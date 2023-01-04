ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students

Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Lite 98.7

The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State

Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
Hudson Valley Post

It’s Now Illegal in NY to Sell Many Popular Laundry Detergents

According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York, but they're still on the shelf. The New York State Department of Conservation has officially established a legal limit on the amount of a potentially cancer-causing chemical that can be present in many popular cleaning, personal care and cosmetic products.
Hudson Valley Post

Famous Actor Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner

The Hudson Valley is known for its frequent celebrity sightings, find out where the most recent A-Lister was spotted. The Hudson Valley has been becoming the Hollywood East in recent years, with an uptick in local film production and celebrities choosing to make the Hudson Valley their home, celebrity sightings have only increased over the years. One particular area that sees its fair share of celebrity sightings is Millbrook, NY which is home to many A-listers.
MILLBROOK, NY
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
News Tender

Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today

"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a Sprawling 24-Acre Hudson Valley Compound in the New York Countryside

If you’re searching for a sprawling country lodging, this northern Hudson Valley estate has the space you’ve been looking for. Set in the tiny hamlet of North East, N.Y., this massive compound set on a hefty 24 acres has just hit the market for $3.75 million. The property, located barely two hours from New York City and close to key leisure and sporting sites such as the famed Silo Ridge Field Club in nearby Amenia, N.Y., offers equal doses of luxury, privacy and convenience.  “Along with its size, what’s so great about this property is that there is a large amount of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Saddest Restaurant Closings of 2022

As if the pandemic wasn’t hard enough on small businesses, the country is now facing an unprecedented labor shortage, with over 10 million job openings and only six million unemployed workers to fill them. In addition, inflation, high fuel prices, and the rising cost of raw materials have posed insurmountable challenges to many independent businesses, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
