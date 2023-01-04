Read full article on original website
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
firefighternation.com
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
wabi.tv
Driver in Abbot home hit & run identified as a juvenile
ABBOT, Maine (WABI) - We have some new information about the hit and run accident in Abbot on Wednesday. The driver involved in the Abbot home hit and run has been identified as a juvenile. According to the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile swerved to avoid hitting a deer....
foxbangor.com
Two arrested on drug charges
SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
foxbangor.com
Two charged in tool theft investigation
ELLSWORTH– Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a large tool theft in Hancock County. The Ellsworth Police Department has been investigating a theft from a worksite at the Mill Dam that happened around December 14 and a burglary at a home on the Bangor Road that occurred around December 10.
foxbangor.com
Bangor police advise safe winter driving practices
BANGOR — With the arrival of winter weather, officials remind drivers about the importance of safety on the road. Although Bangor’s snowfall this season has been irregular, officials say that motorists should use caution when there is any amount of snow or ice on the roadways. According to...
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Potential overdose death at Penobscot County Jail under investigation
BANGOR, Maine — A potential overdose death that occurred at the Penobscot County Jail on Tuesday night is under investigation. Around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, correctional officers were notified of an emergency in a quarantine unit at the jail, a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
WGME
Maine woman charged after allegedly leading police on low-speed chase in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A woman is facing several charges after leading police on a low-speed chase through Waterville. According to the Morning Sentinel, police received a call early Monday morning about a woman acting erratically at her home on Elm Street. She was reportedly armed with both a rifle and pistol.
Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine
According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth attorney disbarred by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth attorney has been disbarred by order of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. In a December 19th decision, the court determined Christopher Whalley had engaged in professional misconduct that included dishonesty, fraud, deceit, and misrepresentation. The court further determined Whalley’s misconduct was intentional and violated...
Police warn mainers of donation scam
HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam asking Mainers for money to go towards a police association. The scam consists of someone calling people and asking them to donate to the National Police and Troopers Association, according to a post on the Hancock County Sheriff's Department’s Facebook Page.
wabi.tv
Oakland man arrested after Waterville gas station robbery
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police have arrested an Oakland man in connection with an early morning robbery they say happened Monday at the Circle K on Kennedy Memorial Drive. That according to the Morning Sentinel. The newspaper reports 35-year-old Justin Murphy is facing robbery and theft charges. They say...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
foxbangor.com
Ongoing roadway construction in Eddington raises concerns for some locals
EDDINGTON — Ongoing roadway construction in Eddington has led to frustrations for some. The Maine Department of Transportation is building a new bridge in Eddington as the latest step in the I-395/Route 9 Connector Project, a six-mile stretch of highway that will run between Brewer and Eddington. Starting January...
WPFO
141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
Bangor Business Owner, Wife and Mother, Eliza Butler Passed Away New Year’s Day
I, like many, first crossed paths with Eliza Butler at her Bangor candy shop, Specialty Sweets. In fact, I think the first time I ever met her, I had gone in to pick out a special treat for my son who had just started potty training. He chose some chocolates in the shape of footballs.
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters already in response mode when Warren fire reported
WARREN — Responders had a couple of minutes on their side in regards to a house fire on Highland Road, in Warren, Saturday afternoon, due to mutual aid already being in response mode. Moments before, Warren Fire Department’s mutual aid had been started, and then cancelled from another fire...
‘Bully’ Buck Loses Antler During Spar at Brownville Deer Pantry
A short-lived spar, caught on camera, left one Maine buck down an antler. Feeding season is getting feisty at a Maine deer pantry. The Brownville Deer Pantry highlighted a small bout, caught on their livestream. In the clip, you can see the big "bully" buck square-up against a smaller fella. With one blow, the bigger buck lost one of his antlers, sending him running off.
penbaypilot.com
PBMC, WCGH welcome New Year’s babies
ROCKPORT and BELFAST — The birth centers at Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General have welcomed their first babies of 2023. At PBMC, mom Lauren Swegle and dad Alex Abud welcomed baby Cameron on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. Cameron weighed 6 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 18.5 inches long.
wabi.tv
Work I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project continues
Maine (WABI) - Work on the I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project in Brewer on Wilson Street into Eddington continues. A bridge is being installed Monday that will bring a detour for drivers. Maine DOT says roughly half of the project is complete. A planned detour on Clewleyville Road begins...
