A petition to remove Austintown trustee Steve Kent from his position gained more than 600 signatures during a drive-thru event at the Austintown 9/11 Memorial on January 2nd. According to an email exchange between Austintown trustees a few days before that event and first obtained by the MLO Bros. Podcast in a public records request, Kent asked if the group was given permission to set up at the memorial and if not, to advise them they can't set up on township property and they would need to move.

AUSTINTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO