Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Related
Local church celebrates Orthodox Christmas
For followers of the Julian calendar, today is Orthodox Christmas.
WFMJ.com
OCCHA celebrates Three Kings Day
The holidays aren't over just yet. January 6th is a day when those of Hispanic heritage celebrate Three Kings Day. While it's celebrated in the culture, there's also a local celebration right here in the Mahoning Valley. It was a night full of celebration at OCCHA social hall in Youngstown...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 7th
Vindicator file photo / January 9, 1966 | Ten student barbers made up the first graduating class of the 18-month apprentice training offered by Barber Local 84 at Choffin Vocational School in Youngstown 56 years ago. Back row, from left, Vincent Pompili, chairman of the apprentice committee; Philip Leone; Richard Seiple, assistant secretary of the union; Joe Hughes; Richard LoSasso, secretary-treasurer; Anthony Quinn; William Hiner, Mike Infante, vice president; Tony Tillet, John Braunstein; N.E. Colla Jr., president; Kip Powell, chairman of apprentice training; Front, from left, Frank Centofanti; Louis C. Rascineto; Wayne Camacci; Ernest Snyder, chairman of the advisory committee; Prof. Fred Beede, past principal of Choffin; John Varso and Raymond Constance.
WFMJ.com
Campbell Police Chief selected to fill seat of 5th Ward Councilman
City of Campbell Police Chief, Patrick Kelly has been selected to fill the seat of Councilman for Youngstown's 5th Ward. The seat was left vacant after former 5th Ward Councilwoman, Lauren McNally was elected as a State Representative for Ohio's 59th District. Kelly was sworn in as Chief of Police...
Dunkin’ worker in fear following threat over bacon in Boardman
A worker at a Dunkin Donut in Boardman said a customer threatened her and now she is afraid of him.
WFMJ.com
Police on scene of Sharon shooting
Police are on scene of a shooting on East Budd Street in Sharon. Mercer County dispatchers couldn't say how many people were shot, or their condition. 21 News will continue to update this story as details become available.
New Mahoning County prosecutor elected
A new Mahoning County prosecutor has been chosen.
27 First News
Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
WYTV.com
Report: Head Start teacher fired following complaint
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teacher with Trumbull Community Action Program (TCAP) Head Start in Warren was fired following an incident with a student, according to a police report and the agency. The report said that a parent of a child in the program said that her daughter was...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Historical Pittsburgh Landmarks Get the Spotlight in ‘Pale Blue Eye’
A few locations have been seen again and again in locally shot films. Contemporary landmarks such as PNC Park, Kennywood and Phipps Conservatory are frequently used as silver-screen backdrops, and for good reason; they look great. “The Pale Blue Eye,” however, is set in 1830 in rural New York. Fortunately,...
WFMJ.com
Emails: Austintown Trustee questions location of event designed to remove him from office
A petition to remove Austintown trustee Steve Kent from his position gained more than 600 signatures during a drive-thru event at the Austintown 9/11 Memorial on January 2nd. According to an email exchange between Austintown trustees a few days before that event and first obtained by the MLO Bros. Podcast in a public records request, Kent asked if the group was given permission to set up at the memorial and if not, to advise them they can't set up on township property and they would need to move.
Disgraced former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora, acting as his own attorney, files new appeal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jimmy Dimora has been many things over the years— Cuyahoga County commissioner, corrupt political powerbroker and federal inmate. Dimora is now trying his hand at another occupation from his prison cell: attorney. Dimora on Thursday filed an appeal to his 23-year prison sentence while acting...
Ohio man who had snow stuffed in mouth during arrest files suit
Charles Hicks II, 28, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the suit filed this week in federal court.
Major Burger King franchisee files for bankruptcy protection in Akron
AKRON, Ohio - One of the largest U.S. franchisees of Burger King fast-food restaurants has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Akron, citing revenue declines worsened by the pandemic as well as recent inflation and worker shortages. Though based in suburban Chicago, Toms King LLC, its Toms King (Ohio)...
27 First News
Kenneth Wydell Shade, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements handled...
Woman reported missing in Austintown
The family of a woman who lives in Austintown is worried about her.
Barrel33 opens in Mahoning County with future request for voters
Barrel33 has expanded into Mahoning County, and the location is now open.
WFMJ.com
Couple shot at Youngstown bar
Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
Police investigate situation with impaired dad in Warren
A situation with a Warren dad is being looked into by Trumbull County Children Services and Warren police.
Comments / 0