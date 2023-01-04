ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Name of Daughter Kelly’s Newborn Son

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HON5_0k3UNsU200
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

Sharon Osbourne has let the cat out of the bag, if you will, when it comes to her daughter Kelly Osbourne’s new son. She has let the world know the name of the child. It is … “Sidney,” the grandmother-of-five, 70, said on Tuesday on her UK TV show The Talk.

Kelly Osbourne and Sidney are “doing so great, so great,” Sharon Osbourne said. “She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her.” The father of Kelly’s baby boy is Slipknot musician Sid Wilson, which is short for Sidney.

Kelly Osbourne, Daughter Of Sharon Osbourne, Had Trouble Keeping Baby’s Sex Secret Due To Her Dad, Ozzy Osbourne

Now, this isn’t the first time that one of Kelly’s parents, such as Sharon Osbourne, has slipped out details of her son. In spite of their 37-year-old daughter trying to keep the baby’s sex secret during pregnancy, her dad Ozzy Osbourne just could not keep the info private and silent.

“Well, look, all I will say is that my dad has f—— told everybody,” Kelly Osbourne told PEOPLE exclusively on Oct. 3. “Because he’s so excited.”

Kelly Osbourne, who is a former host on Fashion Police, added that her 73-year-old dad had even managed to accidentally plant the news in the media. “If you just look up one of his interviews, you’ll find the answers,” she said of her dad. “Even though I’m not saying anything! He did an interview today and I’m outside the door. I’m like, ‘Dad, shut up!’”

Kelly Osbourne Admitted That She Was Happy About Becoming A Mother

Osbourne and Wilson first announced they were expecting in a May Instagram post. It said, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why … I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”

“To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” added Kelly.

Speaking to PEOPLE she also admitted that like all new parents, she was suffering from pre-baby nerves too.

“[I’m] terrified, but absolutely excited,” Kelly said about the prospect of welcoming a baby into the world while discussing her partnership to celebrate the first annual National No Sugar Day on Oct. 3. “I don’t want to be a perfect mom, but I want to be the best mom that I can be, so I overthink absolutely everything.”

Luckily, she had a little help from brother Jack Osbourne, 36, and his fiancée Aree Gearheart, who welcomed daughter Mable Ademis in July.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare

A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Model Rachel Mee dies aged 25, days before her son’s first Christmas

Influencer and model Rachel Mee has died aged 25, days before her baby son Kyro’s first Christmas.According to a GoFundMe page set up by her friend Claire Robinson, Rachel died on 18 December after “losing her battle with the pressures of this world”.The social media star, also known as Rachel Kaitlyn, gave birth to Kyro in March. The cause of Mee’s death has yet to be disclosed.The fundraiser has been set up to help Rachel’s family take care of Kyro, Robinson wrote on the page.“This Christmas will be Kyro’s first, and devastatingly his mummy will not be there, we...
Whiskey Riff

Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette

If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas

Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look

Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Popculture

Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy