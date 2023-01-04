Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
PBMC, WCGH welcome New Year’s babies
ROCKPORT and BELFAST — The birth centers at Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General have welcomed their first babies of 2023. At PBMC, mom Lauren Swegle and dad Alex Abud welcomed baby Cameron on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. Cameron weighed 6 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 18.5 inches long.
lcnme.com
LincolnHealth Welcomes First Baby of 2023
LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023. Dow weighed 8 pounds, 1/2 ounce, and was 20 1/2 inches long. He is the son of Kasey and Zachary Dow, of Waldoboro. The couple...
WMTW
Auburn police department dealing with severe staffing shortage
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police department is currently operating at 75%. There are 4 vacancies, and nine officers are unable to work due to medical reasons or training. There are also 2 frozen positions. Auburn police chief, Jason Moen, says 5 experienced officers from Auburn left for Lewiston police...
Federal Agencies Searching For Whoever Stole Several Firearms From Maine Store
A very large reward is being offered to whoever can provide information that leads to the arrest of the person (or persons) responsible for a December theft that saw several firearms stolen from a Maine sporting goods store. According to WGME 13, the theft happened back in early December, though...
lcnme.com
GSB Students Investigate
We are now in the sixth year of the “GSB Students Investigate” collaboration between The Lincoln County News and Kelly Girard’s eighth grade language arts classes at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta. Similar to years past, the students kicked off their investigative journalism unit by...
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses
Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
firefighternation.com
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Portland, Maine, Named 10th Best City in America to Find a Job
The job market is still very strong in Maine, especially in its biggest city. That's at least according to a new employment opportunity report. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its latest list of best cities in America to find a new job. Portland is ranked as the 10th...
lcnme.com
‘The Maine Conversation’ Celebrates Connections Across State
In a Bristol home studio overlooking the water, Emily Greenberg edits interviews recorded across the state for her podcast, “The Maine Conversation,” which is approaching its first anniversary. Since she began the project last year, Greenberg said she has learned about the details of audio production, the art...
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Barney Balch Balances Science and Art
The quest to learn something new about the ocean drives biological oceanographer and Newcastle resident Barney Balch to spend hours working at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in Boothbay. “When you can answer that question, what did I learn about the ocean today, you have a warm feeling in your...
mainebiz.biz
Mitchell Institute's new board directors call on varied experiences
The Mitchell Institute, which provides scholarships and related programming to Mitchell Scholars each year, has elected three new board members. The Portland-based nonprofit is named for U.S. Sen. George J. Mitchell, a Waterville native who served in the Senate from 1980 to 1995. He continues to serve as honorary chairman of the institute's board.
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
WMTW
Gov. Janet Mills and her supporters celebrate her second inauguration
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Jan. 5, 2023 — Gov. Janet Mills and her supporters celebrated her second inaugurationthe day after she was sworn in, holding a party at the Augusta Civic Center on Thursday. The event was a celebration of Maine, featuring live music and food from around the state.
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
truecountry935.com
Another Body Found in Lewiston
A second body in as many days has been found in Lewiston on Bartlett Street. Both deaths are under investigation.
penbaypilot.com
Maine Coast Hospital welcomes First Baby of 2023
ELLSWORTH — “Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital is delighted to announce the community’s first baby of the year,” said the hospital, in a news release. Owen Lawrence, son of Sarah and Devin Bray of Deer Isle, was the first baby born at Maine Coast Hospital in 2023. Owen was born at 8:06 a.m. on January 3, 2023, weighing 9 pounds 5 ounces.
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
WMTW
Snow moves into Maine
Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount across York and Cumberland County. Temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees, making for a slushy mess on the roads. The snow will continue through the evening commute making for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters already in response mode when Warren fire reported
WARREN — Responders had a couple of minutes on their side in regards to a house fire on Highland Road, in Warren, Saturday afternoon, due to mutual aid already being in response mode. Moments before, Warren Fire Department’s mutual aid had been started, and then cancelled from another fire...
townline.org
Free federal and state income tax preparation offered to qualifying individuals
The AARP Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state income tax preparation and electronic filing to low-and moderate-income individuals. Returns are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers. The program is funded by the AARP Foundation, a tax-exempt charitable organization, and the IRS. Counselors will help individuals navigate the 2022 federal and Maine...
