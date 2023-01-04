ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dana Kendrick
2d ago

Why in gods name are we, the citizens , funding this crap? The gvt needs to get out of business ! It's job should be regulating corps. And stay out of peoples lives ! This has nothing to do with what gvt should be doing!

Merica420
2d ago

What's a gunshot detection system going to do? Tell the shooter hey you can't shoot that here? What a waste of time and money thank DHS

William
2d ago

Homeland security would have been handy if used at the Portland fiasco. Too long of a riot. Businesses may have been saved from arson.

