Montana Lady Griz look to exact revenge against balanced Northern Arizona

montanarightnow.com
Montana Lady Griz snap two-game skid with home win over Northern Colorado
MISSOULA — There wasn't a lot of smiling when the Montana Lady Griz walked to the bench trailing 11-0 early in the first quarter Saturday. Whatever it was that was said by coach Brian Holsinger in a timeout, it certainly seemed to help. Montana answered the bell with a...
montanarightnow.com
UM Western rallies around former basketball star in need
DILLON, Mont. -- Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog. That's the sentiment shared by the good folks at the University of Montana Western. So, when news broke that former basketball star Paige Paffhausen (nee Holmes) was in dire need of surgeries following complications from childbirth, her alma mater jumped to action.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Ars Technica
How a vanished Ice Age lake shaped the past and present of Missoula, Montana
Had the city of Missoula, Montana, existed thousands of years ago, it would have been under water. During the last Ice Age, a sheet of ice 20 miles wide got stuck in the Idaho panhandle and blocked the Clark Fork River, creating glacial Lake Missoula. At its highest, the water level reached 4,250 feet above sea level—over 1,000 feet above the present city’s altitude. The ice sheet ultimately gave way to the pressure of the water, and glacial Lake Missoula drained catastrophically.
Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree
More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
KULR8
Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots
BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
Montana Governor Touts Income and Property Tax Relief in Budget
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a Thursday morning press conference at the State Capitol in Helena, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said his proposed budget will reduce both income and property taxes for the vast majority of Montanans. Gianforte Promises over a Billion Dollars in TAX Cuts. Repeating a statement...
montanarightnow.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Missoula
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Missoula, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NBCMontana
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula seeks clothing for history display
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will host an event called History Head to Toe to show off clothing representing people and time. Clothing can be vintage, recreations, or something that represents modern history. The event takes place on Feb. 23. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
Winter storm brings flooding to Arizona's high country
The New Year’s Day winter storm dumped heavy rain and mountain snow, leading to flooding in parts of the high country.
TSOS Opens New Hard-Sided Shelters for the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) new hard-sided shelter facility officially opens on Thursday, January 5 just off West Broadway near the new Trinity affordable housing complex. KGVO News was part of a special presentation for local media on Wednesday for a tour of the...
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek information on recent theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft and looking to identify this man and this vehicle. Anyone with information should contact Officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693.
mtpr.org
Former state Rep. Brad Tschida will take over as Public Service Commission director
Former Missoula Republican state lawmaker Brad Tschida will lead Montana’s utility regulatory commission as its executive director starting later this month. The Public Service Commission made the announcement in a press release Friday, saying Tschida will take the job effective January 17. The position means Tschida will be in...
Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
montanarightnow.com
Missoula police investigating theft
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft. MPD said via Facebook Wednesday anyone who can help them identify the photographed man or vehicle is asked to call officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693 or Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
Missoula Man Steals Car With Passenger Still Inside and Crashes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an area in the 800 block of W. Broadway. Dispatch reported that a motor vehicle theft had just occurred. The caller witnessed a male get into a white passenger car and crash it into another SUV. Dispatch could hear the caller yelling for a male to sit down.
