WATCH: Black Bear Absolutely Destroys Massive Inflatable Rudolph Christmas Decoration

This California black bear either hates Rudolph or mistook this giant inflatable for a real reindeer. Either way, ol’ Rudie didn’t stand a chance. We humans love our oversized inflatable Christmas decorations. To wildlife, however, they’re beyond confusing. Take this young black bear, for example, who decided an LA family’s enormous Rudolph looked too good to ignore. As Donna Klotzle Hargett’s video shows, which has gone viral this Christmas season, the youngster dives straight in to examine the titanic reindeer. And once he discovers he can grab ahold of it, all bets are off for Rudolph.
MAGA Pastor’s Unholy Racket Is Driving Neighbors Nuts

Pastor Greg Locke has burned Harry Potter books and condemned yoga mats as “the devil.”He has called the pandemic a scam, dismissed masks as useless, and declared COVID vaccine a menace.He has said that autism and obsessive-compulsive disorder are indications of demonic oppression.He also says Donald Trump won the 2020 election and President Biden has pedophile tunnels running under the White House and Hillary Clinton is the “high priestess of a Satanic church.”He has decreed that Democrats are not welcome in the big circus tent that serves as his Global Vision Bible Church just outside Mount Juliet, Tennessee.He has gone...
How to Conjure a Snow Day

Snow days felt magical when I was a child—and not just because of the wonder of waking up to a world transformed or the gift of a day without school. They felt magical because I believed that I had helped to conjure them. As soon as the forecast hinted...
On Carrying Our Dead

Hello, winter. Hello, earthen path. Drained stone pond. Where is your water? Where are the koi?. Hello, snow-shouldered corkscrew pine. Hello, ginkgoes. Hello, hello. After being closed for nearly a year for the COVID pandemic, the conservatory has re-opened, but with restrictions. We come according to the time on the reservation; we walk the path in one direction. Hello, garden. Chime, chime—Hi, Dad. My father, a solitary person who never used to phone, is lonely now.

