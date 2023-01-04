ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

Glendale residents asking Walmart to stop drone deliveries

Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

New Arizona law allows some people to have their criminal records sealed

PHOENIX - A new Arizona law allows some people in the state to get their criminal records sealed, if they meet certain requirements. "This allows them a second chance, a second chance at life, a second change to be able to get a job, be able to get employment, and not having this be held over their heads for the rest of their lives," said attorney Ben Taylor.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona man receives 30-year sentence for murder, arson

PHOENIX — A 35-year-old Arizona man was sentenced to 365 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and arson. On April 17, 2020, Alberto Toddy of Chinle assaulted two people with a baseball bat on the Navajo Nation, the...
CHINLE, AZ
AZFamily

Most insurrection defendants from Arizona pleaded guilty

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The riot that scarred the nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021, lasted about six hours. But two years after the last protester left the Capitol Rotunda, hundreds of criminal cases are still making their way through the federal court system. Prosecutors have charged more than...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Announces Retirement After Not Being Retained by Hobbs Administration

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Director Colonel Heston Silbert announced Tuesday that he would retire from his position effective Friday. “I am announcing my retirement from the Department of Public Safety effective Friday, January 6, 2023. It has been an honor of a lifetime to have served the men and women of the Department of Public Safety, and the citizens of this great state. As Director I observed firsthand the selflessness, dedication, and bravery of our Arizona State Troopers and professional staff,” Silbert said. “I would like to thank Governor Ducey for his support and faith in me.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

GOP leaders threaten to investigate Hobbs over inaugural events donations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s new legislative session kicks off Monday, and it appears it’ll immediately put Republicans in control of the Legislature at odds with the new Democratic governor. GOP leaders are threatening to investigate Gov. Katie Hobbs to find out how much dark money she raised from special interest groups to pay for her inaugural events.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Hobbs offers ‘open door’ for GOP lawmakers, but …

At a public inauguration ceremony on Jan. 5, Gov. Katie Hobbs repeated the message she’s emphasized since winning election almost two months ago: she’s ready to work across the aisle with Republican lawmakers, within reason. “Let me say unequivocally, to every elected official here today, that if you’re...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs highlights Arizona’s Indigenous people, history during inauguration

Seeing Arizona Tribes spotlighted during Governor Katie Hobbs’s inauguration ceremony was refreshing for local tribal advocates, and it affirms Hobbs’s commitment to upholding relationships with tribal nations. “This is exactly the moment that we have been waiting for,” said Indivisible Tohono Co-Founder April Ignacio of Hobbs becoming governor. “It’s not overwhelming. It’s a fresh breath […] The post Hobbs highlights Arizona’s Indigenous people, history during inauguration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
West Valley View

Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
