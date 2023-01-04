Read full article on original website
Deja vu
3d ago
Well, that’s why your leaving lol. Hopefully they find a leader that’s willing to try instead of give excuses
Reply(2)
5
Related
KOLD-TV
Pima County Attorney’s Office explains new law, allowing former incarcerated people to seal their records
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new law in Arizona is helping people get a second chance after they’ve been incarcerated. Depending on the situation, the law will allow someone to seal case records linked to a crime they may or may not have committed. Brad Roach, Senior...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names 4 cabinet members focused on economy, transportation
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday, the day following her inauguration ceremony, named four more cabinet members for tourism, transportation, commerce and administration. Sandra Watson will return to her role as president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, a position she has held since October 2012.
KTAR.com
Yuma mayor says ‘common ground’ should spark border discussions with new Arizona Gov. Hobbs
PHOENIX — Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls believes he will have productive border discussions with new Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs because the two share some similarities about the importance of the situation. “It just extends beyond just the people coming across [the border], it extends to the people who actually...
Gov. Katie Hobbs addresses homelessness, election security with executive orders
Governor Katie Hobbs announced Friday two new executive orders, one addressing homelessness in the state, and another intended to address election security.
AZFamily
Former Arizona Supreme Court chief to lead ballot printer investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The print quality of Election Day ballots were an issue in November, but the problem was quickly resolved the same day. However, that doesn’t mean the process can’t improve, says Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman.
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
AZFamily
Glendale residents asking Walmart to stop drone deliveries
Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
fox10phoenix.com
New Arizona law allows some people to have their criminal records sealed
PHOENIX - A new Arizona law allows some people in the state to get their criminal records sealed, if they meet certain requirements. "This allows them a second chance, a second chance at life, a second change to be able to get a job, be able to get employment, and not having this be held over their heads for the rest of their lives," said attorney Ben Taylor.
KTAR.com
Arizona man receives 30-year sentence for murder, arson
PHOENIX — A 35-year-old Arizona man was sentenced to 365 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and arson. On April 17, 2020, Alberto Toddy of Chinle assaulted two people with a baseball bat on the Navajo Nation, the...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s News Roundup examines Biden’s new border plan, recaps state inauguration
PHOENIX — President Joe Biden this week unveiled a new plan to address the challenges of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. He also announced plans to visit the border for the first time since he took office. Biden’s plan is based on three pillars: imposing new consequences for...
AZFamily
Most insurrection defendants from Arizona pleaded guilty
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The riot that scarred the nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, lasted about six hours. But two years after the last protester left the Capitol Rotunda, hundreds of criminal cases are still making their way through the federal court system. Prosecutors have charged more than...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Announces Retirement After Not Being Retained by Hobbs Administration
Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Director Colonel Heston Silbert announced Tuesday that he would retire from his position effective Friday. “I am announcing my retirement from the Department of Public Safety effective Friday, January 6, 2023. It has been an honor of a lifetime to have served the men and women of the Department of Public Safety, and the citizens of this great state. As Director I observed firsthand the selflessness, dedication, and bravery of our Arizona State Troopers and professional staff,” Silbert said. “I would like to thank Governor Ducey for his support and faith in me.”
AZFamily
GOP leaders threaten to investigate Hobbs over inaugural events donations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s new legislative session kicks off Monday, and it appears it’ll immediately put Republicans in control of the Legislature at odds with the new Democratic governor. GOP leaders are threatening to investigate Gov. Katie Hobbs to find out how much dark money she raised from special interest groups to pay for her inaugural events.
Arizona Capitol Times
Hobbs offers ‘open door’ for GOP lawmakers, but …
At a public inauguration ceremony on Jan. 5, Gov. Katie Hobbs repeated the message she’s emphasized since winning election almost two months ago: she’s ready to work across the aisle with Republican lawmakers, within reason. “Let me say unequivocally, to every elected official here today, that if you’re...
kjzz.org
Tom Horne takes oath as superintendent, pushes 'traditional discipline' in AZ schools
Republican Tom Horne was sworn into his new role as Arizona superintendent of public instruction this week. He was the first of several newly elected officials to take the oath of office during Thursday’s inauguration ceremony at the state Capitol. During his speech, he said, “We need a return to traditional discipline in our schools.”
Hobbs highlights Arizona’s Indigenous people, history during inauguration
Seeing Arizona Tribes spotlighted during Governor Katie Hobbs’s inauguration ceremony was refreshing for local tribal advocates, and it affirms Hobbs’s commitment to upholding relationships with tribal nations. “This is exactly the moment that we have been waiting for,” said Indivisible Tohono Co-Founder April Ignacio of Hobbs becoming governor. “It’s not overwhelming. It’s a fresh breath […] The post Hobbs highlights Arizona’s Indigenous people, history during inauguration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News
ADOT will again start construction on the US 60 conjuring bad memories for drivers
MESA, AZ — The Arizona Department of Transportation moved up its construction timeline for the U.S. 60 freeway by six months, and work will begin on the eastbound lanes, starting at Dobson Road, Friday night. Drivers, however, still have bad memories from the first phase of the project. When...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs cancels plans to call special session on abortions
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs no longer plans to call a special session to repeal Arizona’s Civil War-era ban on abortions. This comes after she promised on the campaign trail that she would call a special session on day one of her time in office. “I think...
KTAR.com
Arizona Rep.-elect Juan Ciscomani sticking with Kevin McCarthy for speaker
PHOENIX — While his party’s standoff over the next House speaker keeps him from being sworn in, Republican Rep.-elect Juan Ciscomani of Arizona is standing behind Kevin McCarthy. Ciscomani told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday morning, before the House convened for a fourth...
West Valley View
Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
