Read full article on original website
Related
Ponca City News
United Way of Ponca City officially changes name
Body The United Way is very excited to announce that they have officially changed their name from the United Way of Ponca City to the United Way of North Central Oklahoma. Since the formation of the organization in 1938, the role of the United Way has expanded from supporting programs, families, and organizations in Ponca City to supporting programs, initiatives and programs throughout North Central Oklahoma. In the past several years, they have worked to improve education, health & safety, and financial stability not just in Ponca City, but also in Newkirk, Tonkawa, Blackwell, Kildare, Peckham, Kaw City, Shidler, Burbank & Fairfax.
Oklahoma County Sheriff updates Deer Creek teacher investigation
In a press conference to clear up information, the Oklahoma County Sherriff said that the Deer Creek School District did not threaten to cancel their contract with OCSO over school resource officers.
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for subject accused of practicing dentistry without a license
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Henry A. Miller, 35, Blackwell, who is charged with a felony count of practicing dentistry without a license, in Kay County District Court. The charge was filed by the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry on Dec. 20. Officer Michael Lowe, reports in the...
pryorinfopub.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Enid
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Enid, OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOCO
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Dec. 18-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 18-31 include:. Alton Gene Bagby, 58, Ponca City, DUI, third offense, domestic assault and protective order violation charges. Michael Eugene Bosley, 30, Ponca City, domestic assault. Zachary Niel Capps, 31, Newkirk, forgery...
One dead after shooting in Logan County, investigation underway
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — One man is dead following a shooting in Logan County, Thursday, Jan. 5. The Logan County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the New Blaine area just east of Paris in Eastern Logan County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a verbal disturbance...
news9.com
Osage County Sheriff's Office Searching For Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs
The Osage County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is looking for a suspect in connection to a burglary that happened at a convenience store early Saturday morning near Sand Springs. Deputies said the burglary occurred at around 2:40 a.m. at a Stop & Save Convenience Store near State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road.
KTUL
Drumright Police Department recovers items after officer notices drug activity
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drumright Police Department's Officer Kearney responded to a threats complaint on Wednesday. On that call, police say Kearny observed indicators of drug activity. Once completing the original call, Kearney requested assistance, secured the home, wrote an affidavit, and requested a search warrant. The warrant was...
kaynewscow.com
Warrants issued in child neglect case
NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued for Kassandra Kay Taylor, 21, and Kyle Arlen Lewis Brown, 21, both of Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Both are facing a felony count of child neglect. Ponca City police report that on Oct. 18, police received a notification from the...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City Police arrest armed robbery suspect
PONCA CITY — Ponca City police arrested Jerid Dustin Smith, 25, Ponca City, Tuesday evening after responding to a call at a storage unit complex in the 900 block of N. Union. Smith was wanted on warrants and for questioning in regards to an armed robbery that occurred on...
blackchronicle.com
Cowboys offer 2025 in-state edge rusher Alexander Shieldnight
Wagoner (Okla.) produced one of the greatest defensive standouts to ever come through the walls of the Oklahoma State football program. So, it makes sense that the Cowboys made an early move on another up-and-comer from out east. Alexander Shieldnight reported an offer from Oklahoma State on Christmas Day last...
Ponca City News
Six arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop
Body Jan. 3—Six people were arrested and three are facing felony charges after Stillwater Police officers found fentanyl during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped an SUV on Dec. 26 at the intersection of Main St. and McElroy Road because it had a headlight out. Seven people were inside the SUV with four in the back seat and one in the rear hatch area.
Six people arrested after traffic stop in Stillwater
When the officer got to the vehicle, seven people were found inside the SUV, including one person sitting in the rear hatch area.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol releases footage of 68-year-old’s drunk driving arrest
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released video of what led up to a drunk-driving arrest of a 68-year-old great-grandmother.
Comments / 0