Ponca City, OK

Ponca City News

United Way of Ponca City officially changes name

Body The United Way is very excited to announce that they have officially changed their name from the United Way of Ponca City to the United Way of North Central Oklahoma. Since the formation of the organization in 1938, the role of the United Way has expanded from supporting programs, families, and organizations in Ponca City to supporting programs, initiatives and programs throughout North Central Oklahoma. In the past several years, they have worked to improve education, health & safety, and financial stability not just in Ponca City, but also in Newkirk, Tonkawa, Blackwell, Kildare, Peckham, Kaw City, Shidler, Burbank & Fairfax.
PONCA CITY, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
MUSKOGEE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Enid

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Enid, OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ENID, OK
KOCO

Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Dec. 18-31

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 18-31 include:. Alton Gene Bagby, 58, Ponca City, DUI, third offense, domestic assault and protective order violation charges. Michael Eugene Bosley, 30, Ponca City, domestic assault. Zachary Niel Capps, 31, Newkirk, forgery...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Drumright Police Department recovers items after officer notices drug activity

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drumright Police Department's Officer Kearney responded to a threats complaint on Wednesday. On that call, police say Kearny observed indicators of drug activity. Once completing the original call, Kearney requested assistance, secured the home, wrote an affidavit, and requested a search warrant. The warrant was...
DRUMRIGHT, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrants issued in child neglect case

NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued for Kassandra Kay Taylor, 21, and Kyle Arlen Lewis Brown, 21, both of Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Both are facing a felony count of child neglect. Ponca City police report that on Oct. 18, police received a notification from the...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City Police arrest armed robbery suspect

PONCA CITY — Ponca City police arrested Jerid Dustin Smith, 25, Ponca City, Tuesday evening after responding to a call at a storage unit complex in the 900 block of N. Union. Smith was wanted on warrants and for questioning in regards to an armed robbery that occurred on...
PONCA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Cowboys offer 2025 in-state edge rusher Alexander Shieldnight

Wagoner (Okla.) produced one of the greatest defensive standouts to ever come through the walls of the Oklahoma State football program. So, it makes sense that the Cowboys made an early move on another up-and-comer from out east. Alexander Shieldnight reported an offer from Oklahoma State on Christmas Day last...
STILLWATER, OK
Ponca City News

Six arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop

Body Jan. 3—Six people were arrested and three are facing felony charges after Stillwater Police officers found fentanyl during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped an SUV on Dec. 26 at the intersection of Main St. and McElroy Road because it had a headlight out. Seven people were inside the SUV with four in the back seat and one in the rear hatch area.

