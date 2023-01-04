Sharon Osbourne Reveals Name of Daughter Kelly’s Newborn Son

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

Sharon Osbourne has let the cat out of the bag, if you will, when it comes to her daughter Kelly Osbourne’s new son. She has let the world know the name of the child. It is … “Sidney,” the grandmother-of-five, 70, said on Tuesday on her UK TV show The Talk.

Kelly Osbourne and Sidney are “doing so great, so great,” Sharon Osbourne said. “She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her.” The father of Kelly’s baby boy is Slipknot musician Sid Wilson, which is short for Sidney.

Kelly Osbourne, Daughter Of Sharon Osbourne, Had Trouble Keeping Baby’s Sex Secret Due To Her Dad, Ozzy Osbourne

Now, this isn’t the first time that one of Kelly’s parents, such as Sharon Osbourne, has slipped out details of her son. In spite of their 37-year-old daughter trying to keep the baby’s sex secret during pregnancy, her dad Ozzy Osbourne just could not keep the info private and silent.

“Well, look, all I will say is that my dad has f—— told everybody,” Kelly Osbourne told PEOPLE exclusively on Oct. 3. “Because he’s so excited.”

Kelly Osbourne, who is a former host on Fashion Police, added that her 73-year-old dad had even managed to accidentally plant the news in the media. “If you just look up one of his interviews, you’ll find the answers,” she said of her dad. “Even though I’m not saying anything! He did an interview today and I’m outside the door. I’m like, ‘Dad, shut up!’”

Kelly Osbourne Admitted That She Was Happy About Becoming A Mother

Osbourne and Wilson first announced they were expecting in a May Instagram post. It said, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why … I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”

“To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” added Kelly.

Speaking to PEOPLE she also admitted that like all new parents, she was suffering from pre-baby nerves too.

“[I’m] terrified, but absolutely excited,” Kelly said about the prospect of welcoming a baby into the world while discussing her partnership to celebrate the first annual National No Sugar Day on Oct. 3. “I don’t want to be a perfect mom, but I want to be the best mom that I can be, so I overthink absolutely everything.”

Luckily, she had a little help from brother Jack Osbourne, 36, and his fiancée Aree Gearheart, who welcomed daughter Mable Ademis in July.