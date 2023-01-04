Hello, winter. Hello, earthen path. Drained stone pond. Where is your water? Where are the koi?. Hello, snow-shouldered corkscrew pine. Hello, ginkgoes. Hello, hello. After being closed for nearly a year for the COVID pandemic, the conservatory has re-opened, but with restrictions. We come according to the time on the reservation; we walk the path in one direction. Hello, garden. Chime, chime—Hi, Dad. My father, a solitary person who never used to phone, is lonely now.

3 DAYS AGO