesday night. One of his first questions was about the football game during which he suffered a cardiac arrest. Dr. Timothy Pritts from... The post Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Audio captures Damar Hamlin emergency response: ‘We’re going to need everybody’
After Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, medical personnel can be heard calling for everyone to help on radio traffic recordings, underscoring the severity of Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after he tackled a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday. He immediately received medical attention from doctors and…
Cause of death for man who fell from Pittsburgh Steelers stadium revealed
The Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death for a man that fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. Dalton Keane, 27, died from multiple blunt force injuries of head, trunk and extremities due to falling. After an investigation, Keane’s death was ruled accidental. Keane was a father of one.
Damar Hamlin Opens Eyes & Grips Hands From Hospital Bed, Showing 'Remarkable Improvement' Since Suffering Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin showed "remarkable signs" of improvement within the last 24 hours, with insiders claiming he opened his eyes and began gripping the hands of those close to him, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Buffalo Bills player, 24, suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His lungs collapsed during the medical emergency and his brain was without oxygen when his heart stopped.Damar was revived on the field as his horrified teammates, opponents, and football fans stood by helpless, with some shedding tears.The Buffalo Bills released a statement on Thursday, revealing Damar made significant strides overnight."Per...
Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, talks to teammates, Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized due to an on-field cardiac arrest, had his breathing tube removed and is speaking with doctors, family members and teammates, the Bills announced Friday.
Hear audio of medical personnel treating Damar Hamlin after he collapsed
New audio recorded the interaction between medical personnel who treated Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Doctors treating Damar Hamlin had a powerful message for him after he asked who won Bills-Bengals
As the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin slowly recovers from collapsing from cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night, there have been signs of promise for his health. For one, the 24-year-old young man remains in critical condition but has started to show “remarkable progress” over the last day or so.
CBS Sports
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game and will now vote to implement two major modifications for AFC playoffs
The NFL has made the decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed on Monday night and the league will now be voting on the possibility of implementing two new rules for the AFC playoffs. The NFL decided to call off the game because the cancellation won't have any...
Yardbarker
NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game
The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding.
Damar Hamlin Showing 'Remarkable Improvement,' Doctors Say
The Buffalo Bills safety remains critically ill ― but there's reason for hope.
NFL Spokesperson Releases New Statement On Bills-Bengals Game
Earlier this Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on First Take and shared that he doesn't believe the NFL will resume Monday's postponed matchup between the Bills and Bengals. "I don't think, as an educated guess, that they're going to wind up replaying that Bills-Bengals game from Monday ...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Injured Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin
Said Packers coach Matt LaFleur: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar and his family and the Buffalo Bills. I just addressed it with the team this morning. It was very, very quiet in there."
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey providing outsized value despite his position, powering 49ers' nine-game win streak
The cliché that running backs don't matter in the NFL anymore -- meaning one player at that particular position is unlikely to make a significant impact with the league becoming one based on passing -- may hold some merit. However, that isn't the case when it comes to Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers. They are a perfect 9-0 following his addition to their starting lineup.
What uniforms the Bills, Patriots will wear in Week 18
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will wear during their Week 18 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. New England Patriots (8-8) ** Assumed selection as Patriots did not officially announce their uniform selection. Buffalo Bills (12-3)
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt: NFL should offer jerseys of Buffalo trainer Denny Kellington
During his thought-provoking "One Big Thing" segment on ESPN's "SportsCenter," anchor Scott Van Pelt suggested that the NFL pay tribute to Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington by making Kellington jerseys available for fans to purchase, with proceeds to be donated either to Damar Hamlin's toy drive or those who contributed to helping Hamlin survive the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati. ...
NBC Sports
Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin
The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins 'feels good knowing' Bills' Damar Hamlin is 'doing better' after tragic on-field incident
Following the news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin woke up on Wednesday night and that his "neurologic function is intact," Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, whom Hamlin tackled prior to going into cardiac arrest on "Monday Night Football, is in a much better place internally after the tragic on-field incident. Especially after speaking with Hamlin's mother.
