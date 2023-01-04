ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

OCCHA celebrates Three Kings Day

The holidays aren't over just yet. January 6th is a day when those of Hispanic heritage celebrate Three Kings Day. While it's celebrated in the culture, there's also a local celebration right here in the Mahoning Valley. It was a night full of celebration at OCCHA social hall in Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 7th

Vindicator file photo / January 9, 1966 | Ten student barbers made up the first graduating class of the 18-month apprentice training offered by Barber Local 84 at Choffin Vocational School in Youngstown 56 years ago. Back row, from left, Vincent Pompili, chairman of the apprentice committee; Philip Leone; Richard Seiple, assistant secretary of the union; Joe Hughes; Richard LoSasso, secretary-treasurer; Anthony Quinn; William Hiner, Mike Infante, vice president; Tony Tillet, John Braunstein; N.E. Colla Jr., president; Kip Powell, chairman of apprentice training; Front, from left, Frank Centofanti; Louis C. Rascineto; Wayne Camacci; Ernest Snyder, chairman of the advisory committee; Prof. Fred Beede, past principal of Choffin; John Varso and Raymond Constance.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Campbell Police Chief selected to fill seat of 5th Ward Councilman

City of Campbell Police Chief, Patrick Kelly has been selected to fill the seat of Councilman for Youngstown's 5th Ward. The seat was left vacant after former 5th Ward Councilwoman, Lauren McNally was elected as a State Representative for Ohio's 59th District. Kelly was sworn in as Chief of Police...
CAMPBELL, OH
WFMJ.com

Police on scene of Sharon shooting

Police are on scene of a shooting on East Budd Street in Sharon. Mercer County dispatchers couldn't say how many people were shot, or their condition. 21 News will continue to update this story as details become available.
SHARON, PA
27 First News

Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Report: Head Start teacher fired following complaint

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teacher with Trumbull Community Action Program (TCAP) Head Start in Warren was fired following an incident with a student, according to a police report and the agency. The report said that a parent of a child in the program said that her daughter was...
WARREN, OH
pittsburghmagazine.com

Historical Pittsburgh Landmarks Get the Spotlight in ‘Pale Blue Eye’

A few locations have been seen again and again in locally shot films. Contemporary landmarks such as PNC Park, Kennywood and Phipps Conservatory are frequently used as silver-screen backdrops, and for good reason; they look great. “The Pale Blue Eye,” however, is set in 1830 in rural New York. Fortunately,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Emails: Austintown Trustee questions location of event designed to remove him from office

A petition to remove Austintown trustee Steve Kent from his position gained more than 600 signatures during a drive-thru event at the Austintown 9/11 Memorial on January 2nd. According to an email exchange between Austintown trustees a few days before that event and first obtained by the MLO Bros. Podcast in a public records request, Kent asked if the group was given permission to set up at the memorial and if not, to advise them they can't set up on township property and they would need to move.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Kenneth Wydell Shade, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements handled...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Couple shot at Youngstown bar

Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

