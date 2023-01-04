NICOLE L. EASTON – VICE PRESIDENT & TRUST OFFICER. Nicole L. Easton is a Vice President & Trust Officer at The Trust Company of Kansas. With over 15 years of experience in financial services, Nicole has developed a passion for serving her clients with excellence. Her keen attention to detail keeps her focused on the financial aspects of her clients’ lives so that they can stay focused on their priorities. Nicole has a proven track record for creating tailored plans that help people accomplish their saving, investing, retirement, tax, and estate planning goals.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO