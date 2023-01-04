ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Damar Hamlin injury: Bills resume football activities Wednesday for first time since teammate's scary scene

By Shanna McCarriston
CBS Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital

Damar Hamlin has made significant progress in his recovery over the past two days, and doctors said the Buffalo Bills defensive back was able to begin communicating with them via writing on Wednesday night. One of his first questions was about the football game during which he suffered a cardiac arrest. Dr. Timothy Pritts from... The post Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Hill

Audio captures Damar Hamlin emergency response: ‘We’re going to need everybody’

After Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, medical personnel can be heard calling for everyone to help on radio traffic recordings, underscoring the severity of Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after he tackled a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday. He immediately received medical attention from doctors and…
RadarOnline

Damar Hamlin Opens Eyes & Grips Hands From Hospital Bed, Showing 'Remarkable Improvement' Since Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin showed "remarkable signs" of improvement within the last 24 hours, with insiders claiming he opened his eyes and began gripping the hands of those close to him, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Buffalo Bills player, 24, suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His lungs collapsed during the medical emergency and his brain was without oxygen when his heart stopped.Damar was revived on the field as his horrified teammates, opponents, and football fans stood by helpless, with some shedding tears.The Buffalo Bills released a statement on Thursday, revealing Damar made significant strides overnight."Per...
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Yardbarker

NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game

The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Christian McCaffrey providing outsized value despite his position, powering 49ers' nine-game win streak

The cliché that running backs don't matter in the NFL anymore -- meaning one player at that particular position is unlikely to make a significant impact with the league becoming one based on passing -- may hold some merit. However, that isn't the case when it comes to Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers. They are a perfect 9-0 following his addition to their starting lineup.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt: NFL should offer jerseys of Buffalo trainer Denny Kellington

During his thought-provoking "One Big Thing" segment on ESPN's "SportsCenter," anchor Scott Van Pelt suggested that the NFL pay tribute to Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington by making Kellington jerseys available for fans to purchase, with proceeds to be donated either to Damar Hamlin's toy drive or those who contributed to helping Hamlin survive the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin

The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tee Higgins 'feels good knowing' Bills' Damar Hamlin is 'doing better' after tragic on-field incident

Following the news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin woke up on Wednesday night and that his "neurologic function is intact," Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, whom Hamlin tackled prior to going into cardiac arrest on "Monday Night Football, is in a much better place internally after the tragic on-field incident. Especially after speaking with Hamlin's mother.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy